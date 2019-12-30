More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Carlos Palma/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd linked with Benfica mid; Moyes targets duo

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
Erling Haland has moved to Borussia Dortmund and Pedro may be departing Chelsea, so what’s next?

Manchester United is looking toward Benfica center midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to Sky Sports.

Fernandes, 20, has a big price tag attached to him but that fee may take a dive given the player has dipped down his manager’s pecking order.

The report says it could be a loan deal with a $45 million option to buy, well shy of the player’s $134 million release clause.

He was twice-capped by Portugal in 2018, and has three goals and seven assists in 58 first team matches.

The low obligation loan-to-buy would likely be tempting for any number of teams, as Fernandes is yet to meet his potential but certainly had loads of it.

New West Ham boss David Moyes is already being tipped to chase two familiar names as he demands better from the Irons’ most recent buys.

Neither has starred in the top flight in recent days, as Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud has just one goal in 282 minutes this season. But he was a Europa League monster last season, and put together 13 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches last season.

Then there’s Joe Allen, who’s scored three times in 23 Championship appearances for Stoke City this season. He stayed with the club following its relegation but may be open to a top flight return.

The 29-year-old has 199 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United is turning its eyes to Scotland for another attacking threat.

Lewis Smith, 19, has caught the attention of the Scottish Premiership at Hamilton Academic, where he’s scored four times with three assists this season.

He’s played in the center of the park and at right midfield as well on both wings. Smith has repped Scotland as the U-17 and U-21 levels.

USMNT to hold camp in Qatar ahead of first 2020 match

USMNT holding camp in Qatar
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
The United States men’s national team has announced its opponent for its annual January camp friendly.

Gregg Berhalter’s men will kick off 2020 much like they did 2019, tangling with a CONCACAF B-side team. This time it’s Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif., a year after Berhalter debuted his team with a 3-0 win over Panama.

The Yanks, of course, will also have a largely second team side for all of January camp, with European clubs in action and no formal international window.

U.S. Soccer also confirmed that the side will hold camp in Qatar, still somehow home of the 2022 World Cup. The Yanks will be there from Jan. 5-25 to get a first taste of where they hope to be a part of their first World Cup in eight years.

“Utilizing similar opportunities prior to the World Cups in South Africa and Brazil proved extremely beneficial in the team’s planning and preparations,” the team said in a release.

It will be interesting to see how experimental Berhalter’s roster is in January. While most years would see the camp as reason for a heavily inexperienced squad, Berhalter has to prepare his side for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and World Cup qualifying. There’s also an Olympics in there, though Berhalter has allowed Jason Kreis plenty of exclusivity with the U-23s.

It’s also worth noting that lot of things associated with the 2022 World Cup are going to feel unsavory for many national teams. Plugging loads of U.S. Soccer resources into Qatar in prep is just the tip of the iceberg. It will get the Yanks better prepped for the tournament.

Moyes: West Ham needs transfer buys "to stand up"

David Moyes introductory press conference
Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
Allow him to re-introduce himself, Hammers.

West Ham United boss David Moyes is putting the onus on his players ahead of his second bid to save the Irons’ Premier League status.

Hired Sunday to replace Manuel Pellegrini, Moyes says West Ham is in a better position than the last time he took the reins.

The club signed Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals this summer after landing Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, and Andriy Yarmolenko in 2018/19.

“They have spent well on players. If we’re being truthful, we need those players to stand up,” said Moyes at his re-introductory press conference, via Football.London. “They will have a massive impact on the support and they need to stand up in the coming weeks. We had to get a quick turnaround last time to get results, we have to do that again but I do know I now have a longer project.”

West Ham sits a point ahead of the drop zone, with a match-in-hand on its relegation rivals. It was enough to earn an “F” grade in our midseason ratings.1

Moyes oversaw training for the first time on Monday, and said Alan Irvine will join his back room staff with Stuart Pierce a possibility, too. He credited Mark Noble for his help ahead of a big six-pointer with Bournemouth this weekend (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC Sports Gold).

He also wouldn’t rule out spending money in the January window, but again pointed back to the current crop of Irons.

“I think there is money there to spend. I am more interested in the players at the club at the moment, see how we can mould them into the best possible team and formation. We have to get results.”

Haland's BVB move sends message in wide-open Bundesliga race

Haland signs with Borussia Dortmund
Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Borussia Dortmund announced its capture of star teen striker Erling Braut Haland on Sunday, saying “our persistence paid off.”

BVB pipped a number of suitors, including Red Bull Salzburg’s partner club RB Leipzig, to land the heralded Norwegian striker.

The 19-year-old produced an incredible half-season for Jesse Marsch at Salzburg, notching 28 goals and seven assists in 22 matches.

Lest anyone write it off as Austrian Bundesliga success for Haland, he scored eight times in the Champions League. That includes a goal against Liverpool and three versus Napoli.

He signs a deal with BVB through 2023/24. From BVB.de/en:

“Right from the very start, I knew I wanted to move here. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of over 80,000 fans in the incredible Dortmund atmosphere. I’m so excited.”

This will likely prove at worst a temporary setback for Manchester United and Liverpool, but it’s huge for BVB. They may have a target man befitting a title fight. Leaders RB Leipzig have Timo Werner and Bayern still has Robert Lewandowski, and Haland can be the next wave. Dortmund is seven points back of the Bundesliga lead in a wide-open title fight.

Haland has the pedigree, his father 34-times capped for Norway. Alf-Inge Haland played much of his career in England with Manchester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest.

The move is a shot across the bow of Salzburg, though it fits their philosophy. And according to sporting director Christoph Freund they could not have signed Haland without an out clause in his deal.

“It is incredible how well Erling developed with us and the kind of outstanding performances he has achieved together with our team,” from Salzburg’s official site. “We are proud to have been able to develop another young player to this level. Without putting an exit clause in his contract, we would not have been able to sign him for FC Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2018. We wish Erling all the very best for his future, which I am sure will take him to great places.

Can American coach Marsch overcome the sales of Haland and Takumi Minamino? He’ll have a month to get his squad ready for a critical and brutal three-match run.

Salzburg is yet to lose in league play but holds just a two-point lead over LASK. They have an Austrian Cup quarterfinal on Feb. 9 before meeting LASK on Valentine’s Day and Eintracht Frankfurt on Feb. 20 in the Europa League. That’s a huge ask of a manager.

It won’t hurt Marsch’s resume too much if it doesn’t go well; His star will only rise if he successfully navigates life without Minamino and Haland.

MLS clubs eye Chelsea's Pedro as January exit looms

MLS clubs eye Chelsea's Pedro
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2019, 7:49 AM EST
Pedro has played for just two clubs since his senior career began in earnest. Will a move to a the third come in Major League Soccer this January?

The Chelsea winger and former Barcelona playmaker is being courted by Inter Miami and New York City FC, according to Goal.com. He’s also openly stated his desire for a Barcelona move if wanted by the Catalan set, and has been mentioned for intra-Premier League moves as well.

Pedro’s contract ends in six months but the report says Chelsea could be wooed to selling him in January now that the money can add to its January transfer kitty.

The 32-year-old isn’t playing much under Frank Lampard with a goal and an assist in just under 600 minutes. He scored 13 goals with five assists last season in a starring role under Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea has been linked with a number of wing options to add to a corps of Willian, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Blues beat Arsenal on Sunday to provide a four-point Top Four cushion over Manchester United.

Transfermarkt, however, pegs Pedro’s value at almost $20 million. A fee in that neighborhood would break the MLS incoming transfer record.held by Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez.

His glittering career includes triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012. He won 20 trophies at Barcelona and three more with Chelsea. He’d certainly deliver the goods in MLS, but will he choose America over other options in January?