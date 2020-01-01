More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Aston Villa secure huge win at Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 9:58 AM EST
Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day as Dean Smith‘s side put in a battling display to grab a crucial three points.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

First half goals from Wesley and the superb Jack Grealish were enough to win it for Villa, who had Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton stretchered off late in the game. Chris Wood pulled one back for Burnley but it wasn’t enough as Villa secured their second win in their last three Premier League games.

With the win Villa move on to 21 points as the relegation scrap is now wild, as Burnley sit just three points above them on 24.

3 things we learned

1. Grealish is the real deal: He led by example with a superb goal and assist but it was the other stuff which was almost as important. Grealish ran his socks off and Villa needed him big time. The skipper was superb and his extra quality is capable of keeping Villa up.

2. Injuries pile up for Villa: Wesley and Heaton are big players for Villa and even though Smith will be delighted to get a win it came at a big cost. Just as Tyrone Mings returned from injury he has now lost his best striker and goalkeeper. Let’s see how Villa cope with this.

3. Sluggish Burnley slumping: Three defeats on the spin over the festive season suddenly has Burnley in a proper relegation scrap. A few weeks ago it looked like they would finish in the top 10 but things change very quickly and a sluggish first half cost Sean Dyche‘s side dear.

Man of the Match: Jack Grealish – He was everywhere. Set up the first, scored the second and when Villa needed him in the second half he ran with the ball to try and take the pressure off.

In a tough battle Grealish took an early whack from Jack Cork in midfield as Villa dug deep early on.

From a corner Burnley could only have clear and Konsa crossed for Grealish to head home but VAR intervened to first check a foul and then offside in the build up, as Wesley’s heel (half of it) was offside and the goal was ruled out.

Grealish then played in Wesley who was denied by Nick Pope and Burnley’s goalkeeper kept out Douglas Luiz‘s effort on the rebound.

Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood were off target for Burnley as the hosts struggled to impose themselves on the game.

Villa got the goal their dominance deserved as Grealish and Wesley combined to see the latter squeeze an effort past Pope and in to make it 1-0 and score his first PL goal in almost three months.

Before half time Grealish scored a stunner to double Villa’s lead as their star man cut inside and smashed home to delight the away fans at Turf Moor.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Villa should have wrapped up the win at the start of the second half but Luiz shot straight at Pope, as Burnley brought on Jay Rodriguez at the break to try and get things going in attack.

Rodriguez had a shot deflected wide from a corner then somehow knocked James Tarkowski‘s cross over from close range.

Burnley dominated and peppered the Villa goal as Heaton flapped at a cross which flew just wide.

Kortney Hause couldn’t make the most of a glorious effort at one end then Chris Wood fired wide at the other and Tyrone Mings then stopped him going clean through as the game opened up.

Wesley was carried off on a stretcher late on after suffering a nasty injury in a huge blow for Villa.

Then it got worse as Wood got his goal late on with a fine header to set up a tense finale.

Former Burnley goalkeeper Heaton was then carried off on a stretcher as he was struggling with a leg injury throughout but Villa held on for a huge win despite late pressure from Burnley.

Gorgeous goals lead Leicester City at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:58 AM EST
James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury scored audacious goals as Leicester City smashed injury-ravaged 10-man Newcastle 3-0 on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies were down to 10 men shortly after halftime due to three injury-forced substitutions by half and a Fabian Schar 46th minute leg ailment.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Ayoze Perez also scored for Leicester City, who move onto 45 points. That total is 20 better than the 12th place Magpies.

Three things we learned

1. Magpies mistakes again put them under fire: Former Newcastle striker Perez scored 42 Premier League goals for Newcastle, and the Florian Lejeune made sure the Spaniard felt right at home. The Frenchman made a horrible mistake to gift Perez his opener, then another bad pass that set up Maddison for his remarkable goal. Speaking of which…

2. Talisman Maddison delivers: Maddison’s sixth goal of the season and first six matches was sensational. The Foxes are now 7-1-1 in league play when the 23-year-old ex-Norwich City man scores or assists.

3. Injuries hamper any comeback bid: It’s unlikely that Steve Bruce‘s preferred three subs to chase a result were two fullbacks and a tempo-keeping midfielder. Injuries to Jonjo Shelvey, Javi Manquillo, and Jetro Willems meant that the Magpies used all of their subs by the start of the second half. That’s when Fabian Schar pulled his hamstring. Scathing fixture list comments forthcoming, we’re sure.

Man of the Match: Maddison, with a nod to Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester sounded the first alarm of the match, forcing Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka to make an in-tight save.

Dubravka made another save in the 15th on Youri Tielemans, and Federico Fernandez cleared the danger.

Joelinton ran onto a long ball and poked over Kasper Schmeichel, but the ball bounded off frame to add to the Brazilian’s near season-long frustrations.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

The Foxes made another horrible defensive error to let Leicester in front. Florian Lejeune played a silly cross 18 pass that Perez picked off and put behind his former goalkeeper.

Lejeune made another huge mistake to set up Maddison with moments, though the English attacker had plenty to do in hammering the second goal past Dubravka.

Shelvey tried to help Newcastle answer with a terrific cross moments later, but Miguel Almiron’s header attempt was poor.

Kelechi Iheanacho should’ve had it 3-0, but Fabian Schar and Dubravka conspired to keep the ball out of the goal.

Youri Tielemans set up Ayoze Perez for a long break with Iheanacho, and Dubravka made superb saves on both players in succession to keep the Newcastle’s deficit at two.

Then, this. Please Hamza, don’t hurt ’em (Layers of meaning there, yeah?).

Watch Live: Man City-Everton among three 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Three more Premier League matches continue the New Year’s Day fun at 12:30 p.m. ET.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Man City hosts Everton in a bid to keep pace with Leicester City, as City keeper Ederson misses out on the 18 due to sickness.

Elsewhere, David Moyes begins his second spell in charge of West Ham with a visit from Bournemouth.

Finally, Crystal Palace heads to Norwich City in the third match of the early afternoon.

The schedule for the three games at 12:30 p.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Tottenham’s Harry Kane injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 1, 2020, 11:46 AM EST
Tottenham’s captain and star striker Harry Kane was injured at Southampton on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Kane stretched to finish in the 74th minute but as he scored he tweaked his hamstring as he immediately signalled to the bench for a sub.

To add to his injury the goal was ruled out for Kane being offside, as VAR checked and he was just offside.

The England striker was able to walk off the pitch with a little help and it seemed like more of a hamstring tweak than a full pull.

Tottenham’s fans will no doubt be sweating on an update from Jose Mourinho after the game as Spurs’ top four hopes rely on Kane being fit.

This is an example of player being hit by the busy festive schedule.

PL AT HALF: Maddison scorcher has Leicester cruising; Spurs, Wolves trail

By Nicholas MendolaJan 1, 2020, 10:58 AM EST
The Premier League’s three 10 a.m. ET Wednesday kickoffs all have goals at the break, the majority of them quite pretty.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The outlier is Newcastle gift to former teammate Ayoze Perez, as the struggles of fixture congestion seem to be affecting defender focus more than the scorers.

Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN [STREAM]

Danny Ings will not be denied, the hometown hero scoring his 15 goal in all competitions for Saints this season.

Watford 1-0 Wolves  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

The Hornets are on the path to keep their upswing strong. Gerard Deulofeu took an Ismaila Sarr pass and curled around Rui Patricio for the lone goal of the first half at Vicarage Road.

Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune may as well have two assists for Leicester City, but take nothing away from the quality of James Maddison‘s goal to make it 2-0 to the visitors.