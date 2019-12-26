Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carlo Ancelotti and Everton look set to miss out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The big Swede is moving back to Milan, according to a Sky Sports report.

Many (including us) were titillated by the idea of an Ancelotti-Zlatan reunion, but AC Milan looked like the No.1 option if it was able to get the finances in order.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In fact, reports of a Milan return have been growing since November.

Zlatan returns to Europe two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United.

He then tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches with the LA Galaxy.

But while the attacks of MLS are improving, there’s a chasm between Major League Soccer defenses and Serie A.

The club’s center forwards have struggled mightily this year, and Krzysztof Piatek has not picked up where he left off scoring 30 times between Genoa and Milan last season.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic has not played in Serie A since leaving Milan in 2012. His Serie A career includes 122 goals and 46 assists in 219 matches between AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.