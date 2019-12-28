More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Monaco fires Jardim, hires former Spain boss Moreno

Associated PressDec 28, 2019, 6:40 PM EST
MONTE CARLO — Monaco fired Leonardo Jardim for a second time on Saturday and announced former Spain coach Robert Moreno as his replacement.

Moreno has signed a contract through to the end of the 2021-22 season and will start his new job next week. He coached Spain for six games, helping the team qualify for next year’s European Championship.

Jardim’s first spell in charge was from 2014-18, during which time Monaco won the French league in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals in the same season.

He returned as coach in January as a replacement for Thierry Henry.

Monaco is seventh in the league, 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

PL Sunday preview: Arsenal v. Chelsea; Liverpool, Man City in action

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 28, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
The calendar year of 2019 has just three Premier League fixtures remaining, featuring four of the league’s “big six” sides in action on Sunday…

Arsenal v. Chelsea — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Sunday’s big game kicks off proceedings, as Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta‘s debut as manager didn’t go according to plan, but the Gunners managed to fight back from 1-0 down and draw away to Bournemouth on Thursday. That’s the positive spin. Here’s the harsh reality: they have won just one of their last 11 games in the PL. With fellow top-four challengers Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United each spinning their wheels in recent weeks, Arsenal have had every opportunity to make up ground in the race for Champions League qualification, but have done nothing but widen the gap. A win over Chelsea would see them cut the deficit to five points; a loss would see it balloon to 11.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard is presently navigating his first turbulent period as the Blues boss. With five defeats in their last seven games, what once looked a surefire top-four finish is suddenly very much in question. Tammy Abraham continues to lead Chelsea in goals scored this season with 11, but the 22-year-old hasn’t scored in a season-high four straight games, since a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Dec. 4.

Liverpool v. Wolves — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers did Liverpool a solid, if unnecessary, favor when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City and drop them 14 points back of the league-leading Reds, who also have a game in hand. On Sunday, Liverpool will be looking to thank them with yet another ruthless dismantling as they set the world alight en route to their first PL title since 1990. With 52 points from their first 54 games, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been effectively perfect this season and look set to break a handful of all-time PL records set by Man City just two years ago.

Even before knocking off the two-time defending champions, Wolves were riding a hot streak with just one defeat in their last 14 games (7W-6D-1L). Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side finished seventh last season and looks more than capable of going a place (or two) higher this time around. A win would see them go as high as fourth (Chelsea’s result pending) to finish 2019. Raul Jimenez is once again leading the way with eight goals and six assists through his side’s first 19 games, with two goals and three assists coming in his last four appearances.

Man City v. Sheffield United — 1 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

While Man City have been perhaps the most disappointing side, based on their own otherworldly standards and expectation, Sheffield United have unquestionably been the biggest and most pleasantly surprising side in the PL this season. The newly promoted Blades entered the weekend in seventh place, just three points out of the top-four. They haven’t scored a ton of goals (their 23 goals scored ranks in the bottom-third of the PL), but they’ve been nearly faultless defensively with just 17 conceded (second-fewest in the league, behind only Liverpool) though 19 games.

In a strange twist, Chris Wilder‘s side has been marginally better away from home (15 points) than they have back at Bramall Lane (14 points). Of the 17 goals they have conceded, just seven were allowed in away games. A win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday would make it three straight away victories for Sheffield United and give the outside world plenty of reason to take notice and take them very seriously.

Man Utd ‘far too inconsistent’ but Burnley win a step in right direction

By Andy EdwardsDec 28, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
Manchester United have, for all of the narratives and drama which constantly surround them, quietly put together a quality run of results and risen to fifth in the Premier League as the calendar changes from 2019 to 2020.

With just one loss in their last nine PL games (5W-3D-1L), the Red Devils trail fourth-place Chelsea, who play on Sunday, by just one point after winning away to Burnley on Saturday. That’s all well and good, but defender Harry Maguire believes they’re capable of so much more, if only they could get out of their own way sometimes — quotes from the BBC:

“We’re a team who haven’t been conceding many chances, but set-pieces and other basic things have been letting us down. It’s nice to come here, get a clean sheet and get the win.

“On our day we can beat anyone, but we’ve been far too inconsistent this year. We didn’t perform at all at Watford, so it was important to come here, do the basics well and keep the clean sheet.”

As for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who perhaps felt his seat getting a tad warm before his side’s current run, the progress made by Man United in recent weeks has been very encouraging; most notably, their ability to quickly bounce back from a poor performance and right the ship.

“In the first, half I thought we were very good. We controlled it and dominated it. Second half, of course there will be a couple more incidents in your box because they are throwing the ball into it but great defending.

“It is a big difference to get a clean sheet. It is important for us to know we can grind out results as well, even though if you score one you don’t always win but if we get the clean sheets we have a better chance to move up the table.

“We want to keep the momentum going. Two wins now and good response after the disappointing game against Watford. We have not lost a game straight after we have lost another one, so happy with that. Good response from the players. They are learning.”

Manchester United beats Burnley to go fifth

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2019, 4:52 PM EST
Manchester United seized a chance to go fifth with a 2-0 defeat of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Red Devils sit one point back of fourth place Chelsea, who plays Arsenal on Sunday.

Burnley’s 24 points are six clear of the drop zone after 20 matches.

Three things we learned

1. Wasteful Red Devils survive nonetheless: Anthony Martial should’ve had a hat trick, but will be one of the few Manchester United attackers able to live with his day considering he provided a goal. With 63 percent of the ball, United had plenty of time to produce chances but often made baffling choices in the final third.

United were without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and perhaps a bit fortunate to be playing a Burnley side who’s scored thrice in its last seven league matches.

2. Teen left back Williams impresses: Brandon Williams played left back in his first league start since Dec. 1, and was very lively going forward. He passed at 87 percent on the day. He has a goal and an assist in just under 800 first team minutes this season.

3. Rashford gets his goal (again): Rashford scrapped his way to a stoppage time marker and now has 16 goals and six assists in 26 matches after sliding the insurance tally over the line. He’s been held off the score sheet just four times in his last 11 league outings. It wasn’t an incredible night for Marcus Rashford, merely solid, but boy has it been a solid four months.

Man of the Match: Daniel James — It was a day without a ton of starring performances, but the ex-Swansea City man was rampant up and down the wing and assisted Rashford’s late insurance goal.

James Tarkowski knocked down a free kick that David De Gea rescued from a goal to spring a counter.

United worked down the left with Martial, the ball finding its way to Rashford for a shot that curled just wide of the frame.

Martial then saw a ball cleared off the line by Phil Bardsley after a Daniel James shot deflected onto his path.

United took the lead in the 44th through Martial. Andreas Pereira picked the pocket of Burnley left back Taylor, drawing a pass behind the Clarets back line for Martial to poke past Pope.

Martial had the ball in the net again but saw his 51st minute marker whistled for a foul. Pope saved a Martial shot three minutes later.

Burnley had a couple of chances and grew into the game. Unlikely striker Phil Bardsley tore into a low effort that required a superb save from David De Gea.

Martial and Lingard combined to throw away an 83rd minute chance to make it 2-0. James and Rashford teamed up for a stoppage time goal after United held firm against a late Burnley set piece surge.

Rodgers ‘so proud’ of Leicester after making 9 changes, winning

By Andy EdwardsDec 28, 2019, 4:20 PM EST
More than anything else, Leicester City simply needed a bit of a gift from the scheduling gods — to play any side other than Manchester City or Liverpool, their last two opponents — to get back to winning ways after three straight games without a victory.

Brendan Rodgers took a calculated, if not forced, risk by making nine changes to the team that was thrashed by the runaway Reds less than 48 hours prior, and it paid off in a big way: a 2-1 victory away to West Ham United on Saturday.

After the game, Demarai Gray, one of the nine players to come into the team and the one who scored the game-winning goal after having a penalty kick saved 45 minutes prior, was delighted for himself and the other members of the “fresh team” who took their chance and made the most of it — quotes from the BBC:

“We were in control for a lot of it. We let them back in it with the goal at the end of the first half but overall we controlled the game. We put out a fresh team, but it paid off.

“I was fine taking the penalty, I’m not really nervous in that situation. Those things happen, but it was important to react properly and I did and I got the goal and I was happy. It always means a lot to score and most importantly we got the three points at the end.

“Anytime you come in if you’re not playing so much you have to try and stamp your mark and get yourself in the team. We knew it was a quick turnaround and we knew we’d need a fresh XI, but it just shows the quality and depth we’ve got in the team.”

“We haven’t spoke about the title race or the top four. We just take each game as it comes and try and get three points and see where we are at the end of the season.”

Thanks to Man City’s loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, Leicester are guaranteed to enter 2020 as the second-place side in the Premier League. They lead the two-time defending champions, who play on Sunday, by four points, though they also trail Liverpool, who also play on Sunday and have an extra game in hand, by 10 points.