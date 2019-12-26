Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Manchester United feasted on the spoils of Newcastle United’s unforced errors in a 4-1 comeback win at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Anthony Martial scored twice to join Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on the score sheet for the Red Devils.

Manchester United rises seventh with 28 points, four points off fourth place.

Matty Longstaff put the Magpies ahead off a Joelinton feed, but Newcastle finishes the day in 10th with 25 points.

Three things we learned

1.Near-perfect Boxing Day for Ole: Going behind 1-0 certainly denies the match perfection, but it was otherwise as good as it gets for the the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to remove Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for future days following star runs early, and that meant Paul Pogba‘s halftime arrival got him used to running the show. Now the Red Devils will need to bring the fire to Turf Moor in order to continue their climb up the table.

2. Newcastle errors make it too easy: The Red Devils have enough weapons to deliver goals on an average day, so the invitations sent out by the Magpies made a blowout imminent. Martin Dubravka was wrong-footed on an opener when Martial was given acres of space, and a Sean Longstaff giveaway early in the second half sent Martial 1v1 with the keeper. Horrible, especially after a surprise 1-0 lead.

3. Martial finds footing: Martial scored twice in his 67 minutes to give him six league goals on the year. He’d only score once and had not recored an assist in his previous five Premier League outings after a hot start was cooled by injury. If he holds his form while Pogba works towards his, well, maybe?

Man of the Match: Martial, although it’s hard to say anyone starred in this match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also good, while Joelinton gave Newcastle reason to hope via industry and cleverness.

Scott McTominay took an early yellow card fouling Sean Longstaff, the pair continuing a scrap started at St. James’ Park.

A 12th minute free kick for Marcus Rashford was laced toward the upper 90 but turned wide by wall member Federico Fernandez.

Harry Maguire ran onto the ensuing corner but saw a header deflected out for another one.

Newcastle turned a counter attack off of that one, but Miguel Almiron sliced his 14trh minute effort wide of the near post.

Joelinton slipped Dwight Gayle through on David De Gea, but the English striker ripped his effort over the bar.

Gayle made amends with a takeaway and long pass to Matty Longstaff, who worked a 1-2 with Joelinton to put the Magpies up 1-0.

Fred forced a first save out of Martin Dubravka in the 22nd. Martial then scored off an Andreas Pereira layoff a minute later, Dubravka wrong-footed and wishing he’d done better.

Newcastle betrayed its defensive form as Fabian Schar gifted a second goal to the Red Devils. Greenwood rocketed a shot off the bottom of the cross bar and into the goal.

Rashford made it 3-1 before halftime, rising above Fernandez to nod an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross past Dubravka.

Sean Longstaff’s awful back pass served as a perfect through ball for Martial, who popped the ball over a helpless Dubravka for 4-1 in the 52nd.

Paul Pogba entered the game and twice fired distance efforts, one going wide and the other to Dubravka.

The final half hour was a lot more like you’d expect from these sides, Newcastle bunkering in despite its massive disadvantage.