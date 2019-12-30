MLS clubs eye Chelsea’s Pedro as January exit looms

Pedro has played for just two clubs since his senior career began in earnest. Will a move to a the third come in Major League Soccer this January?

The Chelsea winger and former Barcelona playmaker is being courted by Inter Miami and New York City FC, according to Goal.com. He’s also openly stated his desire for a Barcelona move if wanted by the Catalan set, and has been mentioned for intra-Premier League moves as well.

Pedro’s contract ends in six months but the report says Chelsea could be wooed to selling him in January now that the money can add to its January transfer kitty.

The 32-year-old isn’t playing much under Frank Lampard with a goal and an assist in just under 600 minutes. He scored 13 goals with five assists last season in a starring role under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea has been linked with a number of wing options to add to a corps of Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues beat Arsenal on Sunday to provide a four-point Top Four cushion over Manchester United.

Transfermarkt, however, pegs Pedro’s value at almost $20 million. A fee in that neighborhood would break the MLS incoming transfer record.held by Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez.

His glittering career includes triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012. He won 20 trophies at Barcelona and three more with Chelsea. He’d certainly deliver the goods in MLS, but will he choose America over other options in January?

