Man Utd overcomes early blip to smash Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
Manchester United feasted on the spoils of Newcastle United’s unforced errors in a 4-1 comeback win at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Anthony Martial scored twice to join Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on the score sheet for the Red Devils.

Manchester United rises seventh with 28 points, four points off fourth place.

Matty Longstaff put the Magpies ahead off a Joelinton feed, but Newcastle finishes the day in 10th with 25 points.

Three things we learned

1.Near-perfect Boxing Day for Ole: Going behind 1-0 certainly denies the match perfection, but it was otherwise as good as it gets for the the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to remove Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for future days following star runs early, and that meant Paul Pogba‘s halftime arrival got him used to running the show. Now the Red Devils will need to bring the fire to Turf Moor in order to continue their climb up the table.

2. Newcastle errors make it too easy: The Red Devils have enough weapons to deliver goals on an average day, so the invitations sent out by the Magpies made a blowout imminent. Martin Dubravka was wrong-footed on an opener when Martial was given acres of space, and a Sean Longstaff giveaway early in the second half sent Martial 1v1 with the keeper. Horrible, especially after a surprise 1-0 lead.

3. Martial finds footing: Martial scored twice in his 67 minutes to give him six league goals on the year. He’d only score once and had not recored an assist in his previous five Premier League outings after a hot start was cooled by injury. If he holds his form while Pogba works towards his, well, maybe?

Man of the Match: Martial, although it’s hard to say anyone starred in this match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also good, while Joelinton gave Newcastle reason to hope via industry and cleverness.

Scott McTominay took an early yellow card fouling Sean Longstaff, the pair continuing a scrap started at St. James’ Park.

A 12th minute free kick for Marcus Rashford was laced toward the upper 90 but turned wide by wall member Federico Fernandez.

Harry Maguire ran onto the ensuing corner but saw a header deflected out for another one.

Newcastle turned a counter attack off of that one, but Miguel Almiron sliced his 14trh minute effort wide of the near post.

Joelinton slipped Dwight Gayle through on David De Gea, but the English striker ripped his effort over the bar.

Gayle made amends with a takeaway and long pass to Matty Longstaff, who worked a 1-2 with Joelinton to put the Magpies up 1-0.

Fred forced a first save out of Martin Dubravka in the 22nd. Martial then scored off an Andreas Pereira layoff a minute later, Dubravka wrong-footed and wishing he’d done better.

Newcastle betrayed its defensive form as Fabian Schar gifted a second goal to the Red Devils. Greenwood rocketed a shot off the bottom of the cross bar and into the goal.

Rashford made it 3-1 before halftime, rising above Fernandez to nod an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross past Dubravka.

Sean Longstaff’s awful back pass served as a perfect through ball for Martial, who popped the ball over a helpless Dubravka for 4-1 in the 52nd.

Paul Pogba entered the game and twice fired distance efforts, one going wide and the other to Dubravka.

The final half hour was a lot more like you’d expect from these sides, Newcastle bunkering in despite its massive disadvantage.

Ancelotti thanks Everton’s fans after winning start

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
It seems like Carlo Ancelotti will slot in very nicely at Everton as he marked his return to the Premier League with a win.

In his first game in charge of the Toffees they beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Boxing Day as Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s header sealed a big win which gets Ancelotti’s reign off to a perfect start and Everton looking towards the top 10 instead of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Ancelotti revealed that the huge levels of support he received from Evertonians before, during and after the game had a huge impact.

“The result was the most important part of this day. It was a fantastic day for me, the fact that the fans gave me fantastic support at the beginning of the game and after the game, that was good,” Ancelotti explained. “It was a special game. Burnley played with a lot of intensity, we were good defensively and offensively we could play a bit better with more intensity in the first half and be more efficient with the counter attack. At the end it was a good game with a good performance and we deserved the result.”

His analysis was spot on, and you’d expect that from a man who has won league titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany and the UEFA Champions League three times.

Everton were great once again defensively, as they’ve now conceded just twice in their last four Premier League games, keeping clean sheets in the last two, and they’re unbeaten in four since Marco Silva was fired.

Ancelotti lauded the defensive effort but wants more from Everton as an attacking force as Richarlison and Bernard struggled to link up with Moise Kean and Calvert-Lewin in attack.

“In the game against Arsenal they defended well and today was the same,” Ancelotti said. “We tried to put more pressure forward, to try to press forward a little bit. I think we were solid. We need to be more efficient in attack, to complete good passes, to make good choices in front because we missed some counter attacks where we could be more dangerous. That was the only detail we have to improve.”

Next up, they face Newcastle United on Dec. 28 and Ancelotti, ever the perfectionist as he often looked expectant rather than hopeful on the sidelines, admitted he will have to rotate his squad for the trip to St James’ Park.

“[He learned Everton have] a good spirit in the team, very energetic and I think physically we are in a really good condition,” Ancelotti said. “We look forward to the next game. We don’t have much time for recovery. We are going to check the next day on the players who didn’t play, and maybe they will have more possibility to play against Newcastle.”

Ever the gentleman, Ancelotti was eager to thank the fans one more time as he received an extremely positive welcome.

“The reception was fantastic. I have to thank everyone for this. The fans are a key part of winning games at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti said.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:08 PM EST
Leicester City gets off the mat from a weekend humiliation and sees the current Premier League leaders in their way (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool visits the King Power Stadium on Thursday, returning to domestic play after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar. Will the Reds’ legs be weary?

There are no real surprises in either side’s starting lineups. Liverpool beat Leicester City late-on in their meeting at Anfield, but dominated the proceedings.

The Foxes were again crushed by Man City at the weekend, and will be aching to put on a proper show. Otherwise, Brendan Rodgers‘ men open the door for Man City to go first with a win on Friday.

LINEUPS

Leicester City

Liverpool

Lampard hits out as Chelsea stunned at home again

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
Frank Lampard did not enjoy his Boxing Day. At all.

Chelsea’s manager sat on the bench wearing a glum expression as he watched his side lose 2-0 at home to Southampton on Boxing Day, as once again they came unstuck at home against a team in the bottom half of the table.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Lampard didn’t beat about the bush when dissecting Chelsea’s display as they’ve now lost against West Ham, Bournemouth and Southampton in their last four PL home games.

“Teams are making it difficult here. We are not making enough chances, we were at the beginning of the season. We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them. We do not manage to pick up that final pass,” Lampard said. “Against Tottenham we had space to make runs and today we had none. It changes things. We did not do it right today. I think If at the start of the season we would have been happy where we are. We are good away but we have to make it difficult to come here.”

Chelsea are a young side and there will be growing pains this season. We all knew that and Lampard knows that better than most.

When they went on a six-game winning run in the fall, he was the first person to urge caution. And now that is proving correct.

But it’s not just the players who have to hold their hands up after the defeat against Saints, as Lampard’s decision to stick with the 3-4-3 formation which worked so well at Tottenham on Sunday was a bad one.

He changed it around at half time (Mason Mount replaced Kurt Zouma and Chelsea reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation) but it was too late by that point. Southampton put in their best display of the season and were clinical, but Chelsea never got going in attack and Lampard will be concerned with their drop off in form which has seen them lose five of their last seven PL games.

Lampard chopped and changed his side as he brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi, who had a shocker, and continued to leave Christian Pulisic on the bench, and the Blues lacked creativity in the final third and like Man United this season, Chelsea struggle to break down teams who sit back and defend and do better against the big clubs who allow them space on the counter to attack.

With the January transfer window just around the corner and Chelsea now able to buy players after their transfer ban was lifted, he can bring in new recruits in defense, especially at full back. It may also not be too far off the mark to suggest that Chelsea’s ability to bring in new faces in the next few weeks could have unsettled their settled young side who believed they would be getting a full season to bed in together.

If Chelsea want to keep the top four hopes intact Lampard needs to galvanize the group and improve their defensive shape. Next up they face Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) which will probably suit them better than playing teams in the bottom half of the table. Lampard will want a response and given the topsy-turvy nature of his team this season, they will probably hammer the Gunners.

Arteta: Arsenal “better than I expected” in managerial debut

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
Mikel Arteta is clearly a man in his dream job, buzzing a bit following a 1-1 draw between Arsenal and Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

“I’m very pleased with some of the things I’ve seen in terms of attitude, character, the passion we showed and the fighting spirit the team showed,” he said, via Football.London. “Spot on. Probably better than I expected over 90 minutes.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Gunners went behind 1-0 during a rain-soaked day on England’s South Coast, only to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score an equalizer.

Wasteful on the day, Arteta saw enough to feel hope for the future.

He was especially complimentary of Mesut Ozil, who was credited with four key passes but received mixed reviews from many.

“To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible,” Arteta said. “I’ve seen this and I said I would give a clean slate to everybody and that was for him too. When we were preparing and watching where we could hurt the opponent, we believed he could be a key point. Like this, he responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals in the net because of him.”