Man City reportedly joins Barcelona in pursuit of center back Torres

Manchester City is looking to La Liga to ease its center back problems.

That’s where they found Aymeric Laporte, an unqualified but currently injured success, and where they reportedly seek Pau Torres.

And Pep Guardiola may have to tangle with his former side to earn Torres’ signature, the report says (Spanish language). Barcelona’s center back future is far from settled.

The Villarreal defender turns 23 in January, and spent last season on loan at second tier side Malaga.

Torres leads Villarreal in passes (1065) and accurate long balls (116). Only five players in La Liga have completed more passes, and he’s 13th in the latter category.

He earned his first cap for Spain in November, scoring against Malta.

Transfermarkt lists his value at approximately $17 million, though those numbers tend to escalate when the suitor is a club like Manchester City. The comparisons to Laporte go beyond age and league, so City could have quite a deputy.

