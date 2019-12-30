Haaland agent Raiola claims reports of rift with Man United untrue

Erling Haaland made headlines on Saturday when he completed a switch to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a deal brokered by his agent Mino Raiola.

The famous Italian agent was the target of harsh reports after the deal was completed, with multiple English outlets reporting that Manchester United – a heavy suitor for Haaland’s signature – pulled out of the deal after encountering issues with Raiola’s demands. Most prominently featured among Raiola’s desires for the young Norwegian were a release clause and a future payment to Haaland’s father Alf-Inge.

However, the superagent, who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, and many other high-profile players, refuted those reports, saying the decision was ultimately up to the 19-year-old Haaland.

“I do not know if Manchester United are briefing this but if they are then they are covering their own loss and that I find strange and disappointing,” Raiola said to The Telegraph on Monday. “There was no fall-out between me and Woodward. It was just a normal negotiation and the player has chosen a different path. If they want to blame someone then, fine, blame me, but the player is happy. He has made his choice and we went through a normal process.”

According to Raiola, Manchester United was the team with “the most direct contact” with Haaland, helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s previous relationship from their time at Norwegian club Molde. Still, they were unable to come to a deal, and Raiola said it doesn’t always come down to monetary figures. “When you are 19 then maybe you prefer not to go to the Premier League,” said Raiola. “The offer from Manchester United was good. It was not about the economics. It is just the player chose Borussia Dortmund at this stage of his career.”

It has been reported that Dortmund agreed to Raiola’s demand for Alf-Inge to be included financially in the deal, while it was not discussed whether Haaland’s deal with the German club includes a release clause.

