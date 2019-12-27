More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Watch Live: Wolves v. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
Manchester City seeks second place on the table with a side of revenge when it visits Wolves on Friday at the Molineux (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Wolves beat City 2-0 on Oct. 6 at the Etihad Stadium, and would make quite a statement by upsetting the two-time reigning champs on a second occasion.

Man City can leapfrog Leicester City for second place on the Premier League table with a point or better after the Foxes were walloped by Liverpool.

Wolves open a brutal three-day stretch five points shy of fourth place in the Premier League. They’ll meet Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

Sergio Aguero is back in the lineup for City, while Wolves’ attacking trident is in tact for their bid to double up the champs.

LINEUPS

Wolves

Manchester City

Spurs recall USMNT center back Carter-Vickers from Stoke loan

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur has recalled USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan at Championship side Stoke City.

The loan stint started off with promise, and CCV played in 10 of 11 games while starting nine of them between Sept. 14 and Nov. 4.

Carter-Vickers made just two appearances, both at right back, since manager Michael O’Neill took over on Nov. 8.

He turns 22 on Tuesday, and would seemingly be a candidate for another loan or a sale. A report earlier this month said Spurs would want $5 million for the American.

Carter-Vickers has four first team appearances for Spurs, but 83 between loan stops at Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, and Stoke.

He has eight USMNT caps, but only an 18-minute cameo under Gregg Berhalter.

Jack Clarke and Kazaiah Sterling were also recalled, and will join CCV at Spurs HQ on Jan. 2.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Matchweek 20 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast during the festive season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Man United– (Saturday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC)

Watford 2-0 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Norwich 0-3 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-1 Leicester – (Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Man City 1-2 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool recalls center back Phillips from Stuttgart loan

By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Liverpool have recalled center back Nathaniel Phillips from his loan in Germany, sparking worries that Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip may’ve experienced set backs.

Phillips, 22, had been with Stuttgart since August, making seven starts in his 11 appearances with the 2.Bundesliga outfit.

Sofascore rates Phillips as one of Stuttgart’s top performers this season, an 88 percent passer out of the back.

He’ll arrive back at Anfield in January.

The Premier League leaders have Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as healthy center backs. Dejan Lovren is out until next month and Joel Matip is just nearing a return after a late October injury.

The club also has youngster Sepp van den Berg, but he’s only played thrice in the League Cup.

Emergency option Jordan Henderson picked up a knock against Leicester City, and Fabinho remains out, too.

The defender is the son of longtime Middlesbrough and Bolton midfielder Jimmy Phillips.

Man City reportedly joins Barcelona in pursuit of center back Torres

Man City target Torres of Villarreal
Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
Manchester City is looking to La Liga to ease its center back problems.

That’s where they found Aymeric Laporte, an unqualified but currently injured success, and where they reportedly seek Pau Torres.

And Pep Guardiola may have to tangle with his former side to earn Torres’ signature, the report says (Spanish language). Barcelona’s center back future is far from settled.

The Villarreal defender turns 23 in January, and spent last season on loan at second tier side Malaga.

Torres leads Villarreal in passes (1065) and accurate long balls (116). Only five players in La Liga have completed more passes, and he’s 13th in the latter category.

He earned his first cap for Spain in November, scoring against Malta.

Transfermarkt lists his value at approximately $17 million, though those numbers tend to escalate when the suitor is a club like Manchester City. The comparisons to Laporte go beyond age and league, so City could have quite a deputy.