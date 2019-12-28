More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Brighton dominate Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2019, 9:20 AM EST
Brighton and Hove Albion brushed aside fellow South Coast club Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh smashed home an early goal and Aaron Mooy sealed the win with a superb late solo goal, as the Seagulls totally dominated the Cherries at the Amex Stadium. It was Brighton’s first win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The win pushed Brighton up to 13th place on 23 points, while Bournemouth are on 20 points.

3 things we learned

1. Bournemouth’s attacking woes: Scoring goals has never been an issue for Bournemouth under Eddie Howe. Until now. The Cherries are the fifth lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and the likes of Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Josh King have totally gone off the boil. Add to that the long-term injury of David Brooks as Howe has a big problem to solve given their defensive injuries and generally sloppy play at the back. Bournemouth now face West Ham, Watford, Norwich, Brighton and Aston Villa in their next five games. If they are still struggling for goals and points at the end of that run, it is time to seriously worry about the Cherries.

2. Mooy pulls the strings: He’s on loan from Huddersfield Town and he’s making a huge impression at the Amex. Mooy has been really good in recent months and his quality on the ball and from set piece situations gives Brighton a cutting edge. Mooy’s goal summed up what he is all about as he surged into the box, showed lovely close control and stroked the ball home. Brighton’s four-game winless run was ended in emphatic style as Mooy showcased his supreme talent on the ball.

3. VAR under scrutiny: Dan Burn thought he had given Brighton a 2-0 lead as he hooked home after a goalmouth scramble but VAR chalked the goal off after he was a smidgen offside when the ball came in. It was the tightest of calls (more of half an elbow than an armpit) and VAR ruled it was offside. It was the correct call but purists everywhere were left shaking their heads in disbelief.

Man of the Match: Aaron Mooy – Scored his first goal for Brighton with superb style, whipped in dangerous balls all game long and the Australian midfielder ran the show.

Brighton were dominant early on and raced into a deserved 1-0 lead.

After receiving the ball from Neal Maupay, Jahanbakhsh drilled home a superb low effort and the Iranian playmaker broke down in tears as he celebrated scoring his first Premier League goal for Brighton following his move from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2018.

Aaron Mooy was causing plenty of problems for Bournemouth, as the Australian midfielder was pulling all of the strings for the Seagulls as they pinned the Cherries back.

Before half time Bournemouth launched two counter attacks as Dan Burn blocked Harry Wilson‘s shot on the first and Josh King’s ball on the second was blocked by Lewis Dunk.

The start of the second half turned into a frantic end-to-end encounter as Dunk did well to deny Domnic Solanke at the last moment as Bournemouth wanted a penalty kick, and at the other end Brighton continued to look dangerous from set piece situations.

And that is how they thought they doubled their lead. After an almighty scramble in the box, giant defender Burn hooked home what he thought was his first goal for the club but the goal was then chalked off by VAR as Burn was offside when the original free kick came in.

Mooy dragged a shot just wide of the post and Yves Bissouma hit the post as Brighton were unperturbed by that disallowed goal.

Bournemouth brought Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser off the bench for the final 30 minutes but they couldn’t get anything going as Mooy sealed the win for the Seagulls with a fantastic finish.

Leave a comment

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

[ STREAM: "Goal Rush" here ]

Arteta urges Arsenal to rebuild connection with fans

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2019, 8:26 AM EST
Mikel Arteta‘s first game in charge of Arsenal was a fairly uninspiring 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

That said, the new Arsenal boss was happy with the support his players received from the away section and believes rebuilding that relationship between fans and players is key.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash against London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Arteta has urged for togetherness.

“I was really pleased with how the fans treated the players [at Bournemouth],” Arteta said. “I was happy that the players went to see the fans after the game as well because we need that connection. Slowly we need to build that back to where it was because it’s going to be very powerful for us to use that.”

That fractured relationship dates back to the final few seasons of Arsene Wenger‘s reign at Arsenal and anger from the stands reared its ugly head throughout Unai Emery‘s 18-month spell in charge of the Gunners.

Arteta was keen to remind his players that their duty is to play for the fans in the stands and try to bring more enjoyment to the life of every Gunners supporter around the world.

“We play for them [the fans]. At the end of the day, they’re expecting a lot from us. We have to give them enjoyment, we have to make their lives better and when we win, they will be better because they will be happier. It’s our responsibility and we have to do everything we can to achieve that,” Arteta said. “First, I think I need the players and if I can convince the players, afterwards we can convince the fans. I think it’s a very, very important part of my job. Energy is everything, in life, in football and in sports. If we are able to generate this, it will give us a lift.”

Powerful stuff from the former Arsenal captain who has certainly impressed with his media appearances during his first week as a head coach.

With a run of games coming up against Chelsea (twice), Leeds in the FA Cup and then Man United, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United who all sit close to them in the table, Arteta needs to hit the ground running and he needs the help of Arsenal’s fans to drag the team through to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four, as somehow they are only eight points off the Champions League places.

Leave a comment

WATCH LIVE ONLINE 

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Wolves

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaDec 28, 2019, 12:03 AM EST
Wolverhampton Wanderers look preserve their good form – most recently showcased against Manchester City – when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (Watch Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Sunday’s bout will see both clubs meet for the first time this season.

With an instant-classic, 3-2 comeback win against City on Thursday, Wolves sit fifth on the table, while Liverpool – as we all know – are unbeaten and on pace to break the all-time most points record (100) set in 2018.

With four games in two days, are either side set to make drastic changes to their side? With the chance to leapfrog Chelsea with a win, it’s unlikely Wolves will, although it’s likelier Liverpool will elect to make a change or two.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT —  Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Fabinho (hamstring), Joel Matip (knee), Nathaniel Clyne (ACL), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle)

Wolves: OUT — Willy Boly (ankle), Morgan Gibbs-White (back)

Probable lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Lallana, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Wolves: Rui Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.

What they’re saying 

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on how dangerous Wolves will be: “Very – very, unfortunately. I really think the job Nuno is doing there is incredible with all the Europa League stress. I think at the beginning of the season they realized a little bit, ‘Oh, that’s different’. But now they are settled completely there, they are there again, Jimenez and Jota are scoring again. They had to change a little bit the last line to last year; Bennett and Boly are not playing consistently so they had to change that, but they have good options there. Traore finally found his manager, who found a position for him – he started as a wing-back and now he can even play in the front three. An exceptional player, as a kid he was already exceptional when he played for Barca I think, probably the quickest player in the league. So, a lot of really good things there and that makes it really difficult to play against them, of course. But it should be difficult against us as well, that’s the plan.”

Traore on Wolves’ thrilling comeback against Manchester City: “This team is amazing. We fight until the end, whatever the situation. That’s what we did today and I’m so happy for the team. Every one of us has worked so hard, we believed we could get this result.”

“Liverpool are a great team and are many points in front. We will fight to give our best.”

Prediction

13 points clear of Leicester City and with a jam-packed schedule ahead, it’s expected for Klopp and company to go into Sunday’s game with bit of a free-and-easy attitude. That said, an inspired Wolves will still remain outweighed by the Reds’ chemistry and excessive firepower, but the bout should still be an authentic showdown. Liverpool, 2-1.