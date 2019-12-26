After nearly a decade at the club, Sergio Aguero is synonymous with Manchester City.
In 18 months’ time, the 31-year-old Argentine superstar, who now holds a handful of Man City’s all-time records, will have an important to decision to make regarding not only his own future, but also that of the club. According to manager Pep Guardiola, Aguero will be left to make that decision for himself and for the club.
Aguero’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, which will mark 10 years since signing from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. Given all that he has done for Man City (244 goals in 355 appearances, four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup), Guardiola says it’s only right that Aguero be allowed to remain at the club, or to leave, on his own terms — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I would say [replacing Aguero] will be one of the toughest things, he’s irreplaceable. We have an incredible striker in Gabriel [Jesus] and maybe will come another one when Sergio’s leaving, but he’s irreplaceable.
“I think the most important moment of this club is the moment Sergio scored that goal against Queen’s Park Rangers to win the first Premier League. That moment is much better than four titles in one season, and he was the guy.
“It’s not easy to find a guy with his status, his personality, what he has done in the football career with this humility.”
…
“I don’t know. He can stay. It depends on his physical condition and his desire, but I didn’t speak with him and I don’t know his intentions.
“Sooner or later, it’s going to happen. He will decide when, and I’m sure the club will be ready to try to find the guy to try to replace Sergio, but of course it will not be easy.
“Sometimes I have to take a decision, but in most of the cases it’s the players who decide. These kind of players, like Sergio, decide if they want more or it’s over.”
Aguero returned to action during last weekend’s victory over Leicester City after missing four games with a thigh injury. Prior to the injury, he had score nine goals in 13 PL appearances.