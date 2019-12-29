More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Lampard praises Chelsea’s “spirit and desire”

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
Frank Lampard led the celebrations in north London for the second weekend in a row.

His Chelsea side have now beaten London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in their last two away games to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, as they won 2-1 at Arsenal on Sunday and secured their first comeback win of the season in spirited fashion.

Lampard was delighted at the full time whistle but his side were 1-0 down early and he hooked off Emerson Palmeri after 30 minutes and brought on Jorginho as he changed their shape from a 3-4-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

“We were so awful for 30 minutes we were slow, nervous, lethargic. The opposite of against Tottenham. We gave them everything they wanted,” Lampard explained. “We made the change early, felt it had to be done. After 10 minutes or so it was clear Arsenal had seen us play against Tottenham, they made us into a back five instead of a back three, pushed their wingers up, and they were on top and there was a lack of balance in our team. The sub gave us another man in midfield and gave us more urgency.”

Chelsea totally dominated the second half of the game after Arsenal came flying out of the traps with new manager Mikel Arteta taking charge of his first home game as Gunners boss.

Lampard admitted that was a factor in Chelsea’s early struggles but also revealed he launched into a lively half time team talk to get his boys going.

“From my point of view you can accept a miss-pass but you can’t accept lethargy in a London derby. The players were told that and they delivered,” Lampard said. “The second half was nothing to do with tactics it was all to do with spirit and desire. I still haven’t bounced back from Boxing Day mentally (loss to Southampton). Our next home games we’ll do everything we can to turn the corner. We’re still in fourth and want more and the home games have been different so we have to focus on them when they come around.”

This young side Chelsea are very Jekyll and Hyde right now as they’ve won away at Spurs and Arsenal but lost at home to Bournemouth and Southampton in their last four Premier League games.

As they head into 2020 and they’re now able to buy players in the January transfer window, Lampard’s priority will now be to pick up a new left back and to find more consistency from this young team.

At the start of the season if you had said Chelsea would be in the top four at the halfway point and in the UCL last 16, they would have snapped your hand off for that.

There have been speed bumps in the road so far but Chelsea continue to surprise us and trailing 1-0 at a fired up Arsenal, Lampard’s brave tactical and personnel switch paid off as his team dug deep and showed their character.

VIDEO: VAR drama dominates Liverpool v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Oh, VAR, you just love to be the center of attention, don’t you?

The Premier League released statements on two decisions made in the first half of Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield, as Sadio Mane’s goal was initially ruled out but then allowed by VAR and Neto’s goal was first allowed then disallowed by VAR.

According to our lead soccer announcer Arlo White, the PGMOL checked a possible handball on Virgil Van Dijk as well as Adam Lallana on Mane’s goal but nothing was given as neither handled in the opinion of the VAR official.

The more controversial decision came right on half time as Wolves thought they had equalized but Neto’s goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build up by Jonny Otto. Replays showed that half of Otto’s boot was offside and although Wolves were livid, under the current set of rules the decision had to be offside.

Here are the Premier League’s statements on both incidents:

Mane’s goal: “After consulting the VAR, referee Anthony Taylor awarded the goal to Liverpool because a handball was incorrectly flagged during the attacking phase.”

Neto’s no-goal: “After consulting the VAR, referee Anthony Taylor has overturned the goal because Jonny was offside in the build-up.”

And here is a timeline of the incidents in question and analysis from our broadcast crew on the current situation regarding VAR.

Watch Live: Man City v. Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Manchester City host Sheffield United on Sunday (Watch live, 1 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to get back on track.

City lost at Wolves on Friday in dramatic fashion, as they went down to 10 men early but led 2-0 only for late mistakes to cost them dear as they lost 3-2 and pretty much ended their title bid.

As for newly-promoted Sheffield United, they drew against Watford but still remain in the hunt for a top six finish this season as Chris Wilder‘s side will fancy their chances of causing a big upset.

In team news Man City bring in Claudio Bravo for the suspended Ederson, while Garcaa and Zinchenko start in defense with Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne and Aguero in attack.

Sheffield United make a few changes as Besic, Robinson and Mousset come into the team.

LINEUPS

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
Liverpool host high-flying Wolves at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Premier League leaders aim to end an incredible 2019 on a high.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have two games in hand on second-place Leicester City. But they will be taking nothing for granted as a dangerous Wolves side arrive on Merseyside, even though they are 49 games unbeaten at home.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side beat 10-man Man City 3-2 last time out and a win for the West Midlands club will push them into the top five of the Premier League table after an incredible run in recent months.

In team news Liverpool make one change from the team which won 4-0 at Leicester last time out with Adam Lallana replacing Naby Keita.

Wolves leave star attackers Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore out of the starting lineup as they’ve had less than 48 hours to recover for this game.

LINEUPS

Chelsea stun Arsenal with late comeback

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 11:07 AM EST
Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as the Blues fought back from an early deficit and scored twice late on to seal a dramatic victory against their London rivals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal ahead early on but the Gunners couldn’t build on that goal as Frank Lampard changed Chelsea’s formation and subbed on Jorginho after 30 minutes. That worked a treat as Jorginho equalized and then Tammy Abraham popped up with the winner late on.

With their first comeback victory of the season Chelsea remain in fourth place on 35 points, while Arsenal stay in 12th on 24 points after suffering their fourth home defeat in a row, which is the first time that has happened since 1959.

3 things we learned

1. Lampard’s brave switch pays off: Lampard knew the 3-4-3 wasn’t working and he was brave enough to admit it. He hooked off Emerson and brought on Jorginho with only 30 minutes gone and Chelsea wrestled back control of the game. Lampard may not persist with 3-4-3 for much longer unless he can buy a quality left wing-back in January. This was a big call from the young manager and it swung the game in Chelsea’s favor.

2. Arsenal fade badly after strong start: The Gunners were dominant early on and should have been at least 2-0 up, but they couldn’t build on it. Mikel Arteta was unlucky with injuries as Chambers was forced off in the first half and Mustafi came on and struggled. Arsenal’s players were applauded off for their effort but that will be of little solace as their hopes of a top four finish look all but over after Bernd Leno‘s mistake and Mustafi’s poor positioning cost them dear.

3. Jorginho has huge, controversial impact: He came on in the first half and helped the Blues wrestle back control of the game but he could have been sent off in the second half. Jorginho picked up a yellow for a foul on Lacazette and should have had another. He then won a free kick cleverly and from that Leno’s mistake allowed him to equalize. Given the form of Kovacic and Kante, Jorginho has been the odd man out after a fine start to the season. Chelsea need the Italian midfielder back pulling the strings.

Man of the Match: N’Golo Kante – Helped Chelsea wrestle back control of the game and, as always, was everywhere. The Blues surged back and won the midfield battle and Kante had to be at his best to drive them on.

Arsenal came flying out of the traps and got their reward as they took the lead within the first 15 minutes.

A corner from the left was flicked on by Calum Chambers and Aubameyang reacted first to send home a diving header and make it 1-0.

It was all Arsenal early on as Ainsley Maitland-Niles played in Reiss Nelson who crossed into the box and Aubameyang set up Alexandre Lacazette but he couldn’t control the ball as N’Golo Kante arrived to clear.

Chambers was forced off with a knee injury as Skhodran Mustafi replaced him, as Chelsea improved the longer the first half went on and Lampard made an early tactical change as they switched from 3-4-3 to 4-3-3 with Emerson hooked off as Jorginho replaced him.

Matteo Guendouzi then appeared to pull Tammy Abraham down in the box but nothing was given and VAR wasn’t used to check the incident. Arsenal had a half chance just before the break but Aubameyang fired it into the side-netting as the Gunners were in control against their London rivals.

Kante had a low shot which flew wide at the start of the second half as Chelsea took the game to Arsenal in the second half.

A lengthy delay ensued after Antonio Rudiger and Mustafi clashed heads in the penalty box and the final stage of the games saw the Blues pin the Gunners back in pursuit of an equalizer.

David Luiz then blocked superbly as Abraham closed in on goal as Arsenal struggled to get out of their own half.

Abraham then sent a header straight at Bernd Leno as Chelsea wasted a good chance to equalize. Substitute Joe Willock then fired just wide as a glorious chance for Arsenal to wrap up the win came and went.

Chelsea then launched an incredible comeback as a free kick was missed by Leno and Jorginho tapped home to make it 1-1, and moments later it was 2-1 to the Blues.

Willian raced clear on the break and fed Abraham who turned and finished through Leno’s legs to make it 2-1 to the Blues as the away fans and Lampard went wild.

Lucas Torreira volleyed wide late on as Arsenal had a half chance to equalize but Chelsea held on to secure a big away win.