Six Premier League games take center stage on Boxing Day at 10 a.m. ET as the marquee day in the festive fixtures calendar is here with Chelsea and Arsenal both in action.

Bournemouth host Arsenal in Mikel Arteta‘s first game in charge, Sheffield United host Watford, West Ham head to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa do battle with Norwich, Everton host Burnley in Carlo Ancelotti’s debut game and Southampton travel to Chelsea in a massive day across the Premier League.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton

10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich City

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Arsenal

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham

10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley

10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford



