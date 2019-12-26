Carlo Ancelotti and Everton look set to miss out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The big Swede is moving back to Milan, according to a Sky Sports report.
Many (including us) were titillated by the idea of an Ancelotti-Zlatan reunion, but AC Milan looked like the No.1 option if it was able to get the finances in order.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
In fact, reports of a Milan return have been growing since November.
Zlatan returns to Europe two years removed from scoring 28 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches for Manchester United.
He then tortured MLS to the tune of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches with the LA Galaxy.
But while the attacks of MLS are improving, there’s a chasm between Major League Soccer defenses and Serie A.
The club’s center forwards have struggled mightily this year, and Krzysztof Piatek has not picked up where he left off scoring 30 times between Genoa and Milan last season.
The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic has not played in Serie A since leaving Milan in 2012. His Serie A career includes 122 goals and 46 assists in 219 matches between AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.
Paul Pogba starts Boxing Day on the bench, not quite ready for a full return as Manchester United hosts Newcastle at Old Trafford (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Daniel James and Mason Greenwood join Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in a potent attack for the home side.
[ STREAM: Man Utd v. Newcastle ]
Geordie hero Andy Carroll gets a rest for the Magpies, who will start two hometown boys in the Longstaff brothers.
Both Uniteds enter the day on 25 points, though the Red Devils own a 10-goal advantage in goal difference.
Newcastle got the better of Man Utd earlier this year on a Matty Longstaff debut rip late in the match at St. James’ Park.
LINEUPS
Manchester United
Newcastle United
The Premier League’s 10 a.m. ET kickoffs took a while to get going, but look primed for breakout second halves.
Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Not much doing aside from one chance produced by Wilfried Zaha wizardry.
Everton 0-0 Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
The Toffees are looking in line for a new manager bounce, out-shooting the Clarets 12-2 at the break but yet to push one over the line.
Sheffield United 1-1 Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Diminutive star Gerard Deulofeu scored off a Nathaniel Chalobah feed as Nigel Pearson‘s Hornets took a lead that lasted only 11 minutes thanks to Oliver Norwood.
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
Michael Obafemi, you sure can paint a pretty picture.
Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Every bit the six-pointer, with the Canaries the only side to really threaten much of anything.
Bournemouth 1-0 Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
There is no question Arsenal was the better side over the first half-hour, but the Gunners defense let them down again. Jack Stacey wound up deep in the Arsenal box and cut back into a sea of players, and Dan Gosling‘s foot was the first to the ball.
Somewhere between Dad jokes and standard holiday banter lives Harry Kane jokes.
“I don’t know what it is, maybe the Christmas dinner gives me a bit of a boost,” Kane said. “Might have to have it more often.”
The kitman might want to get some bigger shorts ready.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Kane scored for the eighth time in his Boxing Day career, a run of five matches punctuated by Thursday’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
Dele Alli scored Spurs’ other goal, and he was happy to marvel at his club and country teammate’s day at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“When you have a striker like Harry, you know all you have to do is give him the chances and he will put them away,” Dele said. “He works so so hard, probably harder than he needs to.”
Dele’s aforementioned goal was a pretty one. He now has four goals and two assists in seven league matches under Jose Mourinho.
As for the boss, Mourinho continues to give big love to Dele. The reclamation project had begun its upswing when the Portuguese boss took the reins, but has catapulted forward under Mourinho.
“Another goal and another incredible effort and performance from first to last minute,” Mourinho said. “The work rate was absolutely incredible. These little big details are sometimes more important than what comes immediately into the eyes of people. His attitude and fighting spirit was so good.”
Six Premier League games take center stage on Boxing Day at 10 a.m. ET as the marquee day in the festive fixtures calendar is here with Chelsea and Arsenal both in action.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Bournemouth host Arsenal in Mikel Arteta‘s first game in charge, Sheffield United host Watford, West Ham head to Crystal Palace, Aston Villa do battle with Norwich, Everton host Burnley in Carlo Ancelotti’s debut game and Southampton travel to Chelsea in a massive day across the Premier League.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]