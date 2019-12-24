More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Your latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here just in time for Christmas.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

With Liverpool out of PL action last weekend due to winning the FIFA Club World Cup final, their players drop out and we have plenty of new entries with players from Wolves, Sheffield United and Chelsea all ranked high.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]  

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1.  Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
2. Willian (Chelsea) – New entry
3. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Up 12
4. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
5. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – New entry
6. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – New entry
7. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) – New entry
8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 2
9. Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United) – New entry
10. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – New entry
11. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – New entry
12. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry
13. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
14. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) – New entry
15. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
16. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Up 2
17. Rui Patricio (Wolves) – New entry
18. Ben Foster (Watford) – New entry
19. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) – New entry
20. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry

Son red card appeal denied

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Yeah, we all knew how this would end.

Tottenham appealed the red card procured by Heung-Min Son against Chelsea on Sunday, but the appeal was denied by the Premier League disciplinary committee on Tuesday, the league announced.

[ MORE: Spurs to rely on Erik Lamela ]

The failed appeal means that Son will miss the next three Spurs matches, including their Boxing Day game against Brighton & Hove Albion plus subsequent games against Norwich City and Southampton. He will return for the game against Liverpool on January 11.

Son’s red card was shown for a kick into the ribs of Antonio Rudiger, not initially spotted by referee Anthony Taylor but identified on VAR, with Taylor advised to show the red card after a review. Rudiger made a meal of relatively minimal contact, but Son’s actions were still deserving of a sending off even if he failed to make a solid connection with his studs into Rudiger’s chest. Jose Mourinho quipped after the match that Rudiger will “have broken ribs for sure” but his words fell on deaf ears.

The red card is Son’s third of the 2019 calendar year, previously sent off for a push against Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma in May plus his eventually overturned sending-off against Everton earlier this season that resulted in Andre Gomes’ gruesome ankle injury. Son becomes the first Premier League player since Lee Cattermole in 2010 to earn three red cards in a calendar year.

PL Preview: Leicester City v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Among the Boxing Day fixture list, one game stands above all the rest. Leicester City v. Liverpool, live Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

While it doesn’t present the potentially enormous stakes it could have had the Foxes downed Manchester City last weekend, it still looms largest among the festive fixtures and could still be one of the final true tests for the Reds as they march towards not just a Premier League crown but also a potentially unbeaten league campaign. With a ten point lead and a game in hand, Liverpool could give itself a nearly insurmountable advantage atop the table should they emerge victorious, but defeat will procure doubt among the supporters with half the season still to go.

Leicester City will consider themselves very much in the title race despite the mountain to climb, given their narrow defeat at Anfield in the last meeting, a game that required a James Milner penalty in the dying seconds to secure victory for the Reds. The Foxes will be buoyed by the home crowd, unbeaten at King Power Stadium this year while conceding just five goals and keeping four clean sheets.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

The Reds have a tougher task than anticipated given the litany of injuries across the squad. Alongside long-term absentees Joel Matip, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, and Nathaniel Clyne, they are also missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who picked up an ankle problem at the Club World Cup. Jurgen Klopp was forced to move Jordan Henderson into the defensive unit during the semifinal in Qatar last week, and any other potential issues in the squad through the festive period could force a similar emergency shift for the Reds.

Leicester City is in much better shape health-wise, but will be monitoring the status of Harvey Barnes who also finds himself saddled with an ankle injury after the Man City loss, while Matty James is still out for a while longer as he builds up his fitness from a long-term Achilles injury.

Brendan Rodgers has prior history with Jurgen Klopp, beating the German handily while managing Liverpool in a pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Injuries/suspensions

Leicester City: OUT – Matty James (Achilles). QUESTIONABLE – Harvey Barnes (ankle).

Liverpool: OUT – Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (ACL), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle). QUESTIONABLE

Projected lineups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Vardy, Perez.

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

What they’re saying

Leicester City boss Rodgers on long-term Liverpool domination: “I think that’s pretty difficult now in this modern time. But it doesn’t take away that they’re a fantastic team. And now they have that feeling of winning which gives that hunger to win even more. For us, they and Manchester City are a great benchmark for a lot of the teams at this level. We always have to fight and improve and get as close as we possibly can to that level.”

Liverpool manager Klopp on Jamie Vardy“He is a massive threat obviously. He’s an exceptional striker what can you say? Since I’m in England he’s one of the top three. He’s always scoring, he’s difficult to defend, always on your shoulder running at your back playing the offside line. Really, really dangerous. The only thing you can do in football is try and avoid as many passes as you can to him and that’s what we’ll try. Leicester is not only Jamie Vardy. Brendan has done an excellent job there.”

Key stats

  • Leicester City is winless in its last five PL meetings against Liverpool, losing four and drawing one (last win: Feb 2017)
  • Neither side has kept a clean sheet in any of the last 7 PL meetings against one another
  • Liverpool has won its last 4 Boxing Day fixtures by a combined 11-0 score
  • Jamie Vardy has scored 29 goals in 2019, the most in the league – he has scored in each of his last three home games against Liverpool (5 goals)
  • Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 34 Premier League fixtures, and are the only PL side to have scored in every game so far this season

Prediction

The Reds are banged up, but in all other respects are the better side. Leicester City showed weaknesses against Manchester City, and they are ones Jurgen Klopp could exploit. Still, Jamie Vardy is on an undeniable tear, and his presence alone gives the Foxes a chance. An exciting 2-2 draw should give both sides a coveted point and keep Liverpool as clear favorites to win the league.

Boxing Day explained

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It is time for the most wonderful day of the year.

Boxing Day.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

December 26th has a long tradition of being intertwined with soccer in the United Kingdom and with the Premier League games coming thick and fast over the next week, Boxing Day is the marquee day in the festive fixtures.

For a bit of history on Boxing Day, in the UK it has been a national holiday since 1871 and it is said to originate from Victorian times when Christmas gift boxes were handed out to staff from their employers as they were thanked for their work throughout the year and given the day off.

Just to make it clear, there is no Boxing on Boxing Day… instead it is dominated by soccer, horse racing, cricket and other sports in the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth countries. In the UK all levels of soccer is the main focus and it is a day for families to get together, go to games, cheer on their teams and extend the festive season. Since 1958 Boxing Day has been the main festive day which soccer has been played on throughout the leagues in the UK.

We will have over 20-straight hours of Premier League programming on Boxing Day on NBC Sports, with nine games played across four time slots from 7:30 a.m. ET until past 5 p.m. ET.

What makes Boxing Day so special?

Click play on the video above as Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and yours truly reveal what Boxing Day means on a personal level and why it’s such a special day in the Premier League.

Enjoy the madness!

Man United “further behind” in progress

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United currently sit seven points off the top four as we approach the halfway point of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

In two words their season so far has been: Weird and underwhelming.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Speaking after their defeat at bottom club Watford and ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Newcastle United (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer revealed he expected the Red Devils to be further along than they are right now.

“We knew this season was going to be a season of some ups and downs,” Solskjaer said. “This season will be used to find a team and a squad for next season, but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results. I expect us to be more consistent, definitely more experienced and learning from these setbacks. At the moment we’re a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for.”

United are a real Jekyll and Hyde team at the moment and that is to be expected with so many young players in their starting lineup week in, week out. Their wins against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester City, plus a draw against Liverpool, proves what they are capable of but their inability to break down opponents from the lower reaches of the table (their five defeats have come against Watford, West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Newcastle) continues to be a problem.

There is promise for the rest of this season and beyond though.

Marcus Rashford is flourishing up top. New signings Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have shown flashes of their best but are still settling in. United hope David De Gea won’t keep making costly errors. And Paul Pogba is finally back fit, although how he slots into their counter-attacking team against the big boys remains to be seen.

Solskjaer’s comments show he isn’t in denial and realizes United need a positive second half of the season and to at least be serious contenders for a top four finish. He’s right about building for next season but in the meantime he will be feeling real disappointment with the games United have lost as they continue to make the same mistakes and are far too easy to defend against.

So far this season the Red Devils have taken one step forward and then one step back.