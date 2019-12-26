More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Klopp runs out of superlatives as Liverpool go 13 points clear

By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 5:54 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp and everyone associated with Liverpool Football Club currently resides on cloud 9,999,999 following the Reds’ 4-0 dismantling of second-place Leicester City to go 13 points clear in the race for the Premier League title on Thursday.

Not only do the recently crowned world champions look surefire favorites to claim the club’s first PL title since 1990, but Klopp’s men are currently on pace (109) to smash the all-time record for most points in a season, among other marks, a benchmark which was only set by Manchester City two years ago (100).

Asked to sum up his side’s performance on Boxing Day, Klopp simply laughed and appeared at a loss for words — a rare instance for him — before composing himself and running through the miles-long list of star performers.

“I am happy about that. I appreciate it because I do not take it for granted and the boys have to do it every three days. We had big chances at the start of the game, did not score with them but stayed in the game and controlled it.

“It is was difficult for Leicester to get into the game, both teams felt the intensity of the season but we controlled it more and maybe Leicester were not as aggressive, maybe because of us and our positioning. We scored a first goal, super, super, cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino can score from that situation.

“We struggled a bit with their build-up in the second half and we won the balls immediately and then scored the second goal, then the boys were flying. It looked really nice.”

Predictably, though, Klopp was unwilling to admit that Liverpool will walk to the title, despite every shred of evidence to the contrary; for example, having taken 52 of a possible 54 points from their first 18 games this season. “We didn’t mention [the lead] once before the game, because it’s just not interesting,” he said after the game.

Racism arrests made at League One game

Photo by David Shipman - CameraSport via Getty Images
Associated PressDec 26, 2019, 7:12 PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, England (AP) Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.

Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.

Doncaster said it would issue a “substantial club ban” for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo “educational actions” before being allowed into games again.

“As a club we abhor racism in any form,” said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.

The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in a game on Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.

Rodgers: Leicester ‘know where we are’ after Liverpool humbling

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
From flying high and dreaming of another Premier League title, to quickly sinking and just hoping to hang on for a top-four finish — that’s been life for Leicester City the last 12 days.

When the Foxes kicked off their meeting with then-19th-place Norwich City on Dec. 14, they were second in the PL and only trailed Liverpool by eight points. Fast-forward a dozen days and three games, and here’s where they now stand: 13 points behind Liverpool, who now have a game in hand; and one point ahead of Manchester City, who play on Friday and will go second with a win or draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was fun to dream and play the “what if” game, but manager Brendan Rodgers was very honest following Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Reds, offering only, “We know where we are” in regards to the failed title bid — quotes from the BBC:

We didn’t have enough patience in the first half. We never secured the ball which meant we had to defend for long periods, really.

“The players gave everything. It’s a great learning game for us. Credit to Liverpool they played well. We just didn’t have long enough periods with the ball. When you don’t against a top team — world champions — it becomes difficult for you.

“We are at the halfway point now. We are 19 games in. It is the bigger picture with these guys. We have come a long way in this period. The players have been brilliant and this is another learning game for them, they see the physicality you need to compete.

“People were trying to put us in a race with Liverpool, but we know where we are.”

“They have a great cushion but that can go very quickly. They have the power and strength and now the big thing is the confidence.

“Having won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup, they have the feeling and the squad is very strong. They will be hard to shift in the second part of the season.”

On the bright side, Leicester still lead fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur (and sixth-place Sheffield United) by 10 points with 19 of 38 games still to play. Champions League qualification is still very much a realistic possibility for the Foxes, assuming they can come out of their current nosedive when they visit West Ham United on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

Three things we learned: Leicester v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Liverpool beat Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day to extend their lead atop the Premier League table to 13 points, as the Reds also have a game in hand over the Foxes and have taken 52 points from a possible 54 points.

Man City sit in third and 14 points behind Liverpool as the halfway point in the season is almost here and at this rate Liverpool will have the title wrapped up by March…

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were dominant throughout as Roberto Firmino set them on their way, James Milner scored a penalty kick and then Firmino and the brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold finished things off.

Here’s what we learned from a one-sided encounter at the King Power Stadium.

FIRMINO HAS FOUND HIS MOJO

In the last week the real Roberto Firmino has returned. With winning goals in the Club World Cup semifinal and final, he helped Liverpool become world champions and his powerful header and calm finish on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium has gone a long way to making Liverpool Premier League champions. Before this purple patch Firmino had scored just once in 17 games in all competition for Liverpool, as his excellent early season form had evaporated and it was put down to a busy summer with Brazil at the Copa America.

Firmino has rediscovered his mojo and his penchant for delivering in the big moments has returned. Seeing his pearly whites on full show is always a good sign that he is back to his best and he even popped up with a few other chances on Boxing Day but didn’t bury them. Firmino’s hunger, and mojo, has returned.

FOXES FLAT AS TITLE HOPES ALL BUT OVER

They’ve now drawn with Norwich and been hammered by Man City and Liverpool in their last three games and Leicester City’s bubble has burst. They may still finish in the top four this season, which would be an incredible achievement, but against Liverpool they were their own worst enemies as they gave the ball away time and time again and never looked like threatening the league leaders.

This was a humbling day for former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, as the focus will now switch to regrouping and making sure they can finish in the top four with a solid second half of the season but they are only 10 points clear of fifth place Tottenham. The way they were battered by Liverpool could be more harmful than just a single defeat, and it will be Rodgers’ job to now pick his young side up after so many had off days, with the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans totally dominated. This Leicester side had the best defensive record going into this game but they were simply ripped to shreds.

FIT-AGAIN KEITA, TAA ADD EXTRA DIMENSION TO RAMPANT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s machine continues to roar on as they took a huge step towards winning their first league title in over 30 years. They were dominant throughout against Leicester and a few different players are stepping up time and time again this season. Naby Keita has been sublime since returning from injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s form has been otherworldly. His goal and two assists were added to by his incredible long-range passes, and TAA is still just 21 years old, which is amazing.

He and Keita add an extra dimension to Liverpool and even though Salah and Mane were fairly quite on Thursday, it didn’t matter. With Jordan Henderson digging deep in midfield, Keita’s forward runs and dribbling add an extra cutting edge. We often focus on individuals but this is a total team effort. Liverpool have lost just one of their last 57 Premier League games and have won 26 of their last 27 PL outings, with the only dropped points coming away at Man United earlier this season. They are a winning machine and key cogs, and new ones, are coming to the fore time and time again.

Alexander-Arnold drives Liverpool thrashing of Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
Trent Alexander-Arnold had a goal and two assists as Liverpool wore down sloppy Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice to join James Milner on the score sheet as Liverpool moved 13 points clear of the second place Foxes, who’ve played one more match. The Reds are 14 ahead of Man City.

Notes from an onslaught

1. Alexander-Arnold at full bandwidth: Twenty-one years old and oozing with class, Liverpool’s English right back was nearly impeccable on Thursday.

The pinpoint crosses are nothing new, though they seem to grow in audacity, but the young Liverpool right back showed some show-stopping defensive chops in the first half when he raced back to cut out a Leicester City counterattack.

No one will be mistaking him for Philipp Lahm any time soon — he was dribbled by Caglar Soyuncu late, but Thursday’s showing was reason to believe he can become the total package.

2. Liverpool joins Man City in putting Foxes in proper place: Over two matches in four days, Leicester City did almost nothing to inspire belief that they are a legitimate threat to Liverpool or Man City.

There’s no shame in that; The Man City and Liverpool projects are a lot further along than Brendan Rodgers‘ efforts at the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes’ miraculous history had plenty prodding their second place status as the harbinger of something more.

Look at these numbers from Leicester’s three matches versus the Reds and Citizens this season.

City will drop into third place if Man City gets a point or more on Friday at Wolves, and it seems more likely they’ll have to worry about fending off Chelsea, Spurs for a Top Four place than dislodging either of the two teams above them.

3. Qatar awakening spurs Firmino forward: The Brazilian center forward scored in the Club World Cup semifinal and final, and made it four goals in three matches with his brace on Thursday. Firmino has not scored in the Champions League and has just one goal in his last 11 Premier League matches before leaving for Qatar. He’s back.

Man of the Match: Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool didn’t look jet lagged in the opening minutes, flying out of the gates to trouble Kasper Schmeichel twice in the first 90 seconds.

Leicester had a rare look at a 10th minute counter attack cut out by Trent Alexander-Arnold for a corner.

Naby Keita then used a counterattack to set up Mohamed Salah, who shot clumsily into the outside netting instead of cutting back for Sadio Mane.

Ben Chilwell was exposed at the back post as Liverpool opened the scoring with a second chance ball off a corner kick. Alexander-Arnold served a ball to the back post and Firmino rose high to nod home.

The second half was essentially an exercise in wondering if Liverpool would find the second goal to erase thoughts of a dramatic equalizer. Firmino just missed turning a cross home in the 56th.

Jamie Vardy won a rare free kick in the 62nd minute, but James Maddison sent a wayward effort high and wide of the goal.

Caglar Soyuncu conceded a penalty in the 70th minute with a handball in the box, and substitute Milner did what he does from the spot.