Manchester City host Sheffield United on Sunday (Watch live, 1 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola‘s men aim to get back on track.
City lost at Wolves on Friday in dramatic fashion, as they went down to 10 men early but led 2-0 only for late mistakes to cost them dear as they lost 3-2 and pretty much ended their title bid.
As for newly-promoted Sheffield United, they drew against Watford but still remain in the hunt for a top six finish this season as Chris Wilder‘s side will fancy their chances of causing a big upset.
In team news Man City bring in Claudio Bravo for the suspended Ederson, while Garcaa and Zinchenko start in defense with Mahrez, Sterling, De Bruyne and Aguero in attack.
Sheffield United make a few changes as Besic, Robinson and Mousset come into the team.
LINEUPS
📋 For the final time of the decade…your City line-up!
XI | Bravo, Walker, Garcia, Fernandinho (C), Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero.
SUBS | Carson, Gundogan, G Jesus, Mendy, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden.
⚽️
🔵 #MCISHU #ManCity
Blades manager Chris Wilder has made three changes from the side which drew with Watford on Boxing Day.
Mo Besic replaces John Lundstram, who failed a late fitness test. Robinson & Mousset come in for Didzy and Oli McBurnie.#MCISHU 🔴
