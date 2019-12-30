Haaland agent Raiola claims reports of rift with Man United untrue

Erling Haaland made headlines on Saturday when he completed a switch to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a deal brokered by his agent Mino Raiola.
The famous Italian agent was the target of harsh reports after the deal was completed, with multiple English outlets reporting that Manchester United – a heavy suitor for Haaland’s signature – pulled out of the deal after encountering issues with Raiola’s demands. Most prominently featured among Raiola’s desires for the young Norwegian were a release clause and a future payment to Haaland’s father Alf-Inge.
However, the superagent, who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and many other high-profile players, refuted those reports, saying the decision was ultimately up to the 19-year-old Haaland.
“I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing,” Raiola said to The Telegraph on Monday. “There was no fall-out between me and Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path. If they want to blame someone then, fine, blame me, but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.”
According to Raiola, Manchester United was the team with “the most direct contact” with Haaland, helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s previous relationship from their time at Norwegian club Molde. Still, they were unable to come to a deal, and Raiola said it doesn’t always come down to monetary figures. “When you are 19 then maybe you prefer not to go to the Premier League,” said Raiola. “The offer from Manchester United was good. It was not about the economics. It is just the player chose Borussia Dortmund at this stage of his career.”
It has been reported that Dortmund agreed to Raiola’s demand for Alf-Inge to be included financially in the deal, while it was not discussed whether Haaland’s deal with the German club includes a release clause.
Liverpool may be 13 points clear of the pack with a game in hand as the calendar turns to 2020, but that doesn’t mean the Reds are celebrating the Premier League title just yet.
After beating Wolves 1-0 on a goal by Sadio Mane just before halftime, Klopp was adamant that the team is still proceeding like they have everything to gain.
“We are a unit so we fight until somebody says ‘it’s enough’ and ‘you have enough points’ or not,” Klopp said following Sunday’s match at Anfield. “We will see. But it’s not about belief. If we were not confident it would be really crazy but it’s not about knowing, or wanting to know, that it’s already done. Imagine, really, if you asked me and I sat here and said ‘yeah, actually, I think it’s done’…That would be really crazy.”
“Since five, six or seven weeks ago we are still asking that question constantly,” Klopp continued. “And I, as a normal human being, have the same answer. Because it’s not done.”
Only one team in Premier League history has blown a 10+ point Christmas Day lead, as Newcastle collapsed and succumbed to Manchester United’s 1995/96 squad that included Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Two years ago, Manchester City held a 15-point lead through 20 games, and they wound up thumping the rest of the English top flight, finishing with a 19-point margin atop the league. The last time the Reds were atop the list at Christmas was in the clogged 2013 title race that saw Man City eventually emerge victorious.
According to reports in both England and Germany, Wolves are looking to sign FC Salzburg forward Hee-Chan Hwang in the January transfer window and have made moves to complete a deal.
The Sky Sports report, released Saturday, states that the club is after Hwang on a deal of around $30 million. A deal would mean that the Austrian club would lose the third member of its attacking trio, after Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamoto both agreed to deals seeing them leave the club.
The Hamburger Morgenpost, meanwhile, reports that there are “many indications” that a deal will be agreed upon between the two clubs for the aforementioned fee.
A 23-year-old South Korean international, Hwang has been fabulous this season for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 others across Austrian Bundesliga and Champions League play. He joined the club from fellow Austrian side FC Liefering in 2015, and went out on loan last season at Hamburg SV, although he struggled to stay fit during that spell. He returned to Austria a new player, breaking out this year alongside Haaland and Minamino, who have completed deals to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively.
According to the Sky Sports report, there is still interest in Hwang from Germany, Spain and Italy, meaning a deal with Wolves is not yet imminent, but the Premier League side seems to be the frontrunner at this stage. Should he move to Monlieux, Hwang would join an improving Wolves attack that includes Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, and Diogo Jota. Nuno’s side has lost two of its last four, but scoring goals has not been the problem, with 10 strikes over their last six games, although they were blanked by Liverpool the last time out.
2019 was a season full of spectacular goals, but also a year of amazing saves.
Goalkeepers were up to the task all year long, keeping their teams in the game or in the lead thanks to their heroics. The likes of David De Gea, Ederson, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kasper Schmeichel and others are featured in NBC’s top saves of 2019.
And the best part? The top save of the year will have your jaw on the floor for more than just the incredible nature of the action.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to enter the final year of his Arsenal contract.
The Gabon international has been the brightest part of an otherwise difficult Arsenal season, with 13 goals in 20 league appearances. But with his contract situation unresolved, he could be on his way out, either this coming summer or potentially even next month.
There is chatter that Aubameyang could be ready to force a move even as soon as this coming winter window, and combined with his soon-to-expire contract, the stage is set for a potential showdown. The 30-year-old could look to find a new home, one with a Champions League place, as the Gunners have not made an appearance in Europe’s top competition since the 2016/17 season and Aubameyang’s goal record suggests he would have no shortage of suitors at the highest level. Arsenal sits 12th in the Premier League table, 11 points off the top four, and they drew Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League Round of 32 needing to win the competition to guarantee a place at next year’s Champions League.
Still, Arsenal certainly knows that keeping Aubameyang should be a top priority, and that while there are plenty of holes to fill on the Gunners’ squad (see: defense), his departure would create yet another massive opening. According to The Express, Aubameyang makes $262,000 a week on his current Arsenal wages, making him the second-highest earner in the squad behind Mesut Ozil.
Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the winter of 2018. He reportedly forced his way out of the German squad, refusing to train or play until the team sent him on his way. Could he use that same tactic again to see his way out of The Emirates, potentially this winter?