Southampton shock Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 12:10 PM EST
Southampton shocked Chelsea by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day as Frank Lampard‘s Blues continued their Jekyll and Hyde form.

After winning at top four rivals Tottenham last time out, Chelsea were sluggish against Saints and were punished as Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond scored in each half to lead Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side to a big victory.

With the win Southampton move on to 21 points, while Chelsea stay on 32 points.

3 things we learned

1. 3-4-3 not the way forward for Chelsea: Frank Lampard stuck with the 3-4-3 formation which worked so well at Spurs on Sunday, but it was a surprise he went with it at home against Southampton. Chelsea have now lost 2-0 to Saints and 1-0 against West Ham and Bournemouth in their last four home games at Stamford Bridge and their young team has been a little naive. Lampard’s admission that they will be in the transfer market in January seems to have unsettled some of his players as their transfer ban is now over.

2. Saints alive and kicking: Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have now won four of their last six games but this was the most impressive victory of the lot. Away from home against Chelsea, Saints took the game to the Blues and their high-pressing style unnerved Chelsea. Danny Ings, their leading goalscorer, was left out and the young forward duo of Che Adams and Michael Obafemi delivered with grit and the latter with a fine goal. This was Southampton’s first clean sheet in 14 games and back-to-back wins have taken them from the relegation zone to eyeing a top 10 finish. There is still a long season ahead but Saints have finally got going.

3. Pulisic’s lack of game time concerning: When USMNT winger Pulisic didn’t start against Spurs on Sunday we assumed he was being rested to play against Southampton. He came on for the final 25 minutes and did well, winning free kicks and firing just wide, and you have to imagine he will start against Arsenal on Sunday. If he doesn’t that will be even more concerning.

Man of the Match: Jack Stephens – Won the battle against Tammy Abraham and he led the Southampton defense calmly. What a turnaround in his career over the last few months.

Early on Southampton were comfortable enough without having a clear chance on goal and the first big chance of the game came to Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi‘s shot was deflected wide by Jack Stephens and from the resulting corner Fikayo Tomori headed straight at Alex McCarthy.

Saints frustrated Chelsea in the first half and then took the lead as 19-year-old Obafemi turned, settled himself and curled home a stunner into the top corner.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s flick at the near post from a corner almost snuck in as McCarthy tipped the ball away.

Mason Mount came on at half time for Kurt Zouma as Chelsea switched their formation to a 4-2-3-1 and Tammy Abraham slammed a shot into the side-netting from close range.

At the other end Nathan Redmond broke free and crossed for Che Adams but Tomori cleared superbly at the back post.

Redmond then spurned a great chance as he was clean through but Kepa saved down low.

USMNT’s Christian Pulisic came on for the final 25 minutes to try and salvage something for Chelsea but then Southampton killed the game off.

A break found Redmond and he calmly dinked over Kepa and in to seal a shock win for Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Bruce: Manchester United ripped Newcastle “to bits”

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:57 PM EST
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce had plenty of time to cook up a season quote after his Magpies were stomped by Manchester United on Thursday.

A former Red Devil himself, Bruce saw his men go up 1-0 early through Matty Longstaff before getting cooked for three goals in 17 minutes en route to a 4-1 final score.

The Boxing Day loss saw Bruce reflecting on the giving part of the holiday season.

“When you come here the one thing you can’t do is gift Manchester United. I know it’s Christmas but we gave away more goals in half an hour than we have in three months. It’s a harsh lesson for us that you cannot make the mistakes we have just made.

The Magpies had done enough in recent weeks to have their players dreaming of a Top Seven run, but the absence of a game-running midfielder was keenly felt on Thursday.

“If you chase it they will rip you to bits,” Bruce added. “We stuck at it but it was a tough afternoon for us.”

Bruce rested Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden in favor of the Longstaff brothers, and the truth is that the club needs a player better than any of the four.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles were also missing, and Newcastle will hope for better against Everton on Saturday at St. James’ Park.

Ancelotti thanks Everton’s fans after winning start

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
It seems like Carlo Ancelotti will slot in very nicely at Everton as he marked his return to the Premier League with a win.

In his first game in charge of the Toffees they beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Boxing Day as Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s header sealed a big win which gets Ancelotti’s reign off to a perfect start and Everton looking towards the top 10 instead of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Ancelotti revealed that the huge levels of support he received from Evertonians before, during and after the game had a huge impact.

“The result was the most important part of this day. It was a fantastic day for me, the fact that the fans gave me fantastic support at the beginning of the game and after the game, that was good,” Ancelotti explained. “It was a special game. Burnley played with a lot of intensity, we were good defensively and offensively we could play a bit better with more intensity in the first half and be more efficient with the counter attack. At the end it was a good game with a good performance and we deserved the result.”

His analysis was spot on, and you’d expect that from a man who has won league titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany and the UEFA Champions League three times.

Everton were great once again defensively, as they’ve now conceded just twice in their last four Premier League games, keeping clean sheets in the last two, and they’re unbeaten in four since Marco Silva was fired.

Ancelotti lauded the defensive effort but wants more from Everton as an attacking force as Richarlison and Bernard struggled to link up with Moise Kean and Calvert-Lewin in attack.

“In the game against Arsenal they defended well and today was the same,” Ancelotti said. “We tried to put more pressure forward, to try to press forward a little bit. I think we were solid. We need to be more efficient in attack, to complete good passes, to make good choices in front because we missed some counter attacks where we could be more dangerous. That was the only detail we have to improve.”

Next up, they face Newcastle United on Dec. 28 and Ancelotti, ever the perfectionist as he often looked expectant rather than hopeful on the sidelines, admitted he will have to rotate his squad for the trip to St James’ Park.

“[He learned Everton have] a good spirit in the team, very energetic and I think physically we are in a really good condition,” Ancelotti said. “We look forward to the next game. We don’t have much time for recovery. We are going to check the next day on the players who didn’t play, and maybe they will have more possibility to play against Newcastle.”

Ever the gentleman, Ancelotti was eager to thank the fans one more time as he received an extremely positive welcome.

“The reception was fantastic. I have to thank everyone for this. The fans are a key part of winning games at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti said.

Man Utd overcomes early blip to smash Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
Manchester United feasted on the spoils of Newcastle United’s unforced errors in a 4-1 comeback win at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Anthony Martial scored twice to join Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood on the score sheet for the Red Devils.

Manchester United rises seventh with 28 points, four points off fourth place.

Matty Longstaff put the Magpies ahead off a Joelinton feed, but Newcastle finishes the day in 10th with 25 points.

Three things we learned

1.Near-perfect Boxing Day for Ole: Going behind 1-0 certainly denies the match perfection, but it was otherwise as good as it gets for the the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to remove Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for future days following star runs early, and that meant Paul Pogba‘s halftime arrival got him used to running the show. Now the Red Devils will need to bring the fire to Turf Moor in order to continue their climb up the table.

2. Newcastle errors make it too easy: The Red Devils have enough weapons to deliver goals on an average day, so the invitations sent out by the Magpies made a blowout imminent. Martin Dubravka was wrong-footed on an opener when Martial was given acres of space, and a Sean Longstaff giveaway early in the second half sent Martial 1v1 with the keeper. Horrible, especially after a surprise 1-0 lead.

3. Martial finds footing: Martial scored twice in his 67 minutes to give him six league goals on the year. He’d only score once and had not recored an assist in his previous five Premier League outings after a hot start was cooled by injury. If he holds his form while Pogba works towards his, well, maybe?

Man of the Match: Martial, although it’s hard to say anyone starred in this match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also good, while Joelinton gave Newcastle reason to hope via industry and cleverness.

Scott McTominay took an early yellow card fouling Sean Longstaff, the pair continuing a scrap started at St. James’ Park.

A 12th minute free kick for Marcus Rashford was laced toward the upper 90 but turned wide by wall member Federico Fernandez.

Harry Maguire ran onto the ensuing corner but saw a header deflected out for another one.

Newcastle turned a counter attack off of that one, but Miguel Almiron sliced his 14trh minute effort wide of the near post.

Joelinton slipped Dwight Gayle through on David De Gea, but the English striker ripped his effort over the bar.

Gayle made amends with a takeaway and long pass to Matty Longstaff, who worked a 1-2 with Joelinton to put the Magpies up 1-0.

Fred forced a first save out of Martin Dubravka in the 22nd. Martial then scored off an Andreas Pereira layoff a minute later, Dubravka wrong-footed and wishing he’d done better.

Newcastle betrayed its defensive form as Fabian Schar gifted a second goal to the Red Devils. Greenwood rocketed a shot off the bottom of the cross bar and into the goal.

Rashford made it 3-1 before halftime, rising above Fernandez to nod an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross past Dubravka.

Sean Longstaff’s awful back pass served as a perfect through ball for Martial, who popped the ball over a helpless Dubravka for 4-1 in the 52nd.

Paul Pogba entered the game and twice fired distance efforts, one going wide and the other to Dubravka.

The final half hour was a lot more like you’d expect from these sides, Newcastle bunkering in despite its massive disadvantage.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Liverpool

Photo by Nigel French/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:08 PM EST
Leicester City gets off the mat from a weekend humiliation and sees the current Premier League leaders in their way (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool visits the King Power Stadium on Thursday, returning to domestic play after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar. Will the Reds’ legs be weary?

[ STREAM: Leicester City v. Liverpool ]

There are no real surprises in either side’s starting lineups. Liverpool beat Leicester City late-on in their meeting at Anfield, but dominated the proceedings.

The Foxes were again crushed by Man City at the weekend, and will be aching to put on a proper show. Otherwise, Brendan Rodgers‘ men open the door for Man City to go first with a win on Friday.

LINEUPS

Leicester City

Liverpool