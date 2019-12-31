It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride for the U.S. men’s national team over the last 10 years.
From Bob Bradley to Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena (again) to Gregg Berhalter, there have been two World Cups, one huge failure, a fourth-place finish at the Copa America Centenario and two Gold Cup triumphs in a very mixed decade from 2010-19.
The torch was passed from Landon Donovan to Clint Dempsey and then to Christian Pulisic in terms of the star attacker on the team, while several players were mainstays throughout the last decade.
But amid all of that success and failure, which 11 players make up a USMNT XI of the decade?
A few of our writers share their best XI’s below, as Tim Howard, Geoff Cameron, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Jozy Altidore are all unanimous selections.
Do you agree with our selections? Which USMNT players are missing? Get involved in the comments section below, and here is are our best XI’s for the Stars and Stripes over the last decade.
JPW (4-1-4-1)
—– Howard —–
— Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Johnson —
—- Bradley —-
— Donovan — Dempsey — Bedoya — Pulisic —
—– Altidore —–
Nick Mendola (4-2-3-1)
—– Howard —–
— Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Beasley —
—- Bradley —- Jones —-
—- Pulisic —- Donovan —- Dempsey —-
—– Altidore —–
Kyle Bonn (4-3-3)
—– Howard —–
— Johnson — Besler — Brooks — Beasley —
—- Bradley —- Dempsey —- Jones —-
—- Pulisic —- Altidore —- Donovan —-