Your final Premier League player Power Rankings of 2019 are here.
With games on Boxing Day and Dec. 28/29 since our latest rankings were revealed, there has been plenty of movement as stars from Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Everton dominate.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
3. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even
4. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – Even
5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
7. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
8. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
9. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – New entry
11. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 4
12. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Down 6
13. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
14. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – Down 3
15. Rui Patricio (Wolves) – Up 2
16. Aaron Mooy (Brighton) – New entry
17. John Fleck (Sheffield United) – New entry
18. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – New entry
19. Richarlison (Everton) – Up 1
20. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 2