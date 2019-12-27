More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League preview Arsenal v. Chelsea
Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

PL Preview: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 9:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Two longtime Premier League midfield generals meet for the first time as managers when Arsenal and Chelsea tangle in a Sunday morning London Derby (Watch Live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea and Mikel Arteta‘s Arsenal need wins in a bad way ahead of a meeting at the Emirates Stadium.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Arsenal has one win and eight draws in its last 16 matches, the most recent result a 1-1 draw in Arteta’s first match in charge of the Gunners.

That draw came while Chelsea was losing 2-0 to Southampton at Stamford Bridge, giving the Blues two wins from their last seven league outings.

An Arsenal win would open the door for either Sheffield United or Tottenham Hotspur to move into the Top Four. The Gunners open the day in 11th place on 24 points.

Injuries/suspensions

Arsenal: OUT —  Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac. QUESTIONABLE — Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Martinelli.

Chelsea: OUT — Ruben Loftus-Cheek . QUESTIONABLE — Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Leno, Saka, Mustafi, Luiz, Bellerin, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, James, Pulisic, Pedro, Abraham.

What they’re saying 

Arteta on starting Mesut Ozil versus Bournemouth: “To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible. I’ve seen this and I said I would give a clean slate to everybody and that was for him too. When we were preparing and watching where we could hurt the opponent, we believed he could be a key point. Like this, he responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals in the net because of him.”

Lampard on Chelsea’s poor run: “Teams are making it difficult here. We are not making enough chances, we were at the beginning of the season. We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them. We do not manage to pick up that final pass,” Lampard said. “Against Tottenham we had space to make runs and today we had none. It changes things. We did not do it right today. I think If at the start of the season we would have been happy where we are. We are good away but we have to make it difficult to come here.”

Prediction

It’s the same old story for Arsenal: Goals will come, but will the defending? Injuries seem to tilt the scales for Chelsea, but the home stadium will be buzzing for Arteta and we think the new bounce might be enough for a 2-2 thriller.

Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Manchester United

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 10:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United looks to keep up its push toward the Top Four with a visit to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch Live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The afternoon meeting will see United aiming to continue the fireworks started in a 4-1 demolition of Newcastle on Boxing Day.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Burnley saw a two-match winning run halted by Everton, and the Clarets sit five points from fifth and six points from the Bottom Three.

Will Paul Pogba make his first start since Sept. 30? The influential midfielder looked his usual self in a 45-minute appearances versus Newcastle on Thursday.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT —  Ben Gibson. QUESTIONABLE — Aaron Lennon.

Manchester United: OUT — Scott McTominay. QUESTIONABLE — Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pereira, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

What they’re saying 

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on the late loss to Everton: “The defending point of view it was just finding the details to open up the opposition, which, over the calendar year, we’ve done well. We’ve progressed on that side of things by scoring more goals, and looking like we’re going to score more goals. Within that, a few details, obviously we’re still trying to protect (Ashley Barnes) and get him through games. It’s one of those things with the two games in three days.”

Pogba on handing out anti-racism wristbands: “I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV. People see it so I think that will make people understand some things. I think it’s ignorance. Ignorance and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one.”

Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to rest Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial toward the end of the Newcastle blowout, and may hand a first start to Paul Pogba. It all adds up to too much for Burnley, even with Scott McTominay missing for the Red Devils. Man Utd, 3-0.

Pogba produces, hands out anti-racism wristbands at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba anti-racism
Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 8:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba produced and gave away anti-racism wristbands to fans at Old Trafford on Friday.

Pogba says the wristbands, which read “No to racism” and “We are one,” are his way of speaking to fans without going through what he calls “political” channels.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Frenchman, 26, had posted an emotional message in August after fans abused him on social media following a missed penalty kick.

He returned to the Red Devils lineup last weekend and has made two substitute appearances as he works his way to full fitness.

Pogba says he wants to the stadium to be a place devoid of hate and dedicated to football. He’d prefer he didn’t have to stand up and speak out, but this is a time fo that.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“I don’t want to do president, I don’t want to do a politic guy. We are just football players. We want to enjoy that. The fans needs to enjoy coming and seeing some nice football and that’s it. So, this is to show that we’re against (racism).

He also said that he didn’t want to go through UEFA or FIFA channels to spread his message, and knew the wristbands would be a quick, unofficial way to make a personal connection on the matter.

“I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV. People see it so I think that will make people understand some things. I think it’s ignorance. Ignorance and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one.”

Football has seen a wide variety of racial abuse incidents this season:

Cheers to you, Paul.

Report: Fee the final obstacle in Granit Xhaka transfer to Hertha Berlin

Granit Xhaka transfer Arsenal
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 7:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Granit Xhaka is ready to join Jurgen Klinsmann at Hertha Berlin, according to his agent.

Now will Arsenal and new boss Mikel Arteta let the captain leave North London?

A report from Sky Sports quotes Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera in saying that it’s all about the transfer fee.

Arsenal paid Borussia Monchengladbach $46 million for the Swiss midfielder, and wants to get that money back. Hertha signed the largest investment deal in German history earlier this summer and can invest. The Bundesliga outfit may view the fee a bit high for the 27-year-old want-away.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Xhaka has become a scapegoat at Arsenal for some high profile mistakes and a higher profile outburst toward booing supporters, but his value remains significant in Europe. Arteta has also spoken highly of the player and wanted Man City to buy him while an assistant at the Etihad.

Xhaka was close to his best on Boxing Day versus Bournemouth, and Arsenal doesn’t currently have a midfielder with his combination of power and skill. He’s an excellent passer with a rocket shot and a readiness to tackle, but he loses concentration and can lack discipline. Newcastle was linked with loan interest.

Here’s Noguera, via Sky Sports:

“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. … Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”

Hertha lost its first match under Klinsmann 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund, but has since won twice and drawn twice despite playing four teams from the top eight (The fifth team is Europa League contestant Eintracht Frankfurt).

Xhaka was one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders, bar none, before he left for Arsenal. If Hertha can agree a fee and Klinsmann can recapture that form — We’ve seen what he did with Xhaka lite in Jermaine Jones — then this is a worthwhile risk.

Man Utd target Mandzukic leaves Juventus for Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 26, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.

[ MORE: Klopp runs out of superlatives as Liverpool go 13 points clear ]

Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website on Tuesday. The move ends speculation that the 33-year-old Mandzukic was a possible target for Manchester United.

“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.

[ MORE: Three things we learned: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool ]

Mandzukic was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018. He scored in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final along with an own-goal in the first half.

He has been frozen out at Juventus as he neared the end of a four-year deal, which he signed when joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.