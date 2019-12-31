VIDEO: Best goals and saves of 2019

It is that time of the year again, it is time to wrap up 2019 and reflect on the best of the best from across the Premier League.
ProSoccerTalk have been working alongside our incredibly talented video editors at NBC Sports to come up with the top 19 goals and saves from the Premier League over the last 12 months and we can tell you that many hours were spent deliberating the lists below.
For the goals of 2019, no, Andreas Pereira‘s goal against Southampton didn’t make it, neither did Jordan Ayew‘s goal for Crystal Palace against West Ham and it was tough not to have Man City and Liverpool goals for the entire top 19.
In terms of the saves, David De Gea, Tom Heaton and Kepa feature heavily, but a goalkeeper doesn’t even get the accolade of making the top save of 2019. Work that one out…
Click play on the videos below to watch the best strikes and stops from 2019, as we rank them from 19-1.
Top goals of 2019
- Heung-Min Son v. Burnley (December 7)
- Vincent Kompany v. Leicester (May 6)
- Eden Hazard v. West Ham (April 8)
- Mohamed Salah v. Chelsea (April 14)
- Andre Schurrle v. Burnley (January 12)
- Fabian Schar v. Burnley (February 26)
- Anthony Knockaert v. Crystal Palace (March 9)
- Moussa Djenepo v. Sheffield United (September 14)
- Kevin De Bruyne v. Newcastle United (November 30)
- Harvey Barnes v. Sheffield United (August 24)
- Ruben Neves v. Manchester United (August 19)
- Douglas Luiz v. Bournemouth (August 17)
- Moussa Djenepo v. Brighton (August 24)
- Harry Kane v. Leicester (September 21)
- Harry Wilson v. Manchester City (August 25)
- Jack Grealish v. Manchester United (December 1)
- Fabinho v. Manchester City (November 10)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold v. Chelsea (September 22)
- Christian Pulisic’s 1st v. Burnley (October 26)
Top saves of 2019
- John Stones v. Liverpool (January 3)
- David de Gea v. West Ham (April 13)
- Bernd Leno double save v. Tottenham (March 2)
- Kasper Schmeichel v. Sheffield United (August 24)
- Kepa Arrizabalaga v. Watford (May 5)
- Kasper Schmeichel v. Wolves (January 19)
- Neil Etheridge v. Bournemouth (February 2)
- Tim Krul v. Chelsea (August 24)
- David de Gea v. Leicester (February 3)
- Bernd Leno v. Leicester (April 28)
- Nick Pope v. Southampton (August 10)
- Tom Heaton v. Chelsea (December 4)
- Hugo Lloris v. Newcastle (August 25)
- Tom Heaton v. Tottenham (August 10)
- David de Gea v. Tottenham (January 13)
- Kepa Arrizabalaga v. Fulham (March 3)
- Tom Heaton v. Tottenham (February 23)
- Rui Patricio v. Manchester United (August 19)
- Ederson v. Bournemouth (August 25)