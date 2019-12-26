Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Somewhere between Dad jokes and standard holiday banter lives Harry Kane jokes.

“I don’t know what it is, maybe the Christmas dinner gives me a bit of a boost,” Kane said. “Might have to have it more often.”

The kitman might want to get some bigger shorts ready.

Kane scored for the eighth time in his Boxing Day career, a run of five matches punctuated by Thursday’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

😍🥊 Harry Kane loves Boxing Day! His eighth goal in five Premier League games on December 26. Turn on @NBCSN now as Tottenham are level against Brighton. #THFC 1-1 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/pf6yYadDFL — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 26, 2019

Dele Alli scored Spurs’ other goal, and he was happy to marvel at his club and country teammate’s day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“When you have a striker like Harry, you know all you have to do is give him the chances and he will put them away,” Dele said. “He works so so hard, probably harder than he needs to.”

Dele’s aforementioned goal was a pretty one. He now has four goals and two assists in seven league matches under Jose Mourinho.

As for the boss, Mourinho continues to give big love to Dele. The reclamation project had begun its upswing when the Portuguese boss took the reins, but has catapulted forward under Mourinho.

“Another goal and another incredible effort and performance from first to last minute,” Mourinho said. “The work rate was absolutely incredible. These little big details are sometimes more important than what comes immediately into the eyes of people. His attitude and fighting spirit was so good.”