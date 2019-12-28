Watch Live: Norwich-Spurs, West Ham-Leicester City

We’ve got two big Premier League tilts at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with Spurs and Leicester away and hoping to improve their table footing (Watch live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET and online via NBCSports.com).
[ STREAM: Norwich City v. Spurs ]
Giovanni Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele start for Tottenham, who is seeking a place in the Top Four for at least a day.
Norwich City makes four changes, including a rest for playmaking midfielder Todd Cantwell.
The other match sees Leicester City visits West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBC Sports Gold).
The Foxes have been smashed by Man City and Liverpool in consecutive matches, and will see the Irons as a prime opponent.
[ STREAM: West Ham v. Leicester ]
West Ham opens play just one point above the Bottom Three.
LINEUPS
Norwich City
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨
◾ Four changes to your #ncfc lineup
◾ Lewis, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Hernandez ➡
◾ Byram, Trybull, McLean, Cantwell ⬅
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 28, 2019
Spurs
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Dele, Kane (C)
📲 @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/4Q9yoEj8uP #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Wgr3DMQ50A
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2019
LINEUPS
West Ham
Lukasz Fabianski returns to our starting line-up 👊 pic.twitter.com/J876JnfOPA
— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2019
Leicester City
Sponsored by @eToro, here is your Leicester City team for today's game! 🔵#WhuLei
— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 28, 2019