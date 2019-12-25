More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Best Premier League teams of the decade (2010s)

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
Okay, this was a lot of fun to think about but to rank a top 10 was incredibly tough.

Which 10 individual teams were the best over the last decade in the Premier League?

‘How do you not put the PL champion from each season in the list and just call it a day?’ I hear you cry. Well, simply put, some champions haven’t been that great to watch, even though they got the job done.

Other teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have revolutionzed the tactics across the Premier League even though they didn’t win the title (so close on multiple occasions, in the case of Liverpool), while the exploits of Leicester City, Chelsea and Man City will live long in the memory.

Click play on the video above as I rank the top 10 teams from the 2010s and why they deserved to be applauded. Feel free to leave your own favorite teams from the last decade in the comments section below.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
Boxing Day is here in the Premier League as the marquee day in the festive fixtures takes center stage.

This will be beautiful.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man United 3-1 Newcastle – (Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 2-0 Brighton – (Thursday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 3-0 Burnley – (Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 Southampton – (Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham – (Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester 1-2 Liverpool – (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 3-2 Arsenal – (Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Wolves 2-2 Man City – (Friday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Aston Villa 1-2 Norwich City – (Thursday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Sheffield United 2-2 Watford – (Thursday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Top 10 Premier League moments of the decade (2010s)

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
As we get ready to enter the 2020s, what have been the top 10 Premier League moments of the last decade?

How on earth do you pick just 10 moments from the last 10 years of PL action? I know, this was tough.

From Leicester City’s incredible title win to Manchester City’s last-gasp Premier League title glory and plenty of wild individual moments (positive and negative) in-between, it has been a crazy last 10 years in England’s top-flight.

You may be surprised that Wayne Rooney‘s overhead kick goal for Man United against Man City didn’t make it and neither did the retirements of Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard (sorry lads).

One thing is guaranteed, there is always going to be drama across the Premier League and let’s hope the next 10 years is as good as the last.

Click play on the video above to watch the moments in full as I rank the top 10 Premier League moments from 2010-19, and feel free to get involved in the comments section below and let us know what your favorite moments were.

Boxing Day Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The best day in the Premier League season is almost here. Get set for the Boxing Day madness with games spread out from 7:30 a.m. ET until close to 5 p.m. ET on December 26.

Does it get any better than this?

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Thursday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Newcastle  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Best Christmas messages from Premier League

James Milner
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 25, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Merry Christmas to everyone!

Premier League stars and clubs have been sending out holiday wishes on Christmas Day, and there have been some absolute beauties.

From Kevin De Bruyne winning the holiday season with his recreation of Kevin McAllister from Home Alone, to James Milner and Andy Robertson acting out famous movie scenes and Christian Pulisic loitering underneath the mistletoe, there are plenty of awesome message out there.

Here’s a look at a few of the best.

 