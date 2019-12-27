Spurs recall USMNT center back Carter-Vickers from Stoke loan

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur has recalled USMNT center back Cameron Carter-Vickers from his loan at Championship side Stoke City.

The loan stint started off with promise, and CCV played in 10 of 11 games while starting nine of them between Sept. 14 and Nov. 4.

Carter-Vickers made just two appearances, both at right back, since manager Michael O’Neill took over on Nov. 8.

He turns 22 on Tuesday, and would seemingly be a candidate for another loan or a sale. A report earlier this month said Spurs would want $5 million for the American.

Carter-Vickers has four first team appearances for Spurs, but 83 between loan stops at Swansea City, Ipswich Town, Sheffield United, and Stoke.

He has eight USMNT caps, but only an 18-minute cameo under Gregg Berhalter.

Jack Clarke and Kazaiah Sterling were also recalled, and will join CCV at Spurs HQ on Jan. 2.

