Liverpool recalls center back Phillips from Stuttgart loan

Liverpool have recalled center back Nathaniel Phillips from his loan in Germany, sparking worries that Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip may’ve experienced set backs.

Phillips, 22, had been with Stuttgart since August, making seven starts in his 11 appearances with the 2.Bundesliga outfit.

Sofascore rates Phillips as one of Stuttgart’s top performers this season, an 88 percent passer out of the back.

He’ll arrive back at Anfield in January.

The Premier League leaders have Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as healthy center backs. Dejan Lovren is out until next month and Joel Matip is just nearing a return after a late October injury.

The club also has youngster Sepp van den Berg, but he’s only played thrice in the League Cup.

Emergency option Jordan Henderson picked up a knock against Leicester City, and Fabinho remains out, too.

The defender is the son of longtime Middlesbrough and Bolton midfielder Jimmy Phillips.

We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2019

