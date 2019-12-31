More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League Preview: Manchester City v. Everton
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Manchester City v. Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Everton looks to continue its upswing when Carlo Ancelotti leads his Toffees into the Etihad Stadium to meet Manchester City (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s been 3-1 in favor of Man City the previous two meetings, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the lone Everton goal in each contest.

Calvert-Lewin has scored five times in his last five matches, growing in form and confidence for the improving Toffees.

City is a point back of Leicester City for second in the Premier League, while Everton’s 25 points are 10 back of fourth place.

Injuries/suspensions

Man City: OUT — Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane. QUESTIONABLE — David Silva, John Stones.

Everton: OUT — Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, Morgan Schneiderlin.

Probable lineups

Man City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Stones, Fernandinho, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Holgate, Keane, Sidibe, Delph, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Iwobi, Tosun, Calvert-Lewin.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Ancelotti’s appointment at Everton: “I was with him, it was an honor to be with him a few times, dinner and talk, Uefa meetings and private dinners. He is an incredible gentleman. He conducts one of the greatest and more experienced teams in Europe, the list is huge and when that happens it is because you are an incredible manager. I think it is incredible news for English football he is back and I think he can make an incredible job there.”

Ancelotti on Man City’s table problems: “Liverpool have won all of the games. That is why (Man City trail). It is a fantastic run but maybe Man City aren’t at the same level as last year. That’s the difference. They remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. It’ll be a tough test but we need confidence to compete and focus on our football.”

Prediction

Ancelotti’s men will be up for a fight like they were last time these two teams met under Marco Silva. We’ll shave a goal off that scoreline and say 2-1 to the hosts.

Arteta hopes Ozil able to play “every three or four days”

Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ozil
Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2019, 6:37 PM EST
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a lot of faith in Mesut Ozil.

It didn’t look like the Gunners’ playmaker would have a lot of time left in North London, but the new guy in charge feels otherwise.

Ozil, 31, was much younger when he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid. The German rang up 20 goals and 43 assists in the three seasons he spent as Arteta’s teammate.

Ozil had 19 assists the last season of their tenure as teammates, coming within one of tying Thierry Henry’s record.

The player has a contract through 2020/21, and is entering the dreaded final year, but Arteta’s got a lot of plans for him.

From The London Evening Standard:

“I’m hoping he can sustain this level every three or four days. He’s putting in everything he has to try and do that, and I think his numbers physically have improved so much as well. He’s willing every day in training.

“I know him really well, so I’m not surprised. I know his ability and I know the player we have there, and as well, the structure has to be there to be able to help him to take everything that he has inside.”

The Arsenal attacking jigsaw puzzle will be fascinating the rest of this season.

Lethal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may want out, and buddy Alexandre Lacazette may not be too thrilled about his role, either. Then there’s mega-money transfer Nicolas Pepe, who isn’t getting a ton of run at all, with youngster Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli waiting in the wings.

Oh, then there’s Eddie Nketiah on loan at Leeds United.

And Ozil. What’s the plan?

USWNT Best XI of the decade (2010s)

USWNT Best XI of the decade (2010s)
Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
Back-to-back World Cup winners don’t grow on trees, but how many of the 2015 and 2019 champs should comprise the USWNT’s Best XI of the 2010s?

Choosing a men’s Best XI was difficult enough. Claiming the women’s top team is darn near impossible.

That won’t stop us from trying, especially given there are more hours in the year than there are posts to write in earnest.

The challenge in putting together an XI given this decade’s accolades is how many shiny attacking toys produced by this fine country.

Start rattling off the big names and you’ll see the struggle: Wambach, Morgan, Lloyd, Heath, Rapinoe, O’Reilly.

Shoot: Amy Rodriguez and Christen Press would be the best attackers of the decade if their nationality was any of about 125 other options (FIFA only ranks 141 women’s teams).

So we are going to cheat a little bit.

Our Best XI will play three at the back despite the fact that the Yanks rarely if ever operated that way. The reason is the Yanks have one no-doubter fullback who played left back in one World Cup win and right back in another.

[ MORE: Best USMNT, USWNT moments of the 2010s ]

Ali Krieger is a fit enough choice for right back, but can the newlywed star justify her place over one of the attacking heroes we’d like to swing into the fold? Meh.

Plus Julie Ertz at center mid gives us a bonus center back, and we’re willing to bet that either Becky Sauerbrunn or she would make for one heck of a full back in a pinch.

Lauren Holiday slides into the midfield alongside Ertz. The superstar retired near the peak of her powers to start a family with NBA husband Jrue Holiday, and we can hope that she wins the soccer or hoop debate if her children are sport-inclined.

That all brings us to the attackers.

Tobin Heath may be the flashiest and most fun attackers in the world, but she’s just missing out. It was either her or Abby Wambach, and the latter is the current (though not for long) leading scorer in the history of the game.

Solo

O’Hara — Rampone — Sauerbrunn

Ertz — Holiday

 Rapinoe — Lloyd — O’Reilly

Wambach — Morgan

Premier League Preview: Arsenal v. Manchester United

Premier League Preview: Arsenal v. Manchester United
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
Manchester United looks to continue its Top Four push with a visit from longtime rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (Watch Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal has lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions. The Gunners have never lost five-straight. Never.

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to their opponent, as United has lost three of its last four at the Emirates Stadium. But the Red Devils are also in fine form, having lost only twice in their last 12.

Arsenal could bring its fans a big sense of calm and ease plenty of player concerns with a first big win for manager Mikel Arteta.

Injuries/suspensions

Arsenal: OUT — Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos. QUESTIONABLE — Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers.

Man Utd: OUT — Scott McTominay. QUESTIONABLE — Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Man Utd: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, James.

What they’re saying

Arsenal teen Saka loving life under Arteta: “He’s someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he’s bringing in,” he said. “He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we’re just really excited to work with him. He’s teaching us little things that we didn’t know before and just bringing in his own strategies, his own ways of playing. We can see that it’s going to work, we’re just looking forward to doing it.”

Solskjaer on the Man Utd squad’s future: “I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist. I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board. But it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be. There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.

Prediction

Depends on a variable. If Paul Pogba starts, United has enough to claim all three points. If he doesn’t, it’s still reasonable for the Red Devils to expect a result. We’ll say 1-1.

Best USMNT and USWNT moments of the 2010s

Top USMNT USWNT moments of decade
FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
The United States men’s national team had some dynamite moments in a dreary decade.

The USWNT had just a few dreary ones in a dynamite one.

But what were the best moments of the 2010s for the top teams of U.S. Soccer? And what’s a bigger challenge: deciding what moment is No. 3 or choosing between Nos. 1 an 2.

Isn’t it wonderful that the USWNT  makes it so we have to choose which World Cup title is most delightful and impactful?

5. USWNT, Canada in seven-goal Olympic festival of soccer and officiating ridiculousness

Maybe it’s myopic and biased to call this the peak of the USWNT-Canada rivalry, but holy cow was this one a beauty. A guaranteed medal and a spot in the 2012 Olympic final was on the line when the U.S. fell behind not once, not twice, but three times at Old Trafford.

Christine Sinclair, arguably the greatest scorer in women’s history, had a giant-killing, nation-lifting day in attack, scoring in the 22nd, 67th, and 73rd minutes. The Yanks only equalized the third time because of a controversial handball penalty which was given after an indirect free kick was awarded for time-wasting.

An indirect free kick awarded for time-wasting. Abby Wambach was possibly given a second gold medal for intimidating the referee.

4. “And Donovan has scored. Oh can you believe this? Go, go, USA!”

The 1990s and 2000s each had their gateway moment for new fans of the U.S. men’s national team, the 90s being a whole tournament in the United States. Eight years later, it was beating rivals Mexico in the group stage.

The 2010s? Look no further than the current manager of San Diego Loyal FC.

3. Tim Howard goes Spiderman in memorable loss to Belgium

The Yanks have a decent history of putting up fine shows in World Cup knockout round exits, Ghana excluded. There was 1-0 to Brazil on home soil. Then, the 1-0 handball-aided loss to Germany in Korea.

But this was something else. The American goalkeeping position had always been a strength, but Tim Howard took it to the next level with a performance which inspired comparisons to Marvel Superheroes and Neo from the Matrix.

The U.S. lineup was good, but Belgium’s XI went like this: Courtois, Kompany, Van Buyten, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Witsel, Fellaini, De Bruyne, Hazard, Mertens, and Origi. The guys who came into the game? Lukaku, Mirallas, Chadli. Mousa Dembele couldn’t get on the pitch.

It was a performance big enough to earn this from Kompany after the game:

And Howard followed it up with an incredibly emotional post-match press conference. A U.S. Soccer icon.

[ MORE: USMNT Best XI of the 2010s ]

2. Megan Rapinoe caps World Cup title defense in iconic fashion

Megan Rapinoe was everywhere as the USWNT allowed just three goals in seven matches, ruffling plenty of feathers by scoring a ton of goals and celebrating them with vigor.

No recency bias here: A World Cup crown is a World Cup crown, but you’re nuts if you think this finale was as fun as our No. 1. The parade, however, looked on the level.

1. Carli Lloyd goes off in 2015 World Cup Final

Believe it or not, there was a three-tournament run where the Yanks missed two World Cup finals and lost a third.

So the relief of watching Jill Ellis lead the Yanks to a 5-2 rout against Japan was delicious

Carli Lloyd cashed in a midfield goal to cap a hat trick in the 16th minute, and… well… yeah. She had a rarefied day and year.