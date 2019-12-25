More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
James Milner
Getty Images

Best Christmas messages from Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Merry Christmas to everyone!

Premier League stars and clubs have been sending out holiday wishes on Christmas Day, and there have been some absolute beauties.

Premier League schedule

From Kevin De Bruyne winning the holiday season with his recreation of Kevin McAllister from Home Alone, to James Milner and Andy Robertson acting out famous movie scenes and Christian Pulisic loitering underneath the mistletoe, there are plenty of awesome message out there.

Here’s a look at a few of the best.

 

Boxing Day Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The best day in the Premier League season is almost here. Get set for the Boxing Day madness with games spread out from 7:30 a.m. ET until close to 5 p.m. ET on December 26.

Does it get any better than this?

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Thursday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Newcastle  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Reports: Barcelona to once again court Neymar this summer

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
If at first you don’t succeed, try try again.

Barcelona will give bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou another go this summer, according to reports by ESPN and Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

According to the reports, Barcelona wishes to shore up a replacement for Lionel Messi once the Argentinian declines, and they see 27-year-old Neymar as the perfect option. The Brazilian has had a rocky three years at Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2017, with injuries and off-field incidents taking their toll. Still, his numbers on the pitch are undeniable, scoring 60 goals in 70 PSG appearances across all competitions. Since returning from his most recent injury – a hamstring problem – in mid-November, Neymar has scored in four straight league matches and also starred in the 5-0 Champions League drubbing of Galatasaray.

However, he has yet to deliver PSG its coveted Champions League success, with the club eliminated in the Round of 16 in each of his first two attempts. Injuries sidelined Neymar for three of the four total Round of 16 matches over those two campaigns, leaving his time at PSG largely unfulfilled. The French giants have drawn Borussia Dortmund in this year’s Round of 16, hoping to progress past that stage for the first time since Neymar’s arrival and potentially past the quarterfinals for the first time in club history.

The Mundo Deportivo report says that Barcelona will monitor Neymar’s performance and health over the latter half of this season before making any definitive decisions on a summer swoop, but the ESPN report seems to be more matter of fact, stating that Barcelona will indeed chase a reunification.

Speculating on the back of the reports, it is unlikely, as was the case last summer, that PSG will back down from the $246 million fee it paid last summer, wishing to recoup the entire sum in the event Neymar does depart. Obviously Barcelona will balk at that figure given Neymar’s character issues and injury history, but it’s likely a similar fee will be required for talks to progress.

It was widely reported that Barcelona was courting Neymar last summer, but PSG stuck to its guns and demanded full compensation for his signature, a valuation which Barcelona would not submit to.

Alan Pardew appointed manager of ADO Den Haag

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
Alan Pardew is back in the game.

After a 20-month period without work, the 58-year-old former West Brom, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace manager has taken the job at Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

Pardew takes over from Alfons Groenendijk, who was sacked after two years in charge with the club second from bottom in the 18-team Eredivisie. The position is highly disappointing for a club that is generally considered a top-half Eredivisie side, having finished ninth, seventh, and 11th the last three seasons.

“Pardew has experience in dealing with difficult situations, but also knows the way to success,” the official team release read, confirming that he has already begun watching film on the club and taking charge of training.

“We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his stripes in English football,” said ADO Den Haag sporting director Mohammed Hamdi. “He has a lot of experience and that is important in the current situation. During conversations we became very enthusiastic about Alan’s football vision and the way he believes he can find a way up the table with ADO Den Haag.”

The club also confirmed that former Charlton Athletic player and Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell will join as Pardew’s assistant. Powell, currently working under Gareth Southgate with the England national team, will also continue in his international coaching role.

PL Preview: Man United v. Newcastle

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 24, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
  • Manchester United (25 pts) sits 8th in PL table
  • Newcastle United (25 pts) sits 9th in PL table
  • Last meeting: Newcastle 1-0 Man United

Manchester United’s Boxing Day match could not be bigger for the club unless the Red Devils were fighting for a Premier League title. Which they aren’t. Which is exactly why it is imperative that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer engineers a victory at Old Trafford over Newcastle United, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Solskjaer has led the team to just two wins over its last six Premier League games, and with a host of potential slippery matches leading up to a date with Liverpool on January 19, all eyes will be on the Norwegian boss who most certainly is running out of rope. He could have reinforcements available soon, with Paul Pogba likely to start after he came off the bench against Watford, while Diogo Dalot could also make his return from a two-month injury and Eric Bailly is still out but getting closer.

Manchester United’s last result is just plain ugly – a 2-0 loss to bottom-feeders Watford that set alarm bells off all over the club. With games against plucky Burnley and Arsenal under new management coming up in the following days, this game against Newcastle feels like a turning point one way or another.

On the other side of the coin, Newcastle comes into the match sitting ninth in the Premier League table, level with Manchester United on points. That position marks a huge jump from where many expected the Magpies to be, a massive feather in Steve Bruce‘s cap. He has led the Magpies to three wins in their last four despite a host of injuries to the squad, sticking with Miguel Almiron through his early Newcastle struggles until he provided the winner against Crystal Palace last time out.

Even so, this match marks the start of a brutal festive fixture run for Newcastle, who still must navigate games against Everton, Wolves, and Chelsea through mid-January. A result at Old Trafford and potentially doing the double over Manchester United would give Newcastle some breathing room ahead of more difficult matches.

Injuries/suspensions

Man United: OUT – Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee). QUESTIONABLE – Diogo Dalot (groin).

Newcastle: OUT – Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Ciaran Clark (calf), Matt Ritchie (ankle), Ki Sung-Yeung (knock). QUESTIONABLE – Paul Dummett (groin), Jetro Willems (groin).

Projected lineups

Man United: de Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, Rashford, Mata, James; Martial.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejune, Fernandez, Schar, Manquillo; Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu; Joelinton.

What they’re saying

Man United boss Solskjaer on loss v. Newcastle: “It’s going to be difficult to break Newcastle down. I expect that we’ll get the fair share of the possession. We were disappointed when we had more than 70% possession up there [at St. James Park] and we lost the game.”

Newcastle manager Bruce on next games: “You think you’ve done it all in the Premier League and then all of a sudden, we’ve got Manchester United, Everton and Leicester in a short period time, difficult games. We haven’t done anything yet. We’ve given ourselves a nice platform but we’re only halfway there, so we’ve got to show the same resilience and spirit that we’ve shown over the last few months and see where it takes us.”

Prediction

Newcastle is in good form, and that should boost them in this match. Still, Manchester United is the far more desperate team at Old Trafford and that should go a long way in the Boxing Day meeting. The Red Devils will find it difficult to break down a bunkered-in Newcastle looking to save its energy for multiple difficult games, but they will find a way through in a hard-fought 2-0 win for the home side.