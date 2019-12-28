More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Watch Live: Norwich-Spurs, West Ham-Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
We’ve got two big Premier League tilts at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with Spurs and Leicester away and hoping to improve their table footing (Watch live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).

Giovanni Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele start for Tottenham, who is seeking a place in the Top Four for at least a day.

Norwich City makes four changes, including a rest for playmaking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

The other match sees Leicester City visits West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBC Sports Gold).

The Foxes have been smashed by Man City and Liverpool in consecutive matches, and will see the Irons as a prime opponent.

West Ham opens play just one point above the Bottom Three.

LINEUPS

Norwich City

Spurs

LINEUPS

West Ham

Leicester City

Ancelotti says Everton upswing started before his arrival

Carlo Ancelotti praises Everton
Owen Humphries/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Carlo Ancelotti’s perfect start as Everton boss continued with a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

He got a bit of everything in win no. 2. Everton held firm against a first half Newcastle charge and then didn’t wilt after the Magpies equalized in the second half.

“We are judged for the result,” Ancelotti. “I thought we did good for the first 20 minutes. We need to have more control in the second part of the first half but we came back in the second half. I think at the end we deserved to win.”

Ancelotti deflected any praise from himself, saying the atmosphere around Finch Farm and Goodison Park was excellent when he arrived in town.

“I saw a team with a fantastic spirit. I saw that before I arrived, the job Duncan Ferguson did was fantastic. After that we just tried to play football because we are paid to play football. We don’t have to look at the table too much, we have to look to the next game.”

Credit to Ancelotti for not sucking up the oxygen in the room and preening after a 2-for-2 start in charge of the Toffees.

Everton hosts Man City on New Year’s Day before an FA Cup trip to Anfield for a Merseyside Derby.

Calvert-Lewin, Everton outlast entertaining Newcastle

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to give Carlo Ancelotti a second-straight win as Everton boss following a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The two sides combined for 42 shots, 14 on target, in an entertaining draw.

Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who will feel aggrieved to only have a point.

Tenth-place Everton joins Newcastle on 25 points, ahead on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1. Ancelotti’s men weather the storm: Newcastle was all over the Toffees after Calvert-Lewin put them ahead, and Jordan Pickford helped them get to halftime. Ancelotti saw his team defend well enough while ahead, then right after conceding, and again after reclaiming the lead. It will be the most encouraging part of his day.

2. Magpies let down by lapses: Both goals weren’t wonders, but the Newcastle defending on the break for Calvert-Lewin’s winner was abhorrent. Fabian Schar, otherwise strong, totally lost track of the Englishman’s clever run and it was a straight-forward finish for 2-1.

3. Calvert-Lewin a powerful pest: Everton’s two-goal man was a menace to give him three goals in two matches under Ancelotti. His physical, on-edge play got the benefit of the doubt from referee Lee Mason, and he scored on two of this three shot attempts while adding five key passes to his stat sheet.

Man of the Match: Calvert-Lewin.

Everton was all over the Magpies early, but it’s goal came off a questionable foul on Miguel Almiron. The ensuing free kick was blocked and service then deflected to Calvert-Lewin for the opener.

Joelinton forced Jordan Pickford into a prone save as the hosts found their footing in the 18th minute. Jonjo Shelvey then dragged a 28th minute shot wide from 30 yards.

Jetro Willems set up Miguel Almiron for a blast off the post, and Andy Carroll had the ball in the goal but was offside. Carroll then came close to nodding home before Isaac Hayden blazed over the goal. Closer.

The Magpies were now in firm control of the ball, and Pickford made a fine save of Fabian Schar. Florian Lejeune curled over the bar as Everton needed the halftime whistle.

Schar’s goal was a fine finish, but the hard work was done by Carroll’s knockdown.

Carroll stung a shot to Pickford minutes later, the hosts looking for more. It was Everton who next had the all in the goal, but Holgate was offside.

Everton reclaimed the lead on a counter attack, Richarlison steering a pass through the box for Calvert-Lewin to slide home.

Southampton held by Crystal Palace

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 28, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Southampton and Crystal Palace drew 1-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday in an even, tight battle on the South Coast.

James Tomkins gave Palace the lead at the start of the second half but Danny Ings equalized late on as the Eagles held on to grab a point against the surging Saints.

With the point Southampton have 22 for the season, while Palace have 27 points.

3 things we learned

1. Peak away day Palace: This was a vintage away day display from Palace, who scored from a set piece, looked dangerous on the counter and solid in defense. Until Martin Kelly’s poor back pass they didn’t look likely to concede and in the end they held on for a point. Palace’s away form has always ben superb and that was no different at St Mary’s.

2. VAR debate rumbles on: Wilfried Zaha and Palace were livid at a goal being disallowed in the first half as his armpit was offside as he crosses for Max Meyer to slot home. There have been so many marginal offside calls in the PL over the festive period and although the debate over whether the offside rule should be tweaked rumbles on, you can’t argue with the technology proving players are offside.

3. Ings leads Saints’ charge: He now has 11 goals in his last 13 appearances and 12 for the season, as only Jamie Vardy has more Premier League goals than Ings this season. Rested against Chelsea on Boxing Day, he came back into the team and went close on several occasions before slotting home to grab a point for his hometown club. Ings is on fire and he is the difference between Saints staying up or going down this season.

Man of the Match: Vicente Guaita – Palace’s goalkeeper made a string of saves in the second half to deny Saints and grab a point for his side.

VAR chalked off a goal for Palace early on as Zaha dazzled down the left and crossed for Max Meyer to finish but the replays showed that Zaha’s armpit was offside and the goal didn’t stand.

Southampton grew into the game as James Tomkins cleared brilliantly with Che Adams lurking, then Jan Bednarek couldn’t convert at the back post.

Jordan Ayew had a half chance which Alex McCarthy saved easily, as the visitors continued to look dangerous on the break.

At the start of the second half Palace took the lead as Luka Milivojevic‘s free kick was on the money and Tomkins sent home a header off the bar and in.

Southampton had plenty of the ball in the second half but struggled to break Palace down as Cedric‘s header was close but then Martin Kelly gave Saints a gift. His back pass was latched onto by Ings who slotted home to make it 1-1, as Southampton’s first shot on target was successful.

Substitute Moussa Djenepo then went on a mazy run into the box which ended in him curling a shot on goal but it was too close to Vicente Guaita who tipped it over.

Ings then flicked a header on goal at the near post which Guaita saved and he flicked another over as Saints laid siege to the Palace goal late on.

Guaita then saved James Ward-Prowse‘s free kick and Milivojevic then slid in to deny Ings late on as the points were shared.

Aston Villa thumped by 10-man Watford

By Nicholas MendolaDec 28, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Watford pummeled Aston Villa despite going down a man in a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets led 1-0 through Troy Deeney when Adrian Mariappa was sent off, and Deeney added another to go with an Ismaila Sarr goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Watford moves three points back of safety with 16 points, two behind 18th place Villa.

Three things we learned

1. Pearson’s personality bleeding through: Watford was well in control of the match before the red card, which somehow further steeled them. The Hornets created five big chances to Villa’s one, and gave Watford fans plenty of reason to believe they’ll escape the drop zone soon.

2. Grealish, Villa all mixed up: Dean Smith has been under some heat despite a place in the League Cup semifinals and the delivery of Premier League promotion, and emotional captain Jack Grealish did him no favors by losing his focus on several occasions. The star was worried more about the referee than the play.

3. Deeney delivers again: Watford’s spirit animal was clearly a big absence for most of the season, and his brace was well-earned. He rarely does the things that amaze, but Deeney is consistently getting himself in scoring places and he sure can finish. He can be a huge part of any successful run.

Man of the Match: Deeney.

The first 24 minutes was missing the final pass, but a Watford giveaway gave Wesley a chance to nod a cross home. Ben Foster did well to save it.

Tom Heaton fumbled a ball that Abdoulaye Doucoure blazed over the goal in a rare bit of promise.

The Hornets went ahead when Deeney forced a turnover and Doucoure ripped a shot to force a parry out of Heaton. Deeney put the rebound under the keeper, sloppy but it counts.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

Mariappa complicated Watford’s task when he clattered into Henri Lansbury and collected a second yellow card.

Deeney earned a controversial penalty with a run into the box, and dispatched it into the goal for 2-0. Sarr added a third with a run into the 18, a deserved win.