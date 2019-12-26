Jurgen Klopp and everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club currently resides on cloud 9,999,999 following the Reds’ 4-0 dismantling of second-place Leicester City to go 13 points clear in the race for the Premier League title on Thursday.
Not only do the recently crowned world champions look surefire favorites to claim the club’s first PL title since 1990, but Klopp’s men are currently on pace (109) to smash the all-time record for most points in a season, among other marks, a benchmark which was only set by Manchester City two years ago (100).
Asked to sum up his side’s performance on Boxing Day, Klopp simply laughed and appeared at a loss for words — a rare instance for him — before composing himself and running through the miles-long list of star performers.
“I am happy about that. I appreciate it because I do not take it for granted and the boys have to do it every three days. We had big chances at the start of the game, did not score with them but stayed in the game and controlled it.
“It is was difficult for Leicester to get into the game, both teams felt the intensity of the season but we controlled it more and maybe Leicester were not as aggressive, maybe because of us and our positioning. We scored a first goal, super, super, cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino can score from that situation.
“We struggled a bit with their build-up in the second half and we won the balls immediately and then scored the second goal, then the boys were flying. It looked really nice.”
Jurgen Klopp can't help but smile after today's performance 😊 pic.twitter.com/yhFY8NiOEU
Predictably, though, Klopp was unwilling to admit that Liverpool will walk to the title, despite every shred of evidence to the contrary; for example, having taken 52 of a possible 54 points from their first 18 games this season. “We didn’t mention [the lead] once before the game, because it’s just not interesting,” he said after the game.