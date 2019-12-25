As we get ready to enter the 2020s, what have been the top 10 Premier League moments of the last decade?

How on earth do you pick just 10 moments from the last 10 years of PL action? I know, this was tough.

From Leicester City’s incredible title win to Manchester City’s last-gasp Premier League title glory and plenty of wild individual moments (positive and negative) in-between, it has been a crazy last 10 years in England’s top-flight.

You may be surprised that Wayne Rooney‘s overhead kick goal for Man United against Man City didn’t make it and neither did the retirements of Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard (sorry lads).

One thing is guaranteed, there is always going to be drama across the Premier League and let’s hope the next 10 years is as good as the last.

Click play on the video above to watch the moments in full as I rank the top 10 Premier League moments from 2010-19, and feel free to get involved in the comments section below and let us know what your favorite moments were.

