Premier League Preview: Arsenal v. Manchester United

Manchester United looks to continue its Top Four push with a visit from longtime rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (Watch Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal has lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions. The Gunners have never lost five-straight. Never.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to their opponent, as United has lost three of its last four at the Emirates Stadium. But the Red Devils are also in fine form, having lost only twice in their last 12.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Arsenal could bring its fans a big sense of calm and ease plenty of player concerns with a first big win for manager Mikel Arteta.

Injuries/suspensions

Arsenal: OUT — Kieran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos. QUESTIONABLE — Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka, Calum Chambers.

Man Utd: OUT — Scott McTominay. QUESTIONABLE — Marcos Rojo, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Man Utd: De Gea, Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, James.

What they’re saying

Arsenal teen Saka loving life under Arteta: “He’s someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he’s bringing in,” he said. “He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we’re just really excited to work with him. He’s teaching us little things that we didn’t know before and just bringing in his own strategies, his own ways of playing. We can see that it’s going to work, we’re just looking forward to doing it.”

Solskjaer on the Man Utd squad’s future: “I’m always an optimist. I’m a striker by nature and I’ve always been an optimist. I’m optimistic we can keep players fit and if the right ones become available we do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board. But it’s also about getting the right ones. It has to be. There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good.

Prediction

Depends on a variable. If Paul Pogba starts, United has enough to claim all three points. If he doesn’t, it’s still reasonable for the Red Devils to expect a result. We’ll say 1-1.