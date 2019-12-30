Moyes: West Ham needs transfer buys “to stand up”

Allow him to re-introduce himself, Hammers.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is putting the onus on his players ahead of his second bid to save the Irons’ Premier League status.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Hired Sunday to replace Manuel Pellegrini, Moyes says West Ham is in a better position than the last time he took the reins.

The club signed Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals this summer after landing Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, and Andriy Yarmolenko in 2018/19.

“They have spent well on players. If we’re being truthful, we need those players to stand up,” said Moyes at his re-introductory press conference, via Football.London. “They will have a massive impact on the support and they need to stand up in the coming weeks. We had to get a quick turnaround last time to get results, we have to do that again but I do know I now have a longer project.”

West Ham sits a point ahead of the drop zone, with a match-in-hand on its relegation rivals. It was enough to earn an “F” grade in our midseason ratings.1

Moyes oversaw training for the first time on Monday, and said Alan Irvine will join his back room staff with Stuart Pierce a possibility, too. He credited Mark Noble for his help ahead of a big six-pointer with Bournemouth this weekend (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold).

He also wouldn’t rule out spending money in the January window, but again pointed back to the current crop of Irons.

“I think there is money there to spend. I am more interested in the players at the club at the moment, see how we can mould them into the best possible team and formation. We have to get results.”

"What I will guarantee is that me and the staff will try and get every drop out of the players that we can." Watch David Moyes' first interview after rejoining West Ham United ⬇️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 30, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola