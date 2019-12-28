Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to give Carlo Ancelotti a second-straight win as Everton boss following a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The two sides combined for 42 shots, 14 on target, in an entertaining draw.

Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who will feel aggrieved to only have a point.

Tenth-place Everton joins Newcastle on 25 points, ahead on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1. Ancelotti’s men weather the storm: Newcastle was all over the Toffees after Calvert-Lewin put them ahead, and Jordan Pickford helped them get to halftime. Ancelotti saw his team defend well enough while ahead, then right after conceding, and again after reclaiming the lead. It will be the most encouraging part of his day.

2. Magpies let down by lapses: Both goals weren’t wonders, but the Newcastle defending on the break for Calvert-Lewin’s winner was abhorrent. Fabian Schar, otherwise strong, totally lost track of the Englishman’s clever run and it was a straight-forward finish for 2-1.

3. Calvert-Lewin a powerful pest: Everton’s two-goal man was a menace to give him three goals in two matches under Ancelotti. His physical, on-edge play got the benefit of the doubt from referee Lee Mason, and he scored on two of this three shot attempts while adding five key passes to his stat sheet.

Man of the Match: Calvert-Lewin.

Everton was all over the Magpies early, but it’s goal came off a questionable foul on Miguel Almiron. The ensuing free kick was blocked and service then deflected to Calvert-Lewin for the opener.

Joelinton forced Jordan Pickford into a prone save as the hosts found their footing in the 18th minute. Jonjo Shelvey then dragged a 28th minute shot wide from 30 yards.

Jetro Willems set up Miguel Almiron for a blast off the post, and Andy Carroll had the ball in the goal but was offside. Carroll then came close to nodding home before Isaac Hayden blazed over the goal. Closer.

The Magpies were now in firm control of the ball, and Pickford made a fine save of Fabian Schar. Florian Lejeune curled over the bar as Everton needed the halftime whistle.

Schar’s goal was a fine finish, but the hard work was done by Carroll’s knockdown.

Carroll stung a shot to Pickford minutes later, the hosts looking for more. It was Everton who next had the all in the goal, but Holgate was offside.

Everton reclaimed the lead on a counter attack, Richarlison steering a pass through the box for Calvert-Lewin to slide home.

