The Premier League released statements on two decisions made in the first half of Liverpool against Wolves at Anfield, as Sadio Mane’s goal was initially ruled out but then allowed by VAR and Neto’s goal was first allowed then disallowed by VAR.
According to our lead soccer announcer Arlo White, the PGMOL checked a possible handball on Virgil Van Dijk as well as Adam Lallana on Mane’s goal but nothing was given as neither handled in the opinion of the VAR official.
The more controversial decision came right on half time as Wolves thought they had equalized but Neto’s goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build up by Jonny Otto. Replays showed that half of Otto’s boot was offside and although Wolves were livid, under the current set of rules the decision had to be offside.
Here are the Premier League’s statements on both incidents:
Mane’s goal: “After consulting the VAR, referee Anthony Taylor awarded the goal to Liverpool because a handball was incorrectly flagged during the attacking phase.”
Neto’s no-goal: “After consulting the VAR, referee Anthony Taylor has overturned the goal because Jonny was offside in the build-up.”
And here is a timeline of the incidents in question and analysis from our broadcast crew on the current situation regarding VAR.
