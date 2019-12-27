Report: Inter Miami set to hire Diego Alonso as first head coach

Inter Miami are reportedly on the brink of announcing their first-ever head coach.
According to ESPN’s Jorge Ramos y su Banda, David Beckham’s new expansion side have reached an agreement to appoint Diego Alonso as the team’s first head coach. The report states that an official announcement from the MLS side is set for Monday.
Me dice @JorgeRamosFUT que @AlonsoDT 🇺🇾 sería el técnico de @InterMiamiCF. Si todo sale bien, el lunes sería presentado. De confirmarse, es una buena decisión de la directiva porque Alonso no es mediático pero sí es ganador, muy preparado y tiene mucho carácter y personalidad!
— Jose del Valle (@delvalle_ESPN) December 27, 2019
Alonso, 44, most recently was at the helm of Monterrey, winning the Concacaf Champions League with the deep-pocketed Mexican club in May of 2019. Prior to his time with Rayados, Alonso was in charge of Pachuca, where he won the Clausura in 2016 and Concacaf Champions League in 2017 during his four-year spell with the club.
As a player, Alonso’s 16-year career saw him play in Mexico, Argentina, China, Spain and his native Uruguay. In addition to his club career, Alonso recorded eight caps with the Uruguayan national team.
Inter Miami, who will debut in MLS in March against LAFC, had reportedly been in talks with Patrick Viera and Carlo Ancelotti recently.
Less than a month removed from preseason, the Florida franchise has yet to complete its roster, although the Beckham and company are set to sign MLS veterans Juan Agudelo and Roman Torres at “significantly lower salary figures,” according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.