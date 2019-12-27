More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chicago Fire hire new coach Raphael Wicky
Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Wicky leaves U.S. U-17 side for Chicago Fire job

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Chicago Fire have landed their new coach, and he has a decent pedigree.

Raphael Wicky will take the helm of the Illinois set, leaving the U.S. U-17 national team. He’s the second coach to leave the USYNT set-up for MLS this season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The former Basel manager, 42, played for Werder Bremen, Atletico Madrid, and Hamburg over a 15-year playing career that ended with a short stint with MLS side Chivas USA.

Wicky was most recently with the U.S. U-17 national team, where he led the side an impressive run to World Cup qualification. Unfortunately, that ended with a spectacular disappointment at the tournament proper in Brazil.

“I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of Chicago Fire FC,” said Wicky. “This is a position that comes with a lot of responsibility and I can promise the fans and everyone at the Club that I will work hard and give my all. During conversations with Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz, I felt that we all shared a similar vision for the Club and how to move it forward. That was important to me. Chicago is a world-class sports city and this Club has a bright future, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Fire have had an interesting offseason that included an eyebrow-raising rebrand and a return to Soldier Field.

Nemanja Nikolic is gone and Bastian Schweinsteiger has retired, with 25-year-old Real Madrid product Alvaro Medran a new addition to the squad.

Late second-half surge powers Wolves past Man City

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 27, 2019, 5:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, and Matt Doherty scored second-half goals as Wolverhampton Wanderers edged Manchester City 3-2 at Molineux Stadium, sending Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves to fifth on the table.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Despite going down 2-0 in the 50th minute, an inspired Wolves side managed to rally a comeback against a 10-man City with Traore and Jimenez each contributing a goal and assist.

With the win Wolves move on to 30 points, while City stay on 38 points – 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Espirito Santo’s Wolves are only the second team to win both league bouts against Pep Guardiola‘s City – the first dates back to their 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Oct. 6.

3 things we learned

1. Nuno Espirito Santo’s second-half substitutions were spot on: Both of Wolves’ last two goals came after the Portuguese manager restructured the left side of the field. Between the the 73rd and 79th minute, Diogo Jota and Jonny Castro left the field for Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto. Shortly after the changes were made, the home side’s attack was oozing with confidence, dominating possession and arriving at City’s goal from all angles. Eventually, Jimenez, Traore, and Doherty were able to find space within the new-look attack and contribute to game’s final score.

2. Manchester City’s December has been substandard: December has been an unusually poor month for Manchester City. Following the defeat, Guardiola’s side has now dropped six points – the other three against Manchester United. With Liverpool up 14 points, this is a stab on City’s chances of a three peat. 

3. Jimenez-Traore duo is paying dividends and more: Each attacker scored and assisted once on Friday against City. In there 2-0 victory over the defending champions in October, both were just as influential. With the January transfer window around the corner, the objective will probably be maintaining both players and building around them.

Man of the Match: Adama Traore –  With a goal and an assist, Traore was the heartbeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

The first half was filled with plenty of drama, with Ederson being issued a red card and Raheem Sterling converting from the spot on his second attempt after an encroachment call from VAR.

Even though City were playing with 10 men, the visitor’s started the second half with poise and confidence, controlling the match’s possession and tempo.

In the 50th minute, Sterling’s delicate chip over Rui Patricio – his second goal of the match – all but sealed three points for the defending champions.

What should havre been a low-blow for Wolves turned out to be additional motivation to go for the unlikely win.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

In the 54th minute, Traore’s low-driven, sizzling shot unearthed the “there is a chance” attitude that one could sense in every Wolves player and supporter inside the stadium.

With the clock counting down the final 10 minutes of regular time and the hosts knocking on City’s doors, Jimenez converted his 21st goal of the season, finishing Traore’s recovery and hustle inside the opponent’s box.

Matt Doherty sealed the comeback for Wolves, finishing his solo run with a close-range strike inside the box.

VIDEO: 10-man City lead Wolves after wild first half

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 27, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s famous subplots, drama and world-class intrigue were compressed and on full display at Molineux Stadium on Friday.

[ WATCH LIVE: Wolves v. Man City ]

Wolverhampton Wanderers – animated and daring as ever before – hit the ground running against a similar Manchester City they edged in early October. Conor Coady‘s lofting ball broke the visitor’s backline, finding a lone Diogo Jota, who had only Ederson to beat.

And that’s when the floodgates opened.

[ STREAM: Wolves v. Man City ]

The Brazilian goalkeeper was presented a red card for his collision with the Portuguese attacker, leaving City with 10 players. With Claudio Bravo on the bench, Pep Guardiola and company pulled Sergio Aguero and summoned the Chilean.

Less than ten minutes later, Riyad Mahrez was tripped up inside Wolves’ box, forcing a VAR review and a subsequent penalty call from referee Martin Atkinson. Raheem Sterling stepped up to the spot, but Rui Patricio’s penalty-saving techniques were on full display.

Then again came a signal from VAR, calling for a second attempt.

Despite Guardiola signaling for someone rather than Sterling to try and covert from the spot, the Englishmen made sure to finish his chance despite getting his initial strike blocked by Patricio, again.

This is the Premier League’s magic in less than 30 minutes.

Watch Live: Wolves v. Manchester City

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City seeks second place on the table with a side of revenge when it visits Wolves on Friday at the Molineux (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves beat City 2-0 on Oct. 6 at the Etihad Stadium, and would make quite a statement by upsetting the two-time reigning champs on a second occasion.

[ STREAM: Wolves v. Man City ]

Man City can leapfrog Leicester City for second place on the Premier League table with a point or better after the Foxes were walloped by Liverpool.

Wolves open a brutal three-day stretch five points shy of fourth place in the Premier League. They’ll meet Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

Sergio Aguero is back in the lineup for City, while Wolves’ attacking trident is in tact for their bid to double up the champs.

LINEUPS

Wolves

Manchester City

Spurs recall USMNT center back Carter-Vickers from Stoke loan

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur has recalled USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan at Championship side Stoke City.

The loan stint started off with promise, and CCV played in 10 of 11 games while starting nine of them between Sept. 14 and Nov. 4.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Carter-Vickers made just two appearances, both at right back, since manager Michael O’Neill took over on Nov. 8.

He turns 22 on Tuesday, and would seemingly be a candidate for another loan or a sale. A report earlier this month said Spurs would want $5 million for the American.

Carter-Vickers has four first team appearances for Spurs, but 83 between loan stops at Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, and Stoke.

He has eight USMNT caps, but only an 18-minute cameo under Gregg Berhalter.

Jack Clarke and Kazaiah Sterling were also recalled, and will join CCV at Spurs HQ on Jan. 2.