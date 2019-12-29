Rangers beat bitter rivals Celtic 2-1 in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on Sunday as Steven Gerrard‘s side now have the chance to jump ahead of their Glasgow rivals and move to the top of the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers took the lead in the first half after Alan McGregor saved a penalty kick from Ryan Christie as Ryan Kent then made it 1-0 three minutes later, but Odsonne Edouard equalized for Celtic just before the break in a typically tight, feisty encounter.
Nikola Katic scored the winner for Rangers who had top goalscorer Alfredo Morales sent off late on, as Gerrard and his players celebrated wildly at the final whistle.
After losing the Scottish League Cup final in extra time to 10-man Celtic earlier this month after missing a penalty kick, this victory would have tasted sweet for Gerrard and Co.
Celtic have won the Scottish title for the last eight seasons on the trot but they are now two points ahead of Rangers but the latter have a game in hand.
Could this be the year Rangers finally break Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish title? The ‘Gers last won the title in 2011 and since then they’ve been relegated to the fourth tier, promoted back to the top-flight and now they seem to be serious contenders for Celtic.
With both teams in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League in the second half of this season it will be intriguing to see who handles the domestic and European games better.
Erling Braut Haaland has signed for Borussia Dortmund for a reported $23.5 million.
The Norwegian teenager has been on fire for RB Salzburg in Austria and the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring 29 goals in 27 games in all competitions including eight goals in six UCL group stage games.
Dortmund revealed that Haaland, 19, has signed a contract until 2024 as the German giants keep their reputation of attracting the top young players in Europe intact.
Haaland had been linked with moves to Napoli, Manchester United, RB Leipzig and others, but Dortmund seems like the perfect place for him to develop his game as they need a central striker to take the pressure off Paco Alcacer and make the most of the numerous goalscoring chances the likes of Marcos Reus, Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard create.
Haaland may still end up in the Premier League in the years to come but for now the powerful Norway international is in a really good place.
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive London derby as both teams continue to scrap for a top four finish.
This will be Mikel Arteta’s first home game in charge of the Gunners and comes after his first game as Arsenal’s new head coach was a draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
Chelssa suffered a disappointing home defeat to Southampton last time out and Frank Lampard’s side have lost five of their last seven as they are hanging on to their spot in the top four by a thread.
In team news Arsenal bring Calum Chambers and Matteo Guendouzi to the lineup, while Chelsea are without the injured Christian Pulisic so Lampard again starts with a 3-4-3 formation as Mason Mount returns to the starting lineup.
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has suffered an injury in training and wasn’t available for selection as Chelsea played at London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
Pulisic, 21, didn’t start against Tottenham or Southampton in Chelsea’s last two games and only came on for the final 25 minutes of the disappointing defeat at home to Saints on Boxing Day.
Chelsea revealed that Pulisic had “felt a hamstring training after the Southampton game and is left out as a precaution” for the trip to Arsenal.
Picking up a hammy injury at this stage of the season is far from ideal as the games keep coming thick and fast in the PL and FA Cup and Pulisic should not be rushed as hamstring issues often take longer than expected to clear up.
Remember: Pulisic has never before had to deal with the festive demands of the Premier League as up to this point in his professional career he would now be taking a few weeks off to recharge the batteries as the Bundesliga has a winter break.
He also didn’t have a proper break over the summer as he played for the USMNT in the Gold Cup and went straight on Chelsea’s preseason tour, so maybe this injury was coming as he’s been pushing hard to be a regular starter for the Blues.
There is no doubt Pulisic is becoming more and more valuable to Chelsea as the recent poor displays and defeats add up, but if Frank Lampard continues to persist with this 3-4-3 system he may not start many games in the near future as there doesn’t seem to be a slot for him, unless he plays in a more central role.
We all know Pulisic is better starting out wide and drifting inside but with Lampard going for wing backs in big games against Spurs and Arsenal, and also starting with that formation before ditching it at half time against Southampton, it will be intriguing to see how much game time Pulisic does get in the second half of the season at Chelsea.
After his hot streak in October and November he’s cooled down a little and doesn’t have any goals or assists in his last six outings for the Blues. Chelsea need him to regain fitness and form soon as their top four hopes are in need of a big boost.
Paul Pogba “wasn’t ready” to take part in Manchester United’s clash at Burnley on Saturday despite returning to full fitness after being out since September with an ankle issue.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Pogba out of the 18-man squad for the trip to Turf Moor, which was a surprise as the French midfielder had come on for the final 30 minutes and at half time against Watford and Newcastle United respectively in their last two games.
Speaking after the 2-0 win which sent United fifth and closed the gap on the top four to just one point, Solskjaer revealed that Pogba hasn't suffered a setback but didn't feel ready to play at Burnley.
“He’s been out for a long while, and he didn’t feel right, he reacted to that one [against Newcastle] so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time,” Solskjaer said. “He wasn’t ready today because he has not really done too many games, and he’s had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he just needed another day of recovery probably.
“When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time before you are 100 per cent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja [Matic] played really well. And of course, we got two real players out there. I don’t think many of you would think three or four months ago that Fred is going to be one of the best players away at Burnley, at Turf Moor. But he was excellent.”
This was actually a really smart move from Solskjaer. Playing Pogba in a physical game away at Burnley after he’d returned from there months out injured was not a risk worth taking, especially with Scott McTominay now out for “three to four weeks” after knee ligament damage. Pogba should be eased back in and his quality on the ball against Watford and Newcastle totally changed the dynamic for United when he came on to the pitch.
With a trip to Arsenal up next on Wednesday, Pogba will probably start in what is a huge game for the Red Devils to jump further ahead of another team battling to try and sneak into the top four.
United also face Man City in the League Cup semifinals in January and face Wolves in the FA Cup third round in a season-defining few weeks. Whatever you think of Pogba and his inconsistency over the last few seasons, there’s no doubt United need his quality on the ball for these massive games coming up.