Three things we learned: Leicester v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Liverpool beat Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day to extend their lead atop the Premier League table to 13 points, as the Reds also have a game in hand over the Foxes and have taken 52 points from a possible 54 points.

Premier League schedule

Man City sit in third and 14 points behind Liverpool as the halfway point in the season is almost here and at this rate Liverpool will have the title wrapped up by March…

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were dominant throughout as Roberto Firmino set them on their way, James Milner scored a penalty kick and then Firmino and the brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold finished things off.

Here’s what we learned from a one-sided encounter at the King Power Stadium.

FIRMINO HAS FOUND HIS MOJO

In the last week the real Roberto Firmino has returned. With winning goals in the Club World Cup semifinal and final, he helped Liverpool become world champions and his powerful header and calm finish on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium has gone a long way to making Liverpool Premier League champions. Before this purple patch Firmino had scored just once in 17 games in all competition for Liverpool, as his excellent early season form had evaporated and it was put down to a busy summer with Brazil at the Copa America.

Firmino has rediscovered his mojo and his penchant for delivering in the big moments has returned. Seeing his pearly whites on full show is always a good sign that he is back to his best and he even popped up with a few other chances on Boxing Day but didn’t bury them. Firmino’s hunger, and mojo, has returned.

FOXES FLAT AS TITLE HOPES ALL BUT OVER

They’ve now drawn with Norwich and been hammered by Man City and Liverpool in their last three games and Leicester City’s bubble has burst. They may still finish in the top four this season, which would be an incredible achievement, but against Liverpool they were their own worst enemies as they gave the ball away time and time again and never looked like threatening the league leaders.

This was a humbling day for former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, as the focus will now switch to regrouping and making sure they can finish in the top four with a solid second half of the season but they are only 10 points clear of fifth place Tottenham. The way they were battered by Liverpool could be more harmful than just a single defeat, and it will be Rodgers’ job to now pick his young side up after so many had off days, with the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans totally dominated. This Leicester side had the best defensive record going into this game but they were simply ripped to shreds.

FIT-AGAIN KEITA, TAA ADD EXTRA DIMENSION TO RAMPANT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s machine continues to roar on as they took a huge step towards winning their first league title in over 30 years. They were dominant throughout against Leicester and a few different players are stepping up time and time again this season. Naby Keita has been sublime since returning from injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s form has been otherworldly. His goal and two assists were added to by his incredible long-range passes, and TAA is still just 21 years old, which is amazing.

He and Keita add an extra dimension to Liverpool and even though Salah and Mane were fairly quite on Thursday, it didn’t matter. With Jordan Henderson digging deep in midfield, Keita’s forward runs and dribbling add an extra cutting edge. We often focus on individuals but this is a total team effort. Liverpool have lost just one of their last 57 Premier League games and have won 26 of their last 27 PL outings, with the only dropped points coming away at Man United earlier this season. They are a winning machine and key cogs, and new ones, are coming to the fore time and time again.

Alexander-Arnold drives Liverpool thrashing of Leicester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool smash Leicester
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
Trent Alexander-Arnold had a goal and two assists as Liverpool wore down sloppy Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Watch full PL match replays

Roberto Firmino scored twice to join James Milner on the score sheet as Liverpool moved 13 points clear of the second place Foxes, who’ve played one more match. The Reds are 14 ahead of Man City.

JPW's Three Things

Notes from an onslaught

1. Alexander-Arnold at full bandwidth: Twenty-one years old and oozing with class, Liverpool’s English right back was nearly impeccable on Thursday.

The pinpoint crosses are nothing new, though they seem to grow in audacity, but the young Liverpool right back showed some show-stopping defensive chops in the first half when he raced back to cut out a Leicester City counterattack.

No one will be mistaking him for Philipp Lahm any time soon — he was dribbled by Caglar Soyuncu late, but Thursday’s showing was reason to believe he can become the total package.

2. Liverpool joins Man City in putting Foxes in proper place: Over two matches in four days, Leicester City did almost nothing to inspire belief that they are a legitimate threat to Liverpool or Man City.

There’s no shame in that; The Man City and Liverpool projects are a lot further along than Brendan Rodgers‘ efforts at the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes’ miraculous history had plenty prodding their second place status as the harbinger of something more.

Look at these numbers from Leicester’s three matches versus the Reds and Citizens this season.

City will drop into third place if Man City gets a point or more on Friday at Wolves, and it seems more likely they’ll have to worry about fending off Chelsea, Spurs for a Top Four place than dislodging either of the two teams above them.

3. Qatar awakening spurs Firmino forward: The Brazilian center forward scored in the Club World Cup semifinal and final, and made it four goals in three matches with his brace on Thursday. Firmino has not scored in the Champions League and has just one goal in his last 11 Premier League matches before leaving for Qatar. He’s back.

Man of the Match: Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool didn’t look jet lagged in the opening minutes, flying out of the gates to trouble Kasper Schmeichel twice in the first 90 seconds.

Leicester had a rare look at a 10th minute counter attack cut out by Trent Alexander-Arnold for a corner.

Naby Keita then used a counterattack to set up Mohamed Salah, who shot clumsily into the outside netting instead of cutting back for Sadio Mane.

Premier League stats 

Ben Chilwell was exposed at the back post as Liverpool opened the scoring with a second chance ball off a corner kick. Alexander-Arnold served a ball to the back post and Firmino rose high to nod home.

The second half was essentially an exercise in wondering if Liverpool would find the second goal to erase thoughts of a dramatic equalizer. Firmino just missed turning a cross home in the 56th.

Jamie Vardy won a rare free kick in the 62nd minute, but James Maddison sent a wayward effort high and wide of the goal.

Caglar Soyuncu conceded a penalty in the 70th minute with a handball in the box, and substitute Milner did what he does from the spot.

Solskjaer: McTominay suffered knee ligament injury v. Newcastle

Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 3:38 PM EST
There was some bad news from Old Trafford on Thursday, where Manchester United clobbered Newcastle United 4-1.

The Red Devils went down early but came back for a big win, but lost one of their key midfielders to injury.

Bruce laments Newcastle defending

Reports say Scott McTominay left the stadium on crutches after suffering a first half injury and playing on it into the break.

McTominay was tended to by trainers after the injury but stayed in the game. The docs certainly will be answering questions about his being allowed to continue until half if the injury is severe.

The Scottish midfielder has been all sorts of good for a Manchester United midfield finding its way without Paul Pogba. For him to depart for any period of time just as Pogba returns must give a queasy feeling to the United faithful.

McTominay, 23, has three goals and an assist on the season to go with 2.2 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per league match.

Bruce: Manchester United ripped Newcastle “to bits”

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 26, 2019, 2:57 PM EST
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce had plenty of time to cook up a season quote after his Magpies were stomped by Manchester United on Thursday.

RECAP: Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle

A former Red Devil himself, Bruce saw his men go up 1-0 early through Matty Longstaff before getting cooked for three goals in 17 minutes en route to a 4-1 final score.

The Boxing Day loss saw Bruce reflecting on the giving part of the holiday season.

“When you come here the one thing you can’t do is gift Manchester United. I know it’s Christmas but we gave away more goals in half an hour than we have in three months. It’s a harsh lesson for us that you cannot make the mistakes we have just made.

The Magpies had done enough in recent weeks to have their players dreaming of a Top Seven run, but the absence of a game-running midfielder was keenly felt on Thursday.

“If you chase it they will rip you to bits,” Bruce added. “We stuck at it but it was a tough afternoon for us.”

Bruce rested Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden in favor of the Longstaff brothers, and the truth is that the club needs a player better than any of the four.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles were also missing, and Newcastle will hope for better against Everton on Saturday at St. James’ Park.

Ancelotti thanks Everton’s fans after winning start

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
It seems like Carlo Ancelotti will slot in very nicely at Everton as he marked his return to the Premier League with a win.

In his first game in charge of the Toffees they beat Burnley 1-0 at Goodison Park on Boxing Day as Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s header sealed a big win which gets Ancelotti’s reign off to a perfect start and Everton looking towards the top 10 instead of the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Ancelotti revealed that the huge levels of support he received from Evertonians before, during and after the game had a huge impact.

“The result was the most important part of this day. It was a fantastic day for me, the fact that the fans gave me fantastic support at the beginning of the game and after the game, that was good,” Ancelotti explained. “It was a special game. Burnley played with a lot of intensity, we were good defensively and offensively we could play a bit better with more intensity in the first half and be more efficient with the counter attack. At the end it was a good game with a good performance and we deserved the result.”

His analysis was spot on, and you’d expect that from a man who has won league titles in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany and the UEFA Champions League three times.

Everton were great once again defensively, as they’ve now conceded just twice in their last four Premier League games, keeping clean sheets in the last two, and they’re unbeaten in four since Marco Silva was fired.

Ancelotti lauded the defensive effort but wants more from Everton as an attacking force as Richarlison and Bernard struggled to link up with Moise Kean and Calvert-Lewin in attack.

“In the game against Arsenal they defended well and today was the same,” Ancelotti said. “We tried to put more pressure forward, to try to press forward a little bit. I think we were solid. We need to be more efficient in attack, to complete good passes, to make good choices in front because we missed some counter attacks where we could be more dangerous. That was the only detail we have to improve.”

Next up, they face Newcastle United on Dec. 28 and Ancelotti, ever the perfectionist as he often looked expectant rather than hopeful on the sidelines, admitted he will have to rotate his squad for the trip to St James’ Park.

“[He learned Everton have] a good spirit in the team, very energetic and I think physically we are in a really good condition,” Ancelotti said. “We look forward to the next game. We don’t have much time for recovery. We are going to check the next day on the players who didn’t play, and maybe they will have more possibility to play against Newcastle.”

Ever the gentleman, Ancelotti was eager to thank the fans one more time as he received an extremely positive welcome.

“The reception was fantastic. I have to thank everyone for this. The fans are a key part of winning games at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti said.