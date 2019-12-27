Manchester City seeks second place on the table with a side of revenge when it visits Wolves on Friday at the Molineux (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Wolves beat City 2-0 on Oct. 6 at the Etihad Stadium, and would make quite a statement by upsetting the two-time reigning champs on a second occasion.
Man City can leapfrog Leicester City for second place on the Premier League table with a point or better after the Foxes were walloped by Liverpool.
Wolves open a brutal three-day stretch five points shy of fourth place in the Premier League. They’ll meet Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.
Sergio Aguero is back in the lineup for City, while Wolves’ attacking trident is in tact for their bid to double up the champs.
LINEUPS
Wolves
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @ManCity. #WOLMCI
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2019
Manchester City
How we line-up against Wolves tonight! 🙌
Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
Subs | Bravo, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Angelino, Cancelo, Foden, E Garcia
⚽️ @haysworldwide
🔵 #WOLMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/9L3Q05zTim
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2019