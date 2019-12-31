Premier League Preview: Manchester City v. Everton

Everton looks to continue its upswing when Carlo Ancelotti leads his Toffees into the Etihad Stadium to meet Manchester City (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s been 3-1 in favor of Man City the previous two meetings, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the lone Everton goal in each contest.

Calvert-Lewin has scored five times in his last five matches, growing in form and confidence for the improving Toffees.

City is a point back of Leicester City for second in the Premier League, while Everton’s 25 points are 10 back of fourth place.

Injuries/suspensions

Man City: OUT — Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane. QUESTIONABLE — David Silva, John Stones.

Everton: OUT — Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Alex Iwobi, Morgan Schneiderlin.

Probable lineups

Man City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Stones, Fernandinho, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero

Everton: Pickford, Baines, Holgate, Keane, Sidibe, Delph, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Iwobi, Tosun, Calvert-Lewin.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on Ancelotti’s appointment at Everton: “I was with him, it was an honor to be with him a few times, dinner and talk, Uefa meetings and private dinners. He is an incredible gentleman. He conducts one of the greatest and more experienced teams in Europe, the list is huge and when that happens it is because you are an incredible manager. I think it is incredible news for English football he is back and I think he can make an incredible job there.”

Ancelotti on Man City’s table problems: “Liverpool have won all of the games. That is why (Man City trail). It is a fantastic run but maybe Man City aren’t at the same level as last year. That’s the difference. They remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. It’ll be a tough test but we need confidence to compete and focus on our football.”

Prediction

Ancelotti’s men will be up for a fight like they were last time these two teams met under Marco Silva. We’ll shave a goal off that scoreline and say 2-1 to the hosts.