Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Watch Live: Arsenal v. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 2:13 PM EST
Mikel Arteta is going all out attack in Arsenal’s bid to knockoff Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe all start in North London as Arteta seeks a first win as Arsenal boss.

United have higher aims, but will have to chase better Top Four footing without Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils open the day in fifth place, five points behind Chelsea and seven ahead of the 13th place Gunners.

LINEUPS

Arsenal

Manchester United

Solksjaer: Arsenal ‘brighter, better’ than Man United

Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
No two ways about it: Arsenal were simply “brighter” and “better” than Manchester United on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the Gunners’ 2-0 victory over the Red Devils.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba “out for a few weeks” with ankle injury ]

While Man United took greater control in the second half, it was largely down to Arsenal taking a two-goal lead just before halftime — quotes from the BBC:

“We started decent the first five or six minutes, didn’t capitalize, and then they played really well. They were brighter than us.

“We were too slow in the first half, but that’s credit to them. Some tired heads maybe. In the second half, we put them under pressure but couldn’t get the goal. We kept going but the quality wasn’t good enough.”

“It was a game between two teams that have loads of quality. Arsenal showed it more than us in the first half and they won the game through that.

“I thought we came out OK, got two or three counter-attacks, but then they got into the game, maybe because we took a few many touches and they won the ball back off us. The two goals are disappointing to concede. Sometimes football is decided on little things but from 10 to 45 minutes they were better than us.

“We are fit and getting better. The boys have really worked hard over the past few months. We’ve had ups and downs and I can‘t fault them because the energy and drive has been there. Maybe today it caught up with us.”

Solskjaer also confirmed before the game that Paul Pogba would miss “a few weeks” due to the latest flare-up of his ongoing ankle injury.

Luiz: Arsenal ‘going to do big things’ under Arteta

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 5:34 PM EST
David Luiz has proclaimed that Arsenal will “do big things in the future” now that Mikel Arteta has registered his first win, a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Solskjaer: Pogba “out for a few weeks” with ankle injury ]

Arsenal thoroughly outplayed the Red Devils in the first half before limping their two-goal advantage over the finish line in the second half. After the game, Luiz revealed the improved mood around the club since Arteta was appointed nearly two weeks ago  — quotes from the BBC:

“We were great in the first half and showed a maturity in the second. We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things. We showed that today and we are going to do big things in the future.

“Mikel Arteta is a great coach, he was a great player. I think he can improve every player. And in life when you are happy results can be different. If you work with happiness and believing what you are doing it is totally different. Our season started very bad, but things can change.”

As for Arteta, all of the credit for Wednesday’s result goes to two groups of people: the players and the fans.

“It feels great, incredible. I’m so happy and proud of the players and the performance they put in.

“It was much better in the first half than the second. Everything we planned to do worked really well. We had enough chances to put the game to bed much earlier. Physically the level dropped in the second half but the commitment and desire was terrific.

“Right from the start I could feel a different atmosphere. Thank you so much to the fans because we really need them. The players play so much better when they are behind us. Hopefully we gave them something to be proud of today.

“I try to help the players as much as possible and give them the right structure to feel comfortable. But they have to deliver and I’m so happy they are doing that at the moment. The performances are getting better so I was desperate for the win and we got it.”

Pepe, Arsenal impress in dispatching haggard Man Utd

Pepe drives Arteta to first Arsenal win
Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Arsenal gave Mikel Arteta his first win and it came against an age-old rival.

The Gunners controlled Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, riding an eye-opening show from Nicolas Pepe in the process.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored the goals as Arsenal moves 10th on 27 points. The Gunners are nine points back of the Top Four.

United whiffs in a bid to move within a win of fourth-place Chelsea, and remains fifth with 31 points.

Three things we learned

1. Arteta overwhelms injury-hit United midfield: The Red Devils midfield isn’t a league-winner at full strength, and not having Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay is a problem. The depth behind them is just not there, or too green. Nemanja Matic and Fred were easy starters, but Jesse Lingard‘s rough time continues and Andreas Pereira has been inconsistent.

Mikel Arteta knew this and was able to start Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Nicolas Pepe. It was less of a risk than usual because of the opposition. It became even less so given another fine showing from Granit Xhaka.

United should go shopping even if Pogba plans on staying, given Matic’s age. Both Matic and Fred were decent in a poor effort for United. Maybe Juan Mata was the play, as his cameo was okay.

2. Pepe embraces rare start, demanding more: Nicolas Pepe has been much more effective for Arsenal as a Premier League starter than a sub, and his first league start since Dec. 15 was right on the money. His first half: Goal, 25-of-25 passes, hit post, whipped-in corner that became 2nd goal, three dribbles, two aerials won, one tackle. 2-0 Arsenal. He was still subbed off in the 62nd minute, so, okay. He must be the worst training player on Earth, or hide everyone’s car keys.

To borrow Pep Guardiola‘s favorite phrase modifier, he was so, so good. And there’s room for more, as he’s a shade off when it comes to following his instincts in the final third. That’s something Mikel Arteta will have seen fine-tuned with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

3. Rashford runs out of steam: If we’re going to relentlessly praise Marcus Rashford‘s arrival, and deservedly so, we need to note when United’s key piece doesn’t quite have it. It’s understandable given the minutes and magnitude of contribution asked, but he won just one of nine first half duels. He didn’t get a shot on target during the frame and passed at less than 70 percent.

Man of the Match: Pepe only played the first hour, so we’ll give a nod to beleaguered goal scorer Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The ex-Borussia Dortmund man was the standout performer of a back four which seems to have a simplified plan under Arteta.

A bad Ainsley Maitland-Niles giveaway threatened to open up Arsenal, but Jesse Lingard didn’t handle the opportunity well.

Pepe put Arsenal ahead when Sead Kolasinac‘s cutback was deflected into his path. A clever adjustment later and the ball was in the back of the goal.

Aubameyang couldn’t side volley a Pepe cross home moments later.

The Gunners were all over the Red Devils, and Pepe slipped Lacazette into the box for the Frenchman to torch Harry Maguire but fire wide.

Pepe then curled an 18-yard shot off the far post.

The Gunners got a deserved second in the 43rd as De Gea saved Lacazette’s flick of Pepe’s corner, but Sokratis was at the ready to punch in the rebound.

Harry Maguire headed a free kick to Bernd Leno on the final play of the first half.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

United’s second half was improved at the outset, with Fred stinging Leno’s palms with a shot in the 55th but still no real threat on goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer removed Daniel James and Jesse Lingard for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira in the 58th minute.

Matic set up Pereira for a shot in the 59th, but the Brazilian smashed into the outside of the goal.

Leno beat Rashford to Juan Mata’s cross in stoppage time to keep the clean sheet.

Solskjaer: Pogba ‘out for a few weeks’ with ankle injury

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2020, 3:27 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Wednesday that Paul Pogba is set to miss “a few weeks” due to the latest flare-up of the ongoing ankle injury which has kept him out of action on multiple occasions already this season.

[ MORE: Mourinho was “rude to an idiot”; talks injuries, transfers ]

Pogba missed nearly three months before returning to action in late December. He made two substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle United before Solskjaer said he “wasn’t ready” for the weekend trip to Burnley.

Asked why Pogba had been left out of the 18-man squad again for Wednesday’s game at Arsenal, Solskjaer delivered the longer-term diagnosis — quotes from Sky Sports:

“He is feeling some discomfort in his ankle. He’ll be out for a few weeks, definitely.”