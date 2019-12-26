More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Dele Alli’s incredible finish caps off classy Spurs goal

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Dele Alli scored a belter on Boxing Day for Tottenham Hotspur against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Spurs playmaker finished off a lovely team move to give them lead after they trailed Brighton at half time.

A moment of pure class put Tottenham ahead as a flowing move found Serge Aurier at the back post and his sensational touch set up Dele Alli who lobbed home a sumptuous effort into the far top corner.

Watch the stunning goal below as Alli continues to dazzle under Jose Mourinho.

Watch Live: Chelsea, Arsenal in Boxing Day action at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
Six Premier League games take center stage on Boxing Day at 10 a.m. ET as the marquee day in the festive fixtures calendar is here with Chelsea and Arsenal both in action.

Bournemouth host Arsenal in Mikel Arteta‘s first game in charge, Sheffield United host Watford, West Ham head to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa do battle with Norwich, Everton host Burnley in Carlo Ancelotti’s debut game and Southampton travel to Chelsea in a massive day across the Premier League.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

Tottenham fight back to beat Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day as Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored second half goals to lead Spurs to victory.

Adam Webster had given Brighton a first half lead but Spurs hung in there and Kane and Alli struck in the final 30 minutes to lead Jose Mourinho’s men to an important win as they bounced back from their defeat against Chelsea.

With the victory Spurs momentarily closed the gap to the top four back to three points, while Brighton lost a second-straight game as they continue to sink towards the relegation zone.

3 things we learned

1. Quality of Kane, Alli rescues Spurs: If in doubt, Kane and Alli will bail Spurs out. The England internationals scored a goal each in the second half as they turned things around for Spurs. It wasn’t pretty but Kane and Alli set the tone for high-pressing and they had the quality to finish off chances and link up in attack. Tottenham have plenty of defensive issues to sort out but going forward they are in good shape with Kane and Alli leading the line.

2. Brighton run out of steam: The Seagulls took the game to Spurs in the first half but totally ran out of steam in the second as they hardly had a chance going forward. Graham Potter‘s side are lovely to watch at times but you worry about their lack of cutting edge in the final third as they continue to sink towards the relegation scrap. Had Aaron Connolly finished a great chance at the start of the second half, we’d be talking about a big away win for the Seagulls. So far this season they’ve just run out of steam at key moments. 

3. Midfield balance not right: Harry Winks came in for Eric Dier on Boxing Day but the balance just wasn’t right in central midfield once again. Moussa Sissoko played okay but there doesn’t seem to be enough defensive cover in front of the back four and that is something Mourinho always wants. Get ready for Mourinho’s first signing at Spurs to be a holding midfielder.

Man of the Match: Harry Kane – Didn’t stop running the entire game, scored one and had another disallowed for a tight offside and drove Tottenham on to victory. Kane is now in double figures for the PL season and the Englishman is standing tall as they continue their battle to finish in the top four.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Spurs as Toby Alderweireld‘s long ball found Sessegnon and on his first Premier League start for Spurs the youngster hit the post.

Steven Alzate then drilled a low shot on goal which Paulo Gazzaniga could only push away as Brighton grew as a threat on the break.

Aaron Mooy‘s effort was then deflected wide as Brighton caused Spurs problems, but it then looked like Kane had given Tottenham the lead. Harry Winks’ ball found the English striker and he finished calmly, but VAR intervened and decided Kane was offside by an armpit as the goal was chalked off.

Brighton made the most of that as moments after Moussa Sissoko had missed a glorious chance at one end, Brighton broke and won a free kick. Webster headed home from that set piece as he was left totally unmarked to give the Seagulls the lead.

Dele Alli almost flicked home at the near post before the break but Spurs had it all to do in the second half.

At the start of the second half Aaron Connolly almost doubled Brighton’s leader with a header and that seemed to finally wake Spurs up.

Kane continued his amazing streak of scoring on Boxing Day as he made it eight goals in five games on Dec. 26, as he finished emphatically at the second attempt to draw Tottenham level and set up a frantic final third of the game.

Spurs pushed hard for the winner late on but Pascal Gross was denied by Gazzaniga as his free kick arrowed towards the top corner.

But a moment of pure class won the game for Tottenham as a flowing move saw Christian Eriksen find Serge Aurier at the back post and his touch set up Dele Alli who lobbed home a sumptuous effort into the far top corner.

Kane, Alli and Eriksen all went close late on to adding a third but in the end Spurs eased to victory after a rousing second half comeback.

VIDEO: Harry Kane continues amazing Boxing Day streak

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
Harry Kane loves Boxing Day. Loves it.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Tottenham Hotspur’s main man has now scored in all five Boxing Day games he’s played in as he slammed home at the second attempt against Brighton on Thursday.

Kane has now scored eight times in five PL games on Boxing Day, and he also had another ruled out for narrowly being offside early in Tottenham versus Brighton.

Watch Kane’s goal below as the master finisher kept his cool to finish emphatically.

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 26, 2019, 7:19 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton and Hove Albion to kick off the Boxing Day festivities (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho will be looking for a reaction from his team after they were dominated by bitter rivals Chelsea last time out and lost 2-0 at home as Heung-Min Son was also sent off in a miserable outing.

As for Brighton, they’ve been struggling and are hovering just above the relegation zone although Graham Potter’s side continue to play attractive, attacking soccer.

In team news Spurs bring in Ryan Sessegnon to start in place of the suspended Son, as the summer signing from Fulham makes his first PL start for Spurs. Harry Winks comes in for Eric Dier.

Brighton Make five changes after then defeat to Sheffield United with Shane Duffy, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo, Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate replacing Lewis Dunk, Martin Montoya, Leandro Trossard, Dale Stephens and Neal Maupay.

LINEUPS