Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Erling Haland has moved to Borussia Dortmund and Pedro may be departing Chelsea, so what’s next?

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Manchester United is looking toward Benfica center midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to Sky Sports.

Fernandes, 20, has a big price tag attached to him but that fee may take a dive given the player has dipped down his manager’s pecking order.

The report says it could be a loan deal with a $45 million option to buy, well shy of the player’s $134 million release clause.

He was twice-capped by Portugal in 2018, and has three goals and seven assists in 58 first team matches.

The low obligation loan-to-buy would likely be tempting for any number of teams, as Fernandes is yet to meet his potential but certainly had loads of it.

New West Ham boss David Moyes is already being tipped to chase two familiar names as he demands better from the Irons’ most recent buys.

Neither has starred in the top flight in recent days, as Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has just one goal in 282 minutes this season. But he was a Europa League monster last season, and put together 13 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches last season.

Then there’s Joe Allen, who’s scored three times in 23 Championship appearances for Stoke City this season. He stayed with the club following its relegation but may be open to a top flight return.

The 29-year-old has 199 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United is turning its eyes to Scotland for another attacking threat.

Lewis Smith, 19, has caught the attention of the Scottish Premiership at Hamilton Academic, where he’s scored four times with three assists this season.

He’s played in the center of the park and at right midfield as well on both wings. Smith has repped Scotland as the U-17 and U-21 levels.

Follow @NicholasMendola