VIDEO: 10-man City lead Wolves after wild first half

The Premier League’s famous subplots, drama and world-class intrigue were compressed and on full display at Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – animated and daring as ever before – hit the ground running against a similar Manchester City they edged in early October. Conor Coady‘s lofting ball broke the visitor’s backline, finding a lone Diogo Jota, who had only Ederson to beat.

And that’s when the floodgates opened.

EDERSON STRAIGHT RED 😳 pic.twitter.com/lCFuZEjPLa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2019

The Brazilian goalkeeper was presented a red card for his collision with the Portuguese attacker, leaving City with 10 players. With Claudio Bravo on the bench, Pep Guardiola and company pulled Sergio Aguero and summoned the Chilean.

Sergio Aguero ❌

Claudio Bravo 🔛 pic.twitter.com/DKJH6mBT19 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2019

Less than ten minutes later, Riyad Mahrez was tripped up inside Wolves’ box, forcing a VAR review and a subsequent penalty call from referee Martin Atkinson. Raheem Sterling stepped up to the spot, but Rui Patricio’s penalty-saving techniques were on full display.

Then again came a signal from VAR, calling for a second attempt.

Despite Guardiola signaling for someone rather than Sterling to try and covert from the spot, the Englishmen made sure to finish his chance despite getting his initial strike blocked by Patricio, again.

SAVED AGAIN BUT STERLING SCORES THE REBOUND 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k3qOcQgSW5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2019

This is the Premier League’s magic in less than 30 minutes.

