Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

‘Irreplaceable’ Aguero will make final decision on Man City future

By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
After nearly a decade at the club, Sergio Aguero is synonymous with Manchester City.

In 18 months’ time, the 31-year-old Argentine superstar, who now holds a handful of Man City’s all-time records, will have an important to decision to make regarding not only his own future, but also that of the club. According to manager Pep Guardiola, Aguero will be left to make that decision for himself and for the club.

Aguero’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, which will mark 10 years since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. Given all that he has done for Man City (244 goals in 355 appearances, four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup), Guardiola says it’s only right that Aguero be allowed to remain at the club, or to leave, on his own terms — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I would say [replacing Aguero] will be one of the toughest things, he’s irreplaceable. We have an incredible striker in Gabriel [Jesus] and maybe will come another one when Sergio’s leaving, but he’s irreplaceable.

“I think the most important moment of this club is the moment Sergio scored that goal against Queen’s Park Rangers to win the first Premier League. That moment is much better than four titles in one season, and he was the guy.

“It’s not easy to find a guy with his status, his personality, what he has done in the football career with this humility.”

“I don’t know. He can stay. It depends on his physical condition and his desire, but I didn’t speak with him and I don’t know his intentions.

“Sooner or later, it’s going to happen. He will decide when, and I’m sure the club will be ready to try to find the guy to try to replace Sergio, but of course it will not be easy.

“Sometimes I have to take a decision, but in most of the cases it’s the players who decide. These kind of players, like Sergio, decide if they want more or it’s over.”

Aguero returned to action during last weekend’s victory over Leicester City after missing four games with a thigh injury. Prior to the injury, he had score nine goals in 13 PL appearances.

Man Utd target Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.

Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website on Tuesday. The move ends speculation that the 33-year-old Mandzukic was a possible target for Manchester United.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.

Mandzukic was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018. He scored in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.

He has been frozen out at Juventus as he neared the end of a four-year deal, which he signed when joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Premier League Preview: Wolves v. Man City

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 8:52 PM EST
  • Man City (38 points) sit 3rd in PL table
  • Wolves (27 points) sit 8th
  • Last meeting: Man City 0-2 Wolves

At this point, there is virtually no race for the Premier League title, as Liverpool should waltz to their first domestic crown since 1990. Pep Guardiola has even said so himself. If the Reds were to slip up, however, the onus would then fall on Manchester City to make things interesting.

While the likelihood of Liverpool falling short seems unlikely given their current record-setting pace, Man City can move back into second place and cut the gap between the two sides to 11 points with a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Friday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side can climb as high as fifth with a victory over the two-time defending champions. After starting the season slowly (no wins from their first six game — 0W-4D-2L), last season’s seventh-place finishers are back for another crack at the PL’s top-six. This time — thanks to Arsenal’s horrid struggles, Tottenham Hotspur’s regression and Manchester United’s continued mediocrity — Wolves look the best bet to become the first side to break into the top-six since Leicester City won the title in 2016.

Injuries/suspensions

Man City: OUT – John Stones (hamstring), David Silva (leg), Aymeric Laporte (knee), Leroy Sane (knee)

Wolves: OUT – Willy Boly (ankle), Morgan Gibbs-White (back)

Projected lineups

Man City: Ederson — Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy — Rodrigo, Gundogan — Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling — Jesus

Wolves: Patricio — Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss — Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny — Traore, Jimenez, Jota

What they’re saying

Guardiola, on Liverpool’s form: “When a team has 16 victories from 17 [games], it’s unrealistic to think we are going to chase them. It’s unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season and then you never know, no? ‘If they drop a couple of games, and we win and win, I don’t know. When one team lose one game in the last 53 or 54, I’m not optimistic that they are going to lose four or five in ten or eleven games because they are incredibly strong.”

Nuno, on a packed schedule: “It’s going to be very tough, I think all of the managers are concerned and rightly so. I’m particularly concerned because I’ve been saying this; the schedule doesn’t make sense, it’s absurd. For all the teams. Of course, there are teams that have three days [between matches], but I don’t know the particular reason why it’s us as Wolves who have less hours, but it’s a concern for all the managers and for all the players. We have to survive. We have to survive. Let’s see what happens. We will train tomorrow, then we prepare to play Man City, and we’ll see. Let’s try and survive.”

Prediction

After a brief period of up-and-down results, Man City looked to be back to their best in dismantling Leicester City last weekend. Now, Sergio Aguero is back in action after missing four games due to a thigh injury, which makes Wolves’ task that much taller. However, if there’s a side that’s built to react and counter against 60 percent of possession, as City will have, it might be Wolves. It’ll be a challenge for City, but they’ll come out on top in the end. Wolves 1-2 Man City.

Racism arrests made at League One game

Photo by David Shipman - CameraSport via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 7:12 PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, England (AP) Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.

Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.

Doncaster said it would issue a “substantial club ban” for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo “educational actions” before being allowed into games again.

“As a club we abhor racism in any form,” said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.

The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in a game on Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.

Rodgers: Leicester ‘know where we are’ after Liverpool humbling

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
From flying high and dreaming of another Premier League title, to quickly sinking and just hoping to hang on for a top-four finish — that’s been life for Leicester City the last 12 days.

[ MORE: Three things we learned: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool ]

When the Foxes kicked off their meeting with then-19th-place Norwich City on Dec. 14, they were second in the PL and only trailed Liverpool by eight points. Fast-forward a dozen days and three games, and here’s where they now stand: 13 points behind Liverpool, who now have a game in hand; and one point ahead of Manchester City, who play on Friday and will go second with a win or draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

[ MORE: Klopp runs out of superlatives as Liverpool go 13 points clear ]

It was fun to dream and play the “what if” game, but manager Brendan Rodgers was very honest following Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Reds, offering only, “We know where we are” in regards to the failed title bid — quotes from the BBC:

We didn’t have enough patience in the first half. We never secured the ball which meant we had to defend for long periods, really.

“The players gave everything. It’s a great learning game for us. Credit to Liverpool they played well. We just didn’t have long enough periods with the ball. When you don’t against a top team — world champions — it becomes difficult for you.

“We are at the halfway point now. We are 19 games in. It is the bigger picture with these guys. We have come a long way in this period. The players have been brilliant and this is another learning game for them, they see the physicality you need to compete.

“People were trying to put us in a race with Liverpool, but we know where we are.”

“They have a great cushion but that can go very quickly. They have the power and strength and now the big thing is the confidence.

“Having won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup, they have the feeling and the squad is very strong. They will be hard to shift in the second part of the season.”

On the bright side, Leicester still lead fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur (and sixth-place Sheffield United) by 10 points with 19 of 38 games still to play. Champions League qualification is still very much a realistic possibility for the Foxes, assuming they can come out of their current nosedive when they visit West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).