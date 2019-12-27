Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rogelio Funes Mori is having himself quite a month.

Monterrey’s 28-year-old Argentine forward scored against Al-Sadd and Liverpool at the Club World Cup, then came back to Mexico and did one better.

Mori left his feet to chest trap a stoppage time loose ball, then blasted a bicycle kick home to win the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final over visiting Club America on Friday.

It’s an exquisite bit of balance and coordination, his second-straight league match with a goal.

Mori has 15 goals and an assist in 24 matches for Rayados this season. He’s closing in on 100 for his time with the club, and it’s a safe bet the century mark will be breached soon enough.

Rogelio is the twin brother of former Everton and current Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori.

ROGELIO FUNES MORI WITH THE WALK-OFF BICYCLE KICK WINNER. 😱🚲 pic.twitter.com/i1YKID0cEx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 27, 2019

