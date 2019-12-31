Arteta hopes Ozil able to play “every three or four days”

“I’m hoping he can sustain this level every three or four days. He’s putting in everything he has to try and do that, and I think his numbers physically have improved so much as well. He’s willing every day in training.
“I know him really well, so I’m not surprised. I know his ability and I know the player we have there, and as well, the structure has to be there to be able to help him to take everything that he has inside.”
The Arsenal attacking jigsaw puzzle will be fascinating the rest of this season.
The challenge in putting together an XI given this decade’s accolades is how many shiny attacking toys produced by this fine country.
Start rattling off the big names and you’ll see the struggle: Wambach, Morgan, Lloyd, Heath, Rapinoe, O’Reilly.
Shoot: Amy Rodriguez and Christen Press would be the best attackers of the decade if their nationality was any of about 125 other options (FIFA only ranks 141 women’s teams).
So we are going to cheat a little bit.
Our Best XI will play three at the back despite the fact that the Yanks rarely if ever operated that way. The reason is the Yanks have one no-doubter fullback who played left back in one World Cup win and right back in another.
Ali Krieger is a fit enough choice for right back, but can the newlywed star justify her place over one of the attacking heroes we’d like to swing into the fold? Meh.
Plus Julie Ertz at center mid gives us a bonus center back, and we’re willing to bet that either Becky Sauerbrunn or she would make for one heck of a full back in a pinch.
Lauren Holiday slides into the midfield alongside Ertz. The superstar retired near the peak of her powers to start a family with NBA husband Jrue Holiday, and we can hope that she wins the soccer or hoop debate if her children are sport-inclined.
That all brings us to the attackers.
Tobin Heath may be the flashiest and most fun attackers in the world, but she’s just missing out. It was either her or Abby Wambach, and the latter is the current (though not for long) leading scorer in the history of the game.
There’s good news and bad news when it comes to their opponent, as United has lost three of its last four at the Emirates Stadium. But the Red Devils are also in fine form, having lost only twice in their last 12.
Man Utd: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, James.
What they’re saying
Arsenal teen Saka loving life under Arteta: “He’s someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he’s bringing in,” he said. “He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we’re just really excited to work with him. He’s teaching us little things that we didn’t know before and just bringing in his own strategies, his own ways of playing. We can see that it’s going to work, we’re just looking forward to doing it.”
Solskjaer on the Man Utd squad’s future: “I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist. I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board. But it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be. There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.
Prediction
Depends on a variable. If Paul Pogba starts, United has enough to claim all three points. If he doesn’t, it’s still reasonable for the Red Devils to expect a result. We’ll say 1-1.
Guardiola on Ancelotti’s appointment at Everton: “I was with him, it was an honor to be with him a few times, dinner and talk, Uefa meetings and private dinners. He is an incredible gentleman. He conducts one of the greatest and more experienced teams in Europe, the list is huge and when that happens it is because you are an incredible manager. I think it is incredible news for English football he is back and I think he can make an incredible job there.”
Ancelotti on Man City’s table problems: “Liverpool have won all of the games. That is why (Man City trail). It is a fantastic run but maybe Man City aren’t at the same level as last year. That’s the difference. They remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. It’ll be a tough test but we need confidence to compete and focus on our football.”
Prediction
Ancelotti’s men will be up for a fight like they were last time these two teams met under Marco Silva. We’ll shave a goal off that scoreline and say 2-1 to the hosts.
Isn’t it wonderful that the USWNT makes it so we have to choose which World Cup title is most delightful and impactful?
5. USWNT, Canada in seven-goal Olympic festival of soccer and officiating ridiculousness
Maybe it’s myopic and biased to call this the peak of the USWNT-Canada rivalry, but holy cow was this one a beauty. A guaranteed medal and a spot in the 2012 Olympic final was on the line when the U.S. fell behind not once, not twice, but three times at Old Trafford.
Christine Sinclair, arguably the greatest scorer in women’s history, had a giant-killing, nation-lifting day in attack, scoring in the 22nd, 67th, and 73rd minutes. The Yanks only equalized the third time because of a controversial handball penalty which was given after an indirect free kick was awarded for time-wasting.
An indirect free kick awarded for time-wasting. Abby Wambach was possibly given a second gold medal for intimidating the referee.
4. “And Donovan has scored. Oh can you believe this? Go, go, USA!”
The 1990s and 2000s each had their gateway moment for new fans of the U.S. men’s national team, the 90s being a whole tournament in the United States. Eight years later, it was beating rivals Mexico in the group stage.
The 2010s? Look no further than the current manager of San Diego Loyal FC.
3. Tim Howard goes Spiderman in memorable loss to Belgium
The Yanks have a decent history of putting up fine shows in World Cup knockout round exits, Ghana excluded. There was 1-0 to Brazil on home soil. Then, the 1-0 handball-aided loss to Germany in Korea.
But this was something else. The American goalkeeping position had always been a strength, but Tim Howard took it to the next level with a performance which inspired comparisons to Marvel Superheroes and Neo from the Matrix.
The U.S. lineup was good, but Belgium’s XI went like this: Courtois, Kompany, Van Buyten, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Witsel, Fellaini, De Bruyne, Hazard, Mertens, and Origi. The guys who came into the game? Lukaku, Mirallas, Chadli. Mousa Dembele couldn’t get on the pitch.
It was a performance big enough to earn this from Kompany after the game: