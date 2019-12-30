MLS clubs eye Chelsea’s Pedro as January exit looms

Pedro has played for just two clubs since his senior career began in earnest. Will a move to a the third come in Major League Soccer this January?
The Chelsea winger and former Barcelona playmaker is being courted by Inter Miami and New York City FC, according to Goal.com. He’s also openly stated his desire for a Barcelona move if wanted by the Catalan set, and has been mentioned for intra-Premier League moves as well.
Pedro’s contract ends in six months but the report says Chelsea could be wooed to selling him in January now that the money can add to its January transfer kitty.
The 32-year-old isn’t playing much under Frank Lampard with a goal and an assist in just under 600 minutes. He scored 13 goals with five assists last season in a starring role under Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea has been linked with a number of wing options to add to a corps of Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues beat Arsenal on Sunday to provide a four-point Top Four cushion over Manchester United.
Transfermarkt, however, pegs Pedro’s value at almost $20 million. A fee in that neighborhood would break the MLS incoming transfer record.held by Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez.
His glittering career includes triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012. He won 20 trophies at Barcelona and three more with Chelsea. He’d certainly deliver the goods in MLS, but will he choose America over other options in January?
Pep Guardiola has unofficially conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool, saying it is now “unrealistic to think” that Manchester City could the runaway leaders and champions-elect.
Liverpool lead the two-time defending champions by an eye-popping 14 points at the halfway point of the season, and have a game in hand which could stretch their advantage to 17. Guardiola admits that his side will now turn its full focus to this season’s UEFA Champions League and, already, preparing for a title challenge of their own next season — quotes from Goal:
“A team which has the numbers of Liverpool, why should we think about that? It’s just preparing, play good and better to be as close to the top of the league as we can, prepare for the knockout competitions and for the next season.
“Every game helps us to improve for next season. Hopefully we can do better. The motivation is to improve because when we improve we win games and that is the way to live better. That is the best motivation for all of us. Even in the past.”
“The fans can say or do whatever they want but they cannot deny that the team in the last three years was incredible in every single competition.”
City will kick off 2020 when Everton visits the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Their quest for European glory will resume when they face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16 in February.
Eddie Howe very clearly loves his job and AFC Bournemouth with every fiber of his being, but it‘s also quite clear that he hasn’t enjoyed the numerous challenges that came with being the Bournemouth manager in 2019.
Most notably, the Cherries have battled a laundry list of injuries dating back to last season, and the serious lack of resources at Howe’s disposal is beginning to take its toll. With just one win from their last nine Premier League games, Bournemouth sit 16th in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, as the calendar changes over from 2019 to 2020. Howe is desperately hoping that a new year will bring his side some new luck — quotes from Sky Sports:
“It’s been a tough year. If I cast my mind back to last year, we started the season with injuries and a stretched squad. We battled and got through and achieved our aims throughout the season.
“But this early season has been probably the most difficult I have had in terms of resources. I have learned a lot throughout it and am looking forward to maybe a change of luck as we go into a new year.”
“Every year that Bournemouth stay in the Premier League has to be the overriding thing that is remembered, not injuries.
“It is not a hard-luck story, it is not [about] feeling sorry for ourselves. We stayed in the Premier League. It is our fifth year. It is going to be very difficult to do it again but we can achieve it and continue to look optimistically for the future.”
Bournemouth will kick off 2020 with a trip to east London to take on West Ham United, who fired Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday and appointed David Moyes as his replacement 24 hours later, on New Year’s Day (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold).
Mikel Arteta has urged former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka to reject a proposed move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and remain with the Premier League club beyond the January transfer window.
Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy in the wake of his confrontational response to Arsenal fans booing him back in October, has reportedly already agreed to contract terms with Hertha, but Arteta will be hoping that his last-minute appeal could persuade the 27-year-old Swiss midfielder to stay.
After he was previously frozen out of the team by then-manager Unai Emery, Xhaka has come back into the fold since Arteta’s appointment earlier this month. Asked whether or not Xhaka will leave when the transfer window opens in three days, Arteta had the following to say — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I hope not. He played at Bournemouth and did really well — very committed — and played a really good game.
“After the game, he started to feel ill and temperature. He was not feeling good and has been in bed for two days and that is why not selected.”
According to reports, the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee should Xhaka give his seal of approval. Arsenal paid $46 million to sign him in 2016, and they intend to recoup most, if not all, of that fee.
Lynden Gooch has stuck with Sunderland through thick and thin, and most of it’s been thin, so it’s been easy for USMNT fans to lose track of the midfielder in League One.
Gooch scored a beauty for Black Cats on Sunday, cutting atop the box to spin a shot inside the netting to give Phil Parkinson’s side a very lead. Sunderland went on to beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday.
The American midfielder made his first team debut for Sunderland when they were still a Premier League outfit, and has stayed with the club through their drop two divisions. He has a contract with the side through the 2021/22 season.
Gooch celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday and has put together five goals in 18 matches for the Black Cats this season. Sunderland sits 13th with 31 points, five points off the playoff places.
For his career, Gooch has 14 goals and 14 assists in 107 matches. Eleven of those matches came in the Premier League, when he earned four caps for the USMNT.