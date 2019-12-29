More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Christian Pulisic injured, out for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has suffered an injury in training and wasn’t available for selection as Chelsea played at London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Pulisic, 21, didn’t start against Tottenham or Southampton in Chelsea’s last two games and only came on for the final 25 minutes of the disappointing defeat at home to Saints on Boxing Day.

Chelsea revealed that Pulisic had “felt a hamstring training after the Southampton game and is left out as a precaution” for the trip to Arsenal.

Picking up a hammy injury at this stage of the season is far from ideal as the games keep coming thick and fast in the PL and FA Cup and Pulisic should not be rushed as hamstring issues often take longer than expected to clear up.

Remember: Pulisic has never before had to deal with the festive demands of the Premier League as up to this point in his professional career he would now be taking a few weeks off to recharge the batteries as the Bundesliga has a winter break.

He also didn’t have a proper break over the summer as he played for the USMNT in the Gold Cup and went straight on Chelsea’s preseason tour, so maybe this injury was coming as he’s been pushing hard to be a regular starter for the Blues.

There is no doubt Pulisic is becoming more and more valuable to Chelsea as the recent poor displays and defeats add up, but if Frank Lampard continues to persist with this 3-4-3 system he may not start many games in the near future as there doesn’t seem to be a slot for him, unless he plays in a more central role.

We all know Pulisic is better starting out wide and drifting inside but with Lampard going for wing backs in big games against Spurs and Arsenal, and also starting with that formation before ditching it at half time against Southampton, it will be intriguing to see how much game time Pulisic does get in the second half of the season at Chelsea.

After his hot streak in October and November he’s cooled down a little and doesn’t have any goals or assists in his last six outings for the Blues. Chelsea need him to regain fitness and form soon as their top four hopes are in need of a big boost.

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive London derby as both teams continue to scrap for a top four finish.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

This will be Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners and comes after his first game as Arsenal’s new head coach was a draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Chelssa suffered a disappointing home defeat to Southampton last time out and Frank Lampard’s side have lost five of their last seven as they are hanging on to their spot in the top four by a thread.

In team news Arsenal bring Calum Chambers and Matteo Guendouzi to the lineup, while Chelsea are without the injured Christian Pulisic so Lampard again starts with a 3-4-3 formation as Mason Mount returns to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Pogba “not ready” for Man United’s win at Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 8:08 AM EST
Paul Pogba “wasn’t ready” to take part in Manchester United’s clash at Burnley on Saturday despite returning to full fitness after being out since September with an ankle issue.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Pogba out of the 18-man squad for the trip to Turf Moor, which was a surprise as the French midfielder had come on for the final 30 minutes and at half time against Watford and Newcastle United respectively in their last two games.

Speaking after the 2-0 win which sent United fifth and closed the gap on the top four to just one point, Solskjaer revealed that Pogba hasn't suffered a setback but didn't feel ready to play at Burnley.

“He’s been out for a long while, and he didn’t feel right, he reacted to that one [against Newcastle] so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time,” Solskjaer said. “He wasn’t ready today because he has not really done too many games, and he’s had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he just needed another day of recovery probably.

“When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time before you are 100 per cent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja [Matic] played really well. And of course, we got two real players out there. I don’t think many of you would think three or four months ago that Fred is going to be one of the best players away at Burnley, at Turf Moor. But he was excellent.”

This was actually a really smart move from Solskjaer. Playing Pogba in a physical game away at Burnley after he’d returned from there months out injured was not a risk worth taking, especially with Scott McTominay now out for “three to four weeks” after knee ligament damage. Pogba should be eased back in and his quality on the ball against Watford and Newcastle totally changed the dynamic for United when he came on to the pitch.

With a trip to Arsenal up next on Wednesday, Pogba will probably start in what is a huge game for the Red Devils to jump further ahead of another team battling to try and sneak into the top four.

United also face Man City in the League Cup semifinals in January and face Wolves in the FA Cup third round in a season-defining few weeks. Whatever you think of Pogba and his inconsistency over the last few seasons, there’s no doubt United need his quality on the ball for these massive games coming up.

Report: Moyes to replace Pellegrini at West Ham

By Andy EdwardsDec 28, 2019, 8:40 PM EST
David Moyes is not only the frontrunner to replace Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham United manager, but the former Everton, Manchester United and — yes — West Ham boss is expected to be appointed in very short order, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Pellegrini was fired by the Hammers on Saturday, with the preseason top-six hopefuls languishing all the way down in 17th place in the Premier League. Following a strong start to the season, West Ham won just two of their next 13 games (2W-2D-9L), spelling the end of the road for Pellegrini.

Moyes has been out of work since his first stint as West Ham manager, when he took over for Slaven Bilic on a six-month contract. That deal expired in May 2018 and Moyes left the club. He was replaced by Pellegrini, who last a season and a half at the London Stadium.

With 19 of 38 games played, West Ham (19 points) sit just a point outside the relegation zone. They’ll begin 2020 with a visit from 16th-place Bournemouth on Wednesday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

PL Sunday preview: Arsenal v. Chelsea; Liverpool, Man City in action

By Andy EdwardsDec 28, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
The calendar year of 2019 has just three Premier League fixtures remaining, featuring four of the league’s “big six” sides in action on Sunday…

Arsenal v. Chelsea — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Sunday’s big game kicks off proceedings, as Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta‘s debut as manager didn’t go according to plan, but the Gunners managed to fight back from 1-0 down and draw away to Bournemouth on Thursday. That’s the positive spin. Here’s the harsh reality: they have won just one of their last 11 games in the PL. With fellow top-four challengers Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United each spinning their wheels in recent weeks, Arsenal have had every opportunity to make up ground in the race for Champions League qualification, but have done nothing but widen the gap. A win over Chelsea would see them cut the deficit to five points; a loss would see it balloon to 11.

As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard is presently navigating his first turbulent period as the Blues boss. With five defeats in their last seven games, what once looked a surefire top-four finish is suddenly very much in question. Tammy Abraham continues to lead Chelsea in goals scored this season with 11, but the 22-year-old hasn’t scored in a season-high four straight games, since a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Dec. 4.

Liverpool v. Wolves — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Wolverhampton Wanderers did Liverpool a solid, if unnecessary, favor when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City and drop them 14 points back of the league-leading Reds, who also have a game in hand. On Sunday, Liverpool will be looking to thank them with yet another ruthless dismantling as they set the world alight en route to their first PL title since 1990. With 52 points from their first 54 games, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been effectively perfect this season and look set to break a handful of all-time PL records set by Man City just two years ago.

Even before knocking off the two-time defending champions, Wolves were riding a hot streak with just one defeat in their last 14 games (7W-6D-1L). Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side finished seventh last season and looks more than capable of going a place (or two) higher this time around. A win would see them go as high as fourth (Chelsea’s result pending) to finish 2019. Raul Jimenez is once again leading the way with eight goals and six assists through his side’s first 19 games, with two goals and three assists coming in his last four appearances.

Man City v. Sheffield United — 1 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

While Man City have been perhaps the most disappointing side, based on their own otherworldly standards and expectation, Sheffield United have unquestionably been the biggest and most pleasantly surprising side in the PL this season. The newly promoted Blades entered the weekend in seventh place, just three points out of the top-four. They haven’t scored a ton of goals (their 23 goals scored ranks in the bottom-third of the PL), but they’ve been nearly faultless defensively with just 17 conceded (second-fewest in the league, behind only Liverpool) though 19 games.

In a strange twist, Chris Wilder‘s side has been marginally better away from home (15 points) than they have back at Bramall Lane (14 points). Of the 17 goals they have conceded, just seven were allowed in away games. A win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday would make it three straight away victories for Sheffield United and give the outside world plenty of reason to take notice and take them very seriously.