USWNT duo Krieger, Harris get married

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger tied the knot over the weekend, as the USWNT stars were married in Miami, Florida.

The 2019 World Cup winners with the U.S. women’s national team got engaged in the March and they got married on Saturday at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami with friends and family in attendance.

Harris and Krieger, 34, who both play for the Orlando Pride in the NWSL, started dating in 2010.

Here are a few photos and videos from the festivities, as plenty of USWNT stars were in attendance at what was described as the #RoyalWedding.

Guardiola: It’s “amazing” to have set a new Premier League record

By Nicholas MendolaDec 29, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made more history in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola oversaw his 100th Premier League win and did it in his 134th game in charge of City. That beats the previous record holder, Jose Mourinho, by eight games.

“Of course we proud of all the players we had in three seasons and the staff, the incredible effort,” he said. “When you think about 100 wins in 134 games it is an incredible achievement. It is so nice to be alongside Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger. It means a lot.

“Sometimes we lose perspective. But when you have this perspective with how many games we spent and run and fight to achieve 100 wins. Amazing. I am happy especially for the players. They are the reason we won 100 games in a short time.”

Guardiola’s record now stands at 100-17-17 in the Premier League, though City’s season is not following the plan. The two-time reigning champs are 14 points back of Liverpool.

Goal scorer Sergio Aguero says the club is focused on firming up its Top Four credentials more than anything else.

“Now Liverpool is too hard,” Aguero said. “We have to focus just on winning because we need to play Champions League next season. We have to play the same way and see what happens.”

Wilder fumes after Sheffield United’s loss at Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Chris Wilder was left fuming after Premier League new boys Sheffield United lost 2-0 at Manchester City.

Huge controversy took center stage when Man City took the lead, as the Blades tried to play the ball into midfield but referee Chris Kavanagh was in the way and although the ball didn’t touch him, he caused a turnover. If the ball would have touched him that would have led to an automatic drop ball in Sheffield United’s favor. But it didn’t and play was waved on.

That led to Kevin De Bruyne setting up Sergio Aguero to slam home as the Blades were incredibly hard done by. Manager Chris Wilder was as diplomatic as he could have been after the game.

“I’ve been to see the referee and he has been honest about it. We make mistakes and I believe he made one too and I’m sure he did as well. It is a game-changer. It happened that quick and I thought he could have been helped by his colleagues a little bit,” Wilder said. “We talk about the new rule where if the referee touches ball then he has to blow up, so surely if he is in the vicinity and hinders us then he makes a sensible decision. If he made the sensible decision then I don’t think no-one in the ground would have said anything about it. Unfortunately that has gone against us.”

Would it have been sportsmanlike for Man City to allow Sheffield United to go down the other end and score a goal to make it 1-1? Probably. But it would have been over the top. This was just a case of the Blades being plain unlucky.

To add to their misery, Sheffield United also had a goal chalked out by VAR in the first half for an extremely marginal offside on Lys Mousset and Billy Sharp hit the inside of the post with a header in second half stoppage time.

It just wasn’t Sheffield United’s day.

“Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that’s about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game and the small margins. But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it,” Wilder said.

The Blades sit in eighth place, six points off the top four and their unlucky defeat at Man City is their first away defeat of the campaign.

One of the stories of this season so far has been that the Blades are more than holding their own.

Man City battle past Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 3:06 PM EST
Manchester City rode their luck to beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Second half goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne led City to victory as the Blades were unlucky throughout with a tight offside VAR call going against them, the referee pretty much grabbed an assist on City’s opener and they hit the woodwork and missed several glorious chances.

With the win Man City move to within one point of second place Leicester City but are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool who also have a game in hand on them. Sheffield United are in eighth place on 29 points, six points off the top four.

3 things we learned

1. Unlucky Blades finally lose away: The almost went halfway through the season unbeaten away from home. What a season the Blades are having and they were so unlucky to lose this. Lys Mousset‘s first half goal was ruled out, just, by VAR for offside and City’s opener arrived in incredibly unlucky fashion as the ball hit referee Chris Kavanagh. City had the extra quality but Sheffield United gave them an almighty scare as Billy Sharp hitting the inside of the post with a header in stoppage time summed up their luck.

2. City react positively: Following their brave display away at Wolves, which saw them play with 10 men for over 80 minutes but blow a 2-0 lead late on thanks to some terrible defending, it took a lot of guts for City’s players to stand tall and go again less then 48 hours later. Guardiola brought in Garcia and Zinchenko to the lineup, with Bravo also replacing the suspended Ederson, and they didn’t look too comfortable defensively. City should be applauded for picking themselves up and even though they are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, they have shown they will keep battling away.

3. De Bruyne on a different planet: He set up Aguero for the opener, scored a sublime goal of his own late on, was running around everywhere and even if Man City don’t pull of a miraculous comeback to win the title this season, the main positive will be that KDB is back to his best. De Bruyne has remained fit for most of this season and City are a totally different team when he’s firing on all cylinders.

Man of the Match: Kevin de Bruyne –

The first big chance of the game arrived for Sheffield United as Mousset nodded wide under pressure from Zinchenko, who put his boot up high.

Riyad Mahrez was played in by Rodri but his shot was deflected wide at the near post as Man City clicked through the gears in the first half.

Mousset looked to have given Sheffield United the lead after John Fleck‘s superb through ball but after he smashed home VAR intervened to rule out the goal for a marginal offside on the Blades striker.

John Egan headed over the bar as the Blades continued to look dangerous with Mousset again going close on the break, while at the other end Dean Henderson kept out Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva at the near post.

In the second half Aguero dinked an effort just over at one end, then Muhamed Besic smashed just wide at the other as the game opened up.

Huge controversy then arrived as Man City took the lead. Sheffield United tried to play the ball into midfield but referee Chris Kavanagh was in the way and although the ball didn’t touch him, he caused a turnover which led to De Bruyne setting up Aguero to slam home. There was nothing the referee could do as the Blades were incredible hard done by.

De Bruyne whipped a free kick over the bar late on and although Sheffield United continued to threaten on the break, City doubled their lead  as KDB combined with Mahrez and whipped home a shot at the near post to grab all three points.

Edgy Liverpool beat Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 29, 2019, 1:46 PM EST
Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Sunday at Anfield but it was far from routine for the Premier League leaders.

Amid VAR drama in the first half which saw Sadio Mane’s goal ruled legit by video technology then chalking off what looked like an equalizer from Wolves’ Neto, the game was tight and tense as Wolves spurned several decent chances in the second half.

With the win Liverpool are now 50 games unbeaten at home in the Premier League and they lead second-place Leicester City by 13 points and also have a game in hand. Wolves sit in seventh place on 30 points.

3 things we learned

1. Reds grind it out as PL title procession begins: Liverpool are just a winning machine. They have won 17-straight games at home, they are 50 unbeaten in the PL at Anfield and they have lost just one of their last 36 PL games and none this season. Klopp’s side have been workmanlike during many games this season and they’ve shaken off the tag as the great entertainers. They can still do that but they can also grind out wins with ease. That is why they are 13 points clear at the halfway point and why their title procession has already begun.

2. Wolves livid but VAR followed the rules: Nuno Espirito Santo was booked, Wolves’ players fell to their knees and fans watching across the globe vented their anger at VAR. But, under the current laws of the game, the video technology worked well. That will not be a popular opinion but after 24 hours which has seen so many tight offside calls chalking off goals, it happened agains as Neto looked to have equalized right on half time. A tweak to the offside law is needed by IFAB otherwise we will have these tight offside calls for the rest of the time we have VAR.

3. Memorable 2019 for Liverpool: They won their sixth European title and are runaway leaders in the Premier League. 2019 has been kind to Liverpool even if they were pipped to the 2018-19 title. Many thought Klopp’s side would be demoralized by losing out on the title by one point last season but they’ve been utterly dominant in the last 12 months, losing just once in the PL, winning the UCL and they look set to smash several records on their way to winning the PL this season.

Man of the Match: Neto – He was absolutely everywhere, scored a superb goal which was ruled out and gave Alexander-Arnold a torrid outing. Superb display from the Portuguese teenager.

Liverpool started brightly as Trent Alexander-Arnold had a shot from the edge of the box which was blocked, then his cross found Salah who slotted just over the bar.

Salah then had a shot bravely blocked as Liverpool had plenty of the ball but Wolves were a threat on the break.

The hosts continued to huff and puff as Mane caused problems and Roberto Firmino nodded wide, as Wolves’ defense was just about holding firm.

Right on half time Liverpool took the lead as Mane finished off a flick from Adam Lallana. However, the goal was initially ruled off for handball on the pitch but VAR was used to overturn the decision as Lallana flicked it on with his shoulder instead of his arm.

Wolves thought they had equalized right on half time but Neto’s goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build up by Jonny Otto, as the visitors were livid and the hosts delighted, as Liverpool led 1-0 at the break.

Georginio Wijnaldum then had a header from a promising position deflected over as Liverpool started the second half well.

Wolves grew into the second half as Adama Traore came off the bench and Diogo Jota caught Virgil Van Dijk in possession but his shot was deflected wide as the hosts built up a head of steam.

As the game opened up Liverpool had plenty of chances to wrap it up on the break but Wolves dug deep to stay in the game as long as they could.

Substitute Raul Jimenez saw his effort deflected over by Joe Gomez as Liverpool were pinned back late on but Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre all smashed over from good positions and Traore was denied by a superb block.