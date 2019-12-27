More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 27, 2019, 10:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Matchweek 20 of the Premier League season is here, as the busy festive season continues.

Get in there.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Aston Villa– NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City v. Tottenham – NBC [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Man United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Wolves  – NBCSN [STREAM]
1 p.m. ET: Man City v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Liverpool recalls center back Phillips from Stuttgart loan

Liverpool recalls center back Phillips
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool have recalled center back Nathaniel Phillips from his loan in Germany, sparking worries that

Phillips, 22, had been with Stuttgart since August, making seven starts in his 11 appearances with the 2.Bundesliga outfit.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Sofascore rates Phillips as one of Stuttgart’s top performers this season, an 88 percent passer out of the back.

He’ll arrive back at Anfield in January.

The Premier League leaders have Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as healthy center backs. Dejan Lovren is out until next month and Joel Matip is just nearing a return after a late October injury.

The club also has youngster Sepp van den Berg, but he’s only played thrice in the League Cup.

Emergency option Jordan Henderson picked up a knock against Leicester City, and Fabinho remains out, too.

The defender is the son of longtime Middlesbrough and Bolton midfielder Jimmy Phillips.

Man City reportedly joins Barcelona in pursuit of center back Torres

Man City target Torres of Villarreal
Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City is looking to La Liga to ease its center back problems.

That’s where they found Aymeric Laporte, an unqualified but currently injured success, and where they reportedly seek Pau Torres.

And Pep Guardiola may have to tangle with his former side to earn Torres’ signature, the report says (Spanish language). Barcelona’s center back future is far from settled.

[ PL PREVIEW: Wolves v. Man City ]

The Villarreal defender turns 23 in January, and spent last season on loan at second tier side Malaga.

Torres leads Villarreal in passes (1065) and accurate long balls (116). Only five players in La Liga have completed more passes, and he’s 13th in the latter category.

He earned his first cap for Spain in November, scoring against Malta.

Transfermarkt lists his value at approximately $17 million, though those numbers tend to escalate when the suitor is a club like Manchester City. The comparisons to Laporte go beyond age and league, so City could have quite a deputy.

Rogelio Funes Mori scores bicycle kick stoppage time winner in Liga MX

Funes Mori bicycle kick
JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rogelio Funes Mori is having himself quite a month.

Monterrey’s 28-year-old Argentine forward scored against Al-Sadd and Liverpool at the Club World Cup, then came back to Mexico and did one better.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Mori left his feet to chest trap a stoppage time loose ball, then blasted a bicycle kick home to win the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final over visiting Club America on Friday.

It’s an exquisite bit of balance and coordination, his second-straight league match with a goal.

Mori has 15 goals and an assist in 24 matches for Rayados this season. He’s closing in on 100 for his time with the club, and it’s a safe bet the century mark will be breached soon enough.

Rogelio is the twin brother of former Everton and current Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori.

Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Manchester United

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 27, 2019, 10:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United looks to keep up its push toward the Top Four with a visit to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch Live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The afternoon meeting will see United aiming to continue the fireworks started in a 4-1 demolition of Newcastle on Boxing Day.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Burnley saw a two-match winning run halted by Everton, and the Clarets sit five points from fifth and six points from the Bottom Three.

Will Paul Pogba make his first start since Sept. 30? The influential midfielder looked his usual self in a 45-minute appearances versus Newcastle on Thursday.

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT —  Ben Gibson. QUESTIONABLE — Aaron Lennon.

Manchester United: OUT — Scott McTominay. QUESTIONABLE — Axel Tuanzebe, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo.

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson, Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Pereira, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

What they’re saying 

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on the late loss to Everton: “The defending point of view it was just finding the details to open up the opposition, which, over the calendar year, we’ve done well. We’ve progressed on that side of things by scoring more goals, and looking like we’re going to score more goals. Within that, a few details, obviously we’re still trying to protect (Ashley Barnes) and get him through games. It’s one of those things with the two games in three days.”

Pogba on handing out anti-racism wristbands: “I think we have the chance to have this power to show things in football, on TV. People see it so I think that will make people understand some things. I think it’s ignorance. Ignorance and stuff like that, and just to show people that you are all one. We are all one.”

Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to rest Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial toward the end of the Newcastle blowout, and may hand a first start to Paul Pogba. It all adds up to too much for Burnley, even with Scott McTominay missing for the Red Devils. Man Utd, 3-0.