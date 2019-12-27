Report: Pellegrini’s future at West Ham in jeopardy with Moyes as favorite replacement

Manuel Pellegrini‘s time in London is running out.

The Irons, who have won two out of their last 12 matches, are considering dismissing 66-year-old Pellegrini and replacing him with David Moyes, according to a report from The Telegraph. Depending on the result against second-place Leicester City on Saturday at London Stadium, West Ham can fall to the drop zone for the first time this season. West Ham will host Bournemouth just three days later on Wednesday.

Having not won at home since late September against Manchester United, Pellegrini’s future may be decided within the next five days.

“We need to improve because we lost too many points at home – I think it’s just one in the last five games,” the Chilean manager said ahead of Saturday’s match. “We now have to play two games in a row and we hope that we can start by beating Leicester. We know it’s a difficult game against a good team but I think that our team at the moment is not playing bad, but we must be more concentrated on defending.”

West Ham officials are keen on brining an English manager onboard if they were to lay off Pellegrini, per the report. It is understood that senior figures at the club have Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, and former Brighton manager Chris Hughton on the shortlist, although Moyes leads as the heavy favorite.

Moyes, 56, was reportedly first in line for the Everton job before Carlo Ancelotti expressed his interest to take the helm at Goodison Park.

In November of 2017, Moyes was appointed manager of a then relegation-bound West Ham on a six-month deal, succeeding Slaven Bilic. Within his short-term stint, the Scot managed to finished in the 13th position with the Irons, winning eight out of 28 matches. He officially left the Irons three days after his contract terminated in May of 2018 and has yet to manage since.

On Thursday, West Ham dropped three points to Crystal Palace after a last-minute wondergoal from Jordan Ayew, marking a third loss for the Irons in their last five matches.

West ham are currently in the 17th position on the table – a point behind Aston Villa – with 19 points, despite being as high as fifth earlier this season.

