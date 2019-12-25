The best day in the Premier League season is almost here. Get set for the Boxing Day madness with games spread out from 7:30 a.m. ET until close to 5 p.m. ET on December 26.

Does it get any better than this?

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below.

Here’s your full TV schedule.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Thursday

7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Friday

2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

