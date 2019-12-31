Arteta hopes Ozil able to play “every three or four days”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a lot of faith in Mesut Ozil.

It didn’t look like the Gunners’ playmaker would have a lot of time left in North London, but the new guy in charge feels otherwise.

Ozil, 31, was much younger when he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid. The German rang up 20 goals and 43 assists in the three seasons he spent as Arteta’s teammate.

Ozil had 19 assists the last season of their tenure as teammates, coming within one of tying Thierry Henry’s record.

The player has a contract through 2020/21, and is entering the dreaded final year, but Arteta’s got a lot of plans for him.

From The London Evening Standard:

“I’m hoping he can sustain this level every three or four days. He’s putting in everything he has to try and do that, and I think his numbers physically have improved so much as well. He’s willing every day in training. “I know him really well, so I’m not surprised. I know his ability and I know the player we have there, and as well, the structure has to be there to be able to help him to take everything that he has inside.”

The Arsenal attacking jigsaw puzzle will be fascinating the rest of this season.

Lethal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may want out, and buddy Alexandre Lacazette may not be too thrilled about his role, either. Then there’s mega-money transfer Nicolas Pepe, who isn’t getting a ton of run at all, with youngster Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli waiting in the wings.

Oh, then there’s Eddie Nketiah on loan at Leeds United.

And Ozil. What’s the plan?