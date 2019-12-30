More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Haland signs with Borussia Dortmund
Haland’s BVB move sends message in wide-open Bundesliga race

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Borussia Dortmund announced its capture of star teen striker Erling Braut Haland on Sunday, saying “our persistence paid off.”

BVB pipped a number of suitors, including Red Bull Salzburg’s partner club RB Leipzig, to land the heralded Norwegian striker.

The 19-year-old produced an incredible half-season for Jesse Marsch at Salzburg, notching 28 goals and seven assists in 22 matches.

Lest anyone write it off as Austrian Bundesliga success for Haland, he scored eight times in the Champions League. That includes a goal against Liverpool and three versus Napoli.

He signs a deal with BVB through 2023/24. From BVB.de/en:

“Right from the very start, I knew I wanted to move here. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of over 80,000 fans in the incredible Dortmund atmosphere. I’m so excited.”

This will likely prove at worst a temporary setback for Manchester United and Liverpool, but it’s huge for BVB. They may have a target man befitting a title fight. Leaders RB Leipzig have Timo Werner and Bayern still has Robert Lewandowski, and Haland can be the next wave. Dortmund is seven points back of the Bundesliga lead in a wide-open title fight.

Haland has the pedigree, his father 34-times capped for Norway. Alf-Inge Haland played much of his career in England with Manchester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest.

The move is a shot across the bow of Salzburg, though it fits their philosophy. And according to sporting director Christoph Freund they could not have signed Haland without an out clause in his deal.

“It is incredible how well Erling developed with us and the kind of outstanding performances he has achieved together with our team,” from Salzburg’s official site. “We are proud to have been able to develop another young player to this level. Without putting an exit clause in his contract, we would not have been able to sign him for FC Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2018. We wish Erling all the very best for his future, which I am sure will take him to great places.

Can American coach Marsch overcome the sales of Haland and Takumi Minamino? He’ll have a month to get his squad ready for a critical and brutal three-match run.

Salzburg is yet to lose in league play but holds just a two-point lead over LASK. They have an Austrian Cup quarterfinal on Feb. 9 before meeting LASK on Valentine’s Day and Eintracht Frankfurt on Feb. 20 in the Europa League. That’s a huge ask of a manager.

It won’t hurt Marsch’s resume too much if it doesn’t go well; His star will only rise if he successfully navigates life without Minamino and Haland.

MLS clubs eye Chelsea’s Pedro as January exit looms

MLS clubs eye Chelsea's Pedro
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 7:49 AM EST
Pedro has played for just two clubs since his senior career began in earnest. Will a move to a the third come in Major League Soccer this January?

The Chelsea winger and former Barcelona playmaker is being courted by Inter Miami and New York City FC, according to Goal.com. He’s also openly stated his desire for a Barcelona move if wanted by the Catalan set, and has been mentioned for intra-Premier League moves as well.

Pedro’s contract ends in six months but the report says Chelsea could be wooed to selling him in January now that the money can add to its January transfer kitty.

The 32-year-old isn’t playing much under Frank Lampard with a goal and an assist in just under 600 minutes. He scored 13 goals with five assists last season in a starring role under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea has been linked with a number of wing options to add to a corps of Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues beat Arsenal on Sunday to provide a four-point Top Four cushion over Manchester United.

Transfermarkt, however, pegs Pedro’s value at almost $20 million. A fee in that neighborhood would break the MLS incoming transfer record.held by Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez.

His glittering career includes triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012. He won 20 trophies at Barcelona and three more with Chelsea. He’d certainly deliver the goods in MLS, but will he choose America over other options in January?

Guardiola: Man City focusing on UCL, preparing for next season

By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
Pep Guardiola has unofficially conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool, saying it is now “unrealistic to think” that Manchester City could the runaway leaders and champions-elect.

Liverpool lead the two-time defending champions by an eye-popping 14 points at the halfway point of the season, and have a game in hand which could stretch their advantage to 17. Guardiola admits that his side will now turn its full focus to this season’s UEFA Champions League and, already, preparing for a title challenge of their own next season — quotes from Goal:

“A team which has the numbers of Liverpool, why should we think about that? It’s just preparing, play good and better to be as close to the top of the league as we can, prepare for the knockout competitions and for the next season.

“Every game helps us to improve for next season. Hopefully we can do better. The motivation is to improve because when we improve we win games and that is the way to live better. That is the best motivation for all of us. Even in the past.”

“The fans can say or do whatever they want but they cannot deny that the team in the last three years was incredible in every single competition.”

City will kick off 2020 when Everton visits the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Their quest for European glory will resume when they face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16 in February.

Howe hopes Bournemouth can shake ‘most difficult’ period in 2020

By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2019, 9:05 PM EST
Eddie Howe very clearly loves his job and AFC Bournemouth with every fiber of his being, but its also quite clear that he hasn’t enjoyed the numerous challenges that came with being the Bournemouth manager in 2019.

Most notably, the Cherries have battled a laundry list of injuries dating back to last season, and the serious lack of resources at Howe’s disposal is beginning to take its toll. With just one win from their last nine Premier League games, Bournemouth sit 16th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, as the calendar changes over from 2019 to 2020. Howe is desperately hoping that a new year will bring his side some new luck — quotes from Sky Sports:

“It’s been a tough year. If I cast my mind back to last year, we started the season with injuries and a stretched squad. We battled and got through and achieved our aims throughout the season.

“But this early season has been probably the most difficult I have had in terms of resources. I have learned a lot throughout it and am looking forward to maybe a change of luck as we go into a new year.”

“Every year that Bournemouth stay in the Premier League has to be the overriding thing that is remembered, not injuries.

“It is not a hard-luck story, it is not [about] feeling sorry for ourselves. We stayed in the Premier League. It is our fifth year. It is going to be very difficult to do it again but we can achieve it and continue to look optimistically for the future.”

Bournemouth will kick off 2020 with a trip to east London to take on West Ham United, who fired Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday and appointed David Moyes as his replacement 24 hours later, on New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).

Arteta urges Xhaka to reject transfer to Hertha Berlin

By Andy EdwardsDec 29, 2019, 7:53 PM EST
Mikel Arteta has urged former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka to reject a proposed move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and remain with the Premier League club beyond the January transfer window.

Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy in the wake of his confrontational response to Arsenal fans booing him back in October, has reportedly already agreed to contract terms with Hertha, but Arteta will be hoping that his last-minute appeal could persuade the 27-year-old Swiss midfielder to stay.

After he was previously frozen out of the team by then-manager Unai Emery, Xhaka has come back into the fold since Arteta’s appointment earlier this month. Asked whether or not Xhaka will leave when the transfer window opens in three days, Arteta had the following to say — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I hope not. He played at Bournemouth and did really well — very committed — and played a really good game.

“After the game, he started to feel ill and temperature. He was not feeling good and has been in bed for two days and that is why not selected.”

According to reports, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee should Xhaka give his seal of approval. Arsenal paid $46 million to sign him in 2016, and they intend to recoup most, if not all, of that fee.