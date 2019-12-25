Okay, this was a lot of fun to think about but to rank a top 10 was incredibly tough.

Which 10 individual teams were the best over the last decade in the Premier League?

‘How do you not put the PL champion from each season in the list and just call it a day?’ I hear you cry. Well, simply put, some champions haven’t been that great to watch, even though they got the job done.

Other teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have revolutionzed the tactics across the Premier League even though they didn’t win the title (so close on multiple occasions, in the case of Liverpool), while the exploits of Leicester City, Chelsea and Man City will live long in the memory.

Click play on the video above as I rank the top 10 teams from the 2010s and why they deserved to be applauded. Feel free to leave your own favorite teams from the last decade in the comments section below.

