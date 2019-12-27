Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Manchester United

Manchester United looks to keep up its push toward the Top Four with a visit to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch Live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The afternoon meeting will see United aiming to continue the fireworks started in a 4-1 demolition of Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Burnley saw a two-match winning run halted by Everton, and the Clarets sit five points from fifth and six points from the Bottom Three.

Will Paul Pogba make his first start since Sept. 30? The influential midfielder looked his usual self in a 45-minute appearances versus Newcastle on Thursday.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT — Ben Gibson. QUESTIONABLE — Aaron Lennon.

Manchester United: OUT — Scott McTominay. QUESTIONABLE — Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pereira, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

What they’re saying

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on the late loss to Everton: “The defending point of view it was just finding the details to open up the opposition, which, over the calendar year, we’ve done well. We’ve progressed on that side of things by scoring more goals, and looking like we’re going to score more goals. Within that, a few details, obviously we’re still trying to protect (Ashley Barnes) and get him through games. It’s one of those things with the two games in three days.”

Pogba on handing out anti-racism wristbands: “I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV. People see it so I think that will make people understand some things. I think it’s ignorance. Ignorance and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one.”

Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to rest Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial toward the end of the Newcastle blowout, and may hand a first start to Paul Pogba. It all adds up to too much for Burnley, even with Scott McTominay missing for the Red Devils. Man Utd, 3-0.

