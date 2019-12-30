More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Inter Miami hires Diego Alonso as first head coach
Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Inter Miami hires Diego Alonso as first head coach

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Inter Miami finally has its first manager.

Diego Alonso is the man for the honor, the 44-year-old a two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner.

He led Pachuca to the Clausura 2016 title and a third place finish at the 2017 Club World Cup. He won 42 percent of his matches at Pachuca and 56 percent during his time with Monterrey.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said this about the hire, via the team’s web site.

“In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans. He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas. We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals.”

A well-traveled striker during his playing days, Alonso was capped eight times.

Alonso will have some interesting ingredients for his first team. There’s plenty of MLS experience in goalkeeper Luis Robles, defenders Roman Torres and Alvas Powell, and forward Juan Agudelo.

Teenage playmaker Matias Pellegrini is the club’s first Designated Player, and more are sure to come in January. Pedro has been most recently linked, joining a long list of names connected to David Beckham’s long-awaited MLS project.

How January will affect the Premier League’s Top Four race

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

It will be 2020 the next time a ball in kicked in Premier League action, making the tales at both ends of the table feel more serious.

We’ll save the relegation talk for another day. For one thing, wild point swings and droughts in the bottom half of the table are a lot more common than the top.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

The table enters January in a weird place. Everton and Arsenal face double-digit distances from the Top Four and aren’t even making this post. That’s not to say the Gunners nor Toffees aren’t capable, but we can revisit their statuses if they get to a new level.

First off, look at Liverpool: That 13-point lead with a match of hand is striking. Good night. Congrats. Barring a red wedding more grisly than Game of Thrones, we’ve got new Premier League overlords.

[ MORE: Premier League midseason grades ]

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 19 18 1 0 47 14 33 10-0-0 8-1-0 55
 Leicester City 20 13 3 4 43 19 24 7-2-1 6-1-3 42
 Manchester City 20 13 2 5 54 23 31 7-1-2 6-1-3 41
 Chelsea 20 11 2 7 35 28 7 4-2-4 7-0-3 35
 Manchester United 20 8 7 5 32 23 9 5-4-1 3-3-4 31
 Tottenham Hotspur 20 8 6 6 36 29 7 6-2-2 2-4-4 30
 Wolves 20 7 9 4 29 25 4 4-4-2 3-5-2 30
 Sheffield United 20 7 8 5 23 19 4 4-2-4 3-6-1 29

Leicester City: There are legitimate reasons to suspect the Foxes could lose their seemingly significant foothold in the Top Four. For one thing, they are the luckiest team in the league not named Liverpool or Newcastle according to the xG table.

As silly as this sounds, though, January is Leicester’s last legitimate obstacle. The Foxes have at least seven games in January thanks to a pair of League Cup semifinal dates and an FA Cup quarterfinal (eight if they beat Wigan as expected).

Brendan Rodgers showed us that his men can handle poor teams with a B team when they beat West Ham on Saturday. The other teams on January’s docket: Newcastle, Wigan (FA Cup), Aston Villa x2 (League Cup), Southampton, Burnley, West Ham.

They need to stack enough points to make February’s three-match stretch versus Chelsea, Wolves, and Man City navigable. It’s going to be a battle for fourth, but the lack of European action helps them in a big way.

Man City: The two-time reigning champs will also face a busy month, but they’re used to that. Up ahead are Everton, Port Vale (FA Cup), Manchester United x2 (League Cup), Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United. If Aymeric Laporte returns and there are no major injuries, City should finish second. Even focusing on the Champions League, they’ll finish Top Four with ease barring some sort of injury plague (which they’ve already handled to some extent).

Chelsea: The Blues’ four league matches are Brighton away, Burnley home, Newcastle away, and Arsenal home. An FA Cup date with Nottingham Forest shouldn’t be a huge issue, either, though the Reds are doing alright in the Championship. Chelsea is likely to spend big this January after a summer without additions, and the Blues feel like a safe bet to deliver third.

Man Utd: This is a rough month for the Red Devils, beginning with a visit to Arsenal on Wednesday. The cup draws weren’t kind to them, with Wolves in the FA Cup and two Manchester Derbies in the League Cup. There’s also a visit to Liverpool between Norwich City and Burnley league dates. Tough one. The League Cup derbies and January transfer action will tell us a lot about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s bunch.

Spurs: Three bottom-half opponents and a visit from Liverpool make for a promising month, as Jose Mourinho can collect a statement win and a place in fourth. It’s away to Boro in the FA Cup, so there’s likely a sixth game depending on how Mourinho wants to play it. Spurs will be right in the thick of it come February.

Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are used to schedule congestion, so they may feel bored by just five January matches. Watford away, Newcastle home, Saints away, and Liverpool at home will make for a promising slate to go with a visit from Manchester United in the FA Cup. At some point it feels like Wolves will run out of gas due to their insane UEL run, but they’ll be alive for the Top Four entering February.

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder‘s men have surpassed all expectations this season, but January may be a bridge too far. The Blades have trips to Liverpool and Arsenal to go with visits from West Ham and Man City. The FA Cup tie versus Fylde will be less of an issue. It’s difficult to bet against the Blades on current form, but logic says they’ll fall off a bit.

USMNT to hold camp in Qatar ahead of first 2020 match

USMNT holding camp in Qatar
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

The United States men’s national team has announced its opponent for its annual January camp friendly.

Gregg Berhalter’s men will kick off 2020 much like they did 2019, tangling with a CONCACAF B-side team. This time it’s Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif., a year after Berhalter debuted his team with a 3-0 win over Panama.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Yanks, of course, will also have a largely second team side for all of January camp, with European clubs in action and no formal international window.

U.S. Soccer also confirmed that the side will hold camp in Qatar, still somehow home of the 2022 World Cup. The Yanks will be there from Jan. 5-25 to get a first taste of where they hope to be a part of their first World Cup in eight years.

“Utilizing similar opportunities prior to the World Cups in South Africa and Brazil proved extremely beneficial in the team’s planning and preparations,” the team said in a release.

It will be interesting to see how experimental Berhalter’s roster is in January. While most years would see the camp as reason for a heavily inexperienced squad, Berhalter has to prepare his side for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and World Cup qualifying. There’s also an Olympics in there, though Berhalter has allowed Jason Kreis plenty of exclusivity with the U-23s.

It’s also worth noting that lot of things associated with the 2022 World Cup are going to feel unsavory for many national teams. Plugging loads of U.S. Soccer resources into Qatar in prep is just the tip of the iceberg. It will get the Yanks better prepped for the tournament.

Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd linked with Benfica mid; Moyes targets duo

Photo by Carlos Palma/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

Erling Haland has moved to Borussia Dortmund and Pedro may be departing Chelsea, so what’s next?

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Manchester United is looking toward Benfica center midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to Sky Sports.

Fernandes, 20, has a big price tag attached to him but that fee may take a dive given the player has dipped down his manager’s pecking order.

The report says it could be a loan deal with a $45 million option to buy, well shy of the player’s $134 million release clause.

He was twice-capped by Portugal in 2018, and has three goals and seven assists in 58 first team matches.

The low obligation loan-to-buy would likely be tempting for any number of teams, as Fernandes is yet to meet his potential but certainly had loads of it.

New West Ham boss David Moyes is already being tipped to chase two familiar names as he demands better from the Irons’ most recent buys.

Neither has starred in the top flight in recent days, as Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has just one goal in 282 minutes this season. But he was a Europa League monster last season, and put together 13 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches last season.

Then there’s Joe Allen, who’s scored three times in 23 Championship appearances for Stoke City this season. He stayed with the club following its relegation but may be open to a top flight return.

The 29-year-old has 199 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United is turning its eyes to Scotland for another attacking threat.

Lewis Smith, 19, has caught the attention of the Scottish Premiership at Hamilton Academic, where he’s scored four times with three assists this season.

He’s played in the center of the park and at right midfield as well on both wings. Smith has repped Scotland as the U-17 and U-21 levels.

Moyes: West Ham needs transfer buys “to stand up”

David Moyes introductory press conference
Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
1 Comment

Allow him to re-introduce himself, Hammers.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is putting the onus on his players ahead of his second bid to save the Irons’ Premier League status.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Hired Sunday to replace Manuel Pellegrini, Moyes says West Ham is in a better position than the last time he took the reins.

The club signed Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals this summer after landing Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, and Andriy Yarmolenko in 2018/19.

“They have spent well on players. If we’re being truthful, we need those players to stand up,” said Moyes at his re-introductory press conference, via Football.London. “They will have a massive impact on the support and they need to stand up in the coming weeks. We had to get a quick turnaround last time to get results, we have to do that again but I do know I now have a longer project.”

West Ham sits a point ahead of the drop zone, with a match-in-hand on its relegation rivals. It was enough to earn an “F” grade in our midseason ratings.1

Moyes oversaw training for the first time on Monday, and said Alan Irvine will join his back room staff with Stuart Pierce a possibility, too. He credited Mark Noble for his help ahead of a big six-pointer with Bournemouth this weekend (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold).

He also wouldn’t rule out spending money in the January window, but again pointed back to the current crop of Irons.

“I think there is money there to spend. I am more interested in the players at the club at the moment, see how we can mould them into the best possible team and formation. We have to get results.”