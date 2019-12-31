More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

USMNT Best XI of the decade (2010s)

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

It has certainly been a rollercoaster ride for the U.S. men’s national team over the last 10 years.

From Bob Bradley to Jurgen Klinsmann, Bruce Arena (again) to Gregg Berhalter, there have been two World Cups, one huge failure, a fourth-place finish at the Copa America Centenario and two Gold Cup triumphs in a very mixed decade from 2010-19.

The torch was passed from Landon Donovan to Clint Dempsey and then to Christian Pulisic in terms of the star attacker on the team, while several players were mainstays throughout the last decade.

But amid all of that success and failure, which 11 players make up a USMNT XI of the decade?

A few of our writers share their best XI’s below, as Tim Howard, Geoff Cameron, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Jozy Altidore are all unanimous selections.

Do you agree with our selections? Which USMNT players are missing? Get involved in the comments section below, and here is are our best XI’s for the Stars and Stripes over the last decade.

JPW (4-1-4-1)

—– Howard —–

— Yedlin — Cameron — Brooks — Johnson

—- Bradley —-

— Donovan — Dempsey — Bedoya — Pulisic —

—– Altidore —–

Getty Images

Nick Mendola (4-2-3-1)

—– Howard —–

— Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Beasley —

—- Bradley —- Jones —-

—- Pulisic —- Donovan —- Dempsey —-

—– Altidore —–

Getty Images

Kyle Bonn (4-3-3)

—– Howard —–

— Johnson — Besler — Brooks — Beasley —

—- Bradley —- Dempsey —- Jones —-

—- Pulisic —- Altidore —- Donovan —-

Getty Images

VIDEO: Best goals and saves of 2019

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2019, 10:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

It is that time of the year again, it is time to wrap up 2019 and reflect on the best of the best from across the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

ProSoccerTalk have been working alongside our incredibly talented video editors at NBC Sports to come up with the top 19 goals and saves from the Premier League over the last 12 months and we can tell you that many hours were spent deliberating the lists below.

For the goals of 2019, no, Andreas Pereira‘s goal against Southampton didn’t make it, neither did Jordan Ayew‘s goal for Crystal Palace against West Ham and it was tough not to have Man City and Liverpool goals for the entire top 19.

In terms of the saves, David De Gea, Tom Heaton and Kepa feature heavily, but a goalkeeper doesn’t even get the accolade of making the top save of 2019. Work that one out…

Click play on the videos below to watch the best strikes and stops from 2019, as we rank them from 19-1.

And of course, feel free to get involved in the comments section below and let us know what you think.

Top goals of 2019

  1. Heung-Min Son v. Burnley (December 7)
  2. Vincent Kompany v. Leicester (May 6)
  3. Eden Hazard v. West Ham (April 8)
  4. Mohamed Salah v. Chelsea (April 14)
  5. Andre Schurrle v. Burnley (January 12)
  6. Fabian Schar v. Burnley (February 26)
  7. Anthony Knockaert v. Crystal Palace (March 9)
  8. Moussa Djenepo v. Sheffield United (September 14)
  9. Kevin De Bruyne v. Newcastle United (November 30)
  10. Harvey Barnes v. Sheffield United (August 24)
  11. Ruben Neves v. Manchester United (August 19)
  12. Douglas Luiz v. Bournemouth (August 17)
  13. Moussa Djenepo v. Brighton (August 24)
  14. Harry Kane v. Leicester (September 21)
  15. Harry Wilson v. Manchester City (August 25)
  16. Jack Grealish v. Manchester United (December 1)
  17. Fabinho v. Manchester City (November 10)
  18. Trent Alexander-Arnold v. Chelsea (September 22)
  19. Christian Pulisic’s 1st v. Burnley (October 26)

Top saves of 2019

  1. John Stones v. Liverpool (January 3)
  2. David de Gea v. West Ham (April 13)
  3. Bernd Leno double save v. Tottenham (March 2)
  4. Kasper Schmeichel v. Sheffield United (August 24)
  5. Kepa Arrizabalaga v. Watford (May 5)
  6. Kasper Schmeichel v. Wolves (January 19)
  7. Neil Etheridge v. Bournemouth (February 2)
  8. Tim Krul v. Chelsea (August 24)
  9. David de Gea v. Leicester (February 3)
  10. Bernd Leno v. Leicester (April 28)
  11. Nick Pope v. Southampton (August 10)
  12. Tom Heaton v. Chelsea (December 4)
  13. Hugo Lloris v. Newcastle (August 25)
  14. Tom Heaton v. Tottenham (August 10)
  15. David de Gea v. Tottenham (January 13)
  16. Kepa Arrizabalaga v. Fulham (March 3)
  17. Tom Heaton v. Tottenham (February 23)
  18. Rui Patricio v. Manchester United (August 19)
  19. Ederson v. Bournemouth (August 25)

Premier League latest Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2019, 9:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

Your final Premier League player Power Rankings of 2019 are here.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

With games on Boxing Day and Dec. 28/29 since our latest rankings were revealed, there has been plenty of movement as stars from Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Everton dominate.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]  

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
3. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Even
4. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – Even
5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry
6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
7.  Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
8. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
9. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
10. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – New entry
11. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 4
12. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Down 6
13. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
14. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – Down 3
15. Rui Patricio (Wolves) – Up 2
16. Aaron Mooy (Brighton) – New entry
17. John Fleck (Sheffield United) – New entry
18. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – New entry
19. Richarlison (Everton) – Up 1
20. Ben Foster (Watford) – Down 2

Pogba wants to play for title winning team

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba‘s agent Mino Raiola insists his client is only interested on playing on teams who will be challenging for the title.

Manchester United better get a shift on then.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports News in the UK, ‘super agent’ Raiola revealed that Pogba is happy enough at United right now as he’s returned to action after a three-month stint out injured.

“Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul. The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole. I go by what he says; he will not move. That’s OK and we are good with them,” Raiola said. “Paul is struggling a little bit with his injury and that’s our main interest now. There’s one objective that Paul has and that is to perform as well as possible with Manchester United. He’s a top pro and I think that his heart is in the right place with Manchester United.”

Asked if he thought Pogba would be at United this time next year, Raiola was confident that would be the case but was also keen to stress that the French superstar wants to be winning trophies as he seemed to offer a warning to United’s hierarchy.

“Yes I can, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League,” Raiola said. “Is that strange? Am I the only one that’s worried? Is the owner not worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about that. I’m worried about that for my player. I’m not a fan of Manchester United but I have a very direct interest.”

“As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. That’s the kind of player he is and he will not act differently. Like Ole’s saying, it’s a work in progress now this club. He’s says he’s working on a team for next year. Let’s hope that it goes well for him because the world needs Manchester United on the top. Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”

Raiola is saying what every Man United fans wants but this is clearly a long way away from happening.

His answers seem to mostly challenge the United board to spend big in the next few transfer windows as they are making progress but need more pieces to turn them into legitimate top four contenders again.

Despite his wishes to leave in the summer, Pogba will be a key part of this United rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His quality on the ball stands out as he made a big impact against Watford and Newcastle on his first two games back but he then wasn’t fit enough to face Burnley.

He should play against Arsenal on New Year’s Day (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and 2020 is a big deal for Pogba and United.

Klopp says Liverpool refusing to celebrate title early

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 30, 2019, 10:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool may be 13 points clear of the pack with a game in hand as the calendar turns to 2020, but that doesn’t mean the Reds are celebrating the Premier League title just yet.

After beating Wolves 1-0 on a goal by Sadio Mane just before halftime, Klopp was adamant that the team is still proceeding like they have everything to gain.

“We are a unit so we fight until somebody says ‘it’s enough’ and ‘you have enough points’ or not,” Klopp said following Sunday’s match at Anfield. “We will see. But it’s not about belief. If we were not confident it would be really crazy but it’s not about knowing, or wanting to know, that it’s already done. Imagine, really, if you asked me and I sat here and said ‘yeah, actually, I think it’s done’…That would be really crazy.”

“Since five, six or seven weeks ago we are still asking that question constantly,” Klopp continued. “And I, as a normal human being, have the same answer. Because it’s not done.”

Only one team in Premier League history has blown a 10+ point Christmas Day lead, as Newcastle collapsed and succumbed to Manchester United’s 1995/96 squad that included Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Two years ago, Manchester City held a 15-point lead through 20 games, and they wound up thumping the rest of the English top flight, finishing with a 19-point margin atop the league. The last time the Reds were atop the list at Christmas was in the clogged 2013 title race that saw Man City eventually emerge victorious.